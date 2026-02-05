Perhaps you’ve seen this graph making the rounds on social media, with a variety of criticisms highlighting the fact that “academic outcomes” have gone down, even as the staff numbers have gone up. The sunk premise in these criticisms seems to be that there should be a correlation between high numbers of staff and high achievement.



Meanwhile, I’m over here puzzling over the more deeply-sunk premise that we should have a system that can hire staff of any kind at-will, in whatever numbers, and for whatever cost it deems appropriate, relative to nothing in particular, and all without taxpayer approval?



What do we expect when we hand over a giant pot of money to people who are then allowed to measure their own performance? Why not just keep the money, keep the kids at home, and let them make up their own academic transcripts; that would make about as much sense.



You may think I’m getting ahead of my own argument that there isn’t necessarily a correlation between the two figures, but I’m not. Once you go down the path of analyzing those statistics, you’re demonstrating acceptance of the lie that ANY of this is necessary in the first place. Your’e also accepting the lie that someone other than YOU can, and should, define what “academic outcomes” are or ought to be, never mind how they’re measured, and by whom, no matter how obvious it becomes that these same people keep moving the goalposts!

What Do We Mean by “Academic Outcomes”?

So let’s talk about those “outcomes.” What are we talking about here? Grades? Graduation rates? Test scores? ALL of those can be manipulated, and that manipulation can be justified a dozen different ways. In fact that has happened so many times since compulsory public schooling became a thing, I’ve lost count. Let’s just look at a couple of recent examples: dropping graduation standards in Oregon, and moving to “Adaptive” testing for the SAT.

Oregon: Higher Graduation Rates, Lower Proficiency

In October of 2023, the Oregon Capital Chronicle reported that the Oregon Board of Education “voted unanimously to pause a decade-old requirement that students show additional proficiencies in reading, writing and other skills on top of taking regular courses in those subjects. The essential skills requirement will be suspended through the 2027-28 school year.”



Why? Assistant superintendent of assessment and data Dan Farley said: “If I had to distill this into one simple statement, it’s quite simply that they did not work.”



Work to do what? The answer may surprise you because like most people, you probably would have assumed the desired “academic outcome” was proficiency at the skills you would expect teachers to teach (reading, writing, math, etc…). Surprise! That was never the point, as Farley explained at the time:

“Having this kind of assessment was not really to show whether or not students could read or write, but rather, could they apply what they were learning to the real world. And their scores on the SBAC are really not indicative of that.”

The article goes on to point out that graduation rates are on the RISE in Oregon, even as results of federal standardized tests of proficiency have remained the same (40% in English, and 30% in math).



So what “academic outcome” are we using when we look at that red line and gasp in horror that it’s too high relative to academic outcomes?

- Graduation rates? They’re UP in Oregon, so clearly students are getting good enough “grades” from their teachers.

- Proficiency scores on FEDERAL tests? Stagnant, and LOW, less than half are proficient as measured by this (for the moment, still) objective test.

- State proficiency test? Abandoned because it wasn’t showing that students could apply their knowledge “in the real world,” whatever that means



Do you see any data, or even circumstantial evidence, in the list above that more teachers, and fewer administrators, would have improved “academic outcomes,” and if so, which outcome do you want to see “improve,” and how should it be measured?



If the teachers they have couldn’t help the students do well enough to pass that test, or at least demonstrate they’re proficient enough to “apply” their skills, why would adding more teachers have fixed the problem?

I’m not saying there isn’t an answer, or that it’s impossible it would have, I’m saying no one is even asking the question. This matters because if they were asking, they would be looking at teacher quality, and they would notice it’s not good, and if they noticed it’s not good, they’d have to look up the food chain at the people hiring the teachers and ask some questions about their fitness for their jobs, and of course those people would defend themselves by saying it’s not their fault! They didn’t train the teachers! And so on…

If You Change the Test, You Change the Meaning.

Now let’s look at the (allegedly) more “objective” standardized test of “academic outcomes,” the SAT. Were you even aware it had become an “adaptive” test? If you’re unsure what that means, C. Bradley Thompson wrote about it here and I hosted a space to discuss it further here. There’s also an article about it from el gato malo here.

The quick and the dirty from el gato malo is this: “if you do poorly on the first part of a section, the second part will “adapt” and present you with easier questions in the second half. If you do well, it will show you harder questions.”



That’s not the core problem though, as the article goes on to point out:

”what will break the SAT is that the number of easy vs difficult questions will have no impact on your score.”



In short: “if you don’t like the scoreboard, rig the game.”



You may or may not agree with us that this “rigging” penalizes higher achievers, or that this was done in pursuit of “equity,” or some other political reason, but one fact is irrefutable: the goalposts have moved on the “academic outcome” of the SAT score. As such, we can’t draw any conclusions about what would have “fixed” or “prevented” lower SAT scores (the “academic outcome” in question here) unless and until we look at the measurement tool itself, the people who design it, and the incentives that drove them to change it.

Why Measurement—and Incentives—Matter

These are just two examples, but there are so many more. We could talk about grade inflation, and alterations to MAP and other BOG and EOG-type tests. We could talk about subtle, and not-so-subtle changes to the curriculum, from a knowledge-based framework until 1983, to a standards-based frameworks like NCLB and the Common Core thereafter, but to what end?



Unless we insist on using one, consistent, objective definition of “academic outcomes” that includes a consistent, objective measurement of those outcomes, everything we think we know about how America’s children are doing academically could, and likely will, be a lie.



I’m not suggesting you look at the graph above and think it’s a good thing we’re spending so much money on administrators — people whose value in terms of improving objective academic outcomes (like reading proficiency) is seriously suspect — nor am I suggesting it would be a bad idea to hire more teachers. What I’m suggesting is this statistic is proof of nothing other than “Hey, we’re hiring way more administrators than we used to have even as enrollment rates are stagnating or going down.”



Go ahead and think that’s weird, and probably a bad thing, but for the love of our children, please don’t stop there! Don’t assume taking the same giant pot of money and spending it on more teachers would solve the problem. Instead, take more time to consider the possibility that it’s a really bad idea to hand a giant pot of money to people who have the legal authority to define, design, and alter every aspect of their own job descriptions, as well as the tools used to evaluate their job performance.