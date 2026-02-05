The Coddling of the American Mind Movie

Janet
1h

A few things incorrect about this article.

1. The writer talks about them hiring more teachers.  It's not teachers they're hiring, it's administrators.

2. The claim that the new Digital SAT (DSAT) allows students to get the same score regardless of question difficulty is a misunderstanding of how Adaptive Testing works. Here is the "quick and dirty" on why the "rigging" theory doesn't hold up:

1. The Score Ceiling

The DSAT is split into two modules. If a student performs poorly on Module 1, they are routed to an "Easy" Module 2. However, that easy path comes with a mathematical ceiling. If you are routed to the easier module, it is statistically impossible to earn a high score (like a 700 or 800), even if you get every single question right.

2. Difficulty is Weighted

The SAT uses Item Response Theory (IRT). In this system, questions are not created equal. A "Hard" question carries more weight toward your final score than an "Easy" one.

Hard Path: High risk, high reward. Unlocks the 600–800 score range.

Easy Path: Low risk, low reward. Caps the student in a lower scoring bracket (typically below 550–600).

3. Why the Change?

The shift to an adaptive model wasn't about "equity" or "moving goalposts" to inflate scores; it was about efficiency. By adapting to a student’s level mid-test, the SAT can determine their precise ability in 2 hours rather than the 3 hours required by the old paper version. It’s a more sophisticated ruler, not a broken one.

The Bottom Line: You cannot "game" the system by taking the easy route. To get a top-tier score, you still have to prove you can handle the hardest questions the College Board can throw at you.

JJ's avatar
JJ
2h

As a school board member I’m genuinely interested in this topic as I used all of these measures to evaluate performance. Every we year we look at the data and every year it’s the same story—average state test scores are low (“but we’re high than the state average!”). We’re in the 60’s for the College and Career Readiness Index, but we’re in the 90’s for graduation rates. At a board meeting last month I asked how we can be assured that our grading procedures reflect true proficiency given the debacle at UCSD with so many students requiring remedial math in college. I was told that Ed Code leaves grading entirely up to teacher discretion and that we’ve moved to standards based grading. There’s always an acknowledgment that we need to do better especially in the usual low-performing groups, but there’s no real accountability in terms of financial consequences. I don’t know the answer but I share your curiosity about what’s actually being measured and what questions need to be asked.

