Sometime around 2013 a new church sprung with, within a few years gaining millions of acolytes in the USA and its tributaries. They called themselves “woke.” Their creed was simple: take the egalitarian movements of the sixties and seventies, and exaggerate them to paranoid proportions.

They divided up the populations of the West by their core biological traits — their skin colour, their gender, and their sexuality — and assigned each group the black hat of oppressor or the white hat of victim. Of course, these traits could intersect: two or more traits could reinforce each other. And it didn’t matter if you personally were free of sin: ancestral guilt was good enough to be thrown into the moral gulag.

They went out into the world armed with this prophecy, quickly conquering academe, the mainstream media and bureaucracies, both public and private. HR officers became holy warriors, journalists party shills, and professors intersectional activists.

All of a sudden, “hate speech” was everywhere. To fight it, the end justified the means — whether it used shaming, censorship, social media mobbing, cancellation of respected leaders, arson or assault, the woke were sure that their struggle would lead to a morally just utopia.

On the less violent side, they made sure that all institutions they controlled had DEI committees and staff inquisitors to stifle dissent and guarantee that the supposed victims got lots of high-paying jobs. Diversity became big business. Race hucksters like Ibram X. Kendi and Robin DiAngelo became respected scholars. Pronouns and black squares were inscribed on their digital banners as they went into battle.

The political parties of the “left” abandoned working-class politics, turning to the woke creed. They also seized control of the means of mass entertainment, plunging Hollywood into a decade of racial quotas and bad scripts. They destroyed the three major science fiction franchises in America and Britain in the name of equity. Comedy and art either went underground, or kissed the ring of the new regime, becoming bland propaganda. As a result, people tuned out, and started watching heterodox YouTubers and posting caustic memes.

It all came to a head in 2020 with the Covid pandemic and the death of George Floyd. As Antifa and BLM took to the streets to burn, loot and murder, Karens took to parking lots and dollar stores to ensure that everyone was masked and socially distanced. “Safety” was the new shibboleth. Screeching and name-calling became the order of the day.

Academics and bureaucrats teamed up with social media chiefs to make sure that we were safe not only from the virus, but from “bad ideas” like government crime stats and experimental science, with its wacky notion that drugs should be thoroughly tested before being used. As for the origins of the virus, it was probably a few rogue bats or pangolin spreading the biological equivalent of disinformation: best not think about it. Anthony Fauci became one of the revered saints of the new epistemological disorder.

This went on for about a decade.

In 2017 Evergreen State College and Lindsay Shepherd showed us how the woke creed had sabotaged higher education. Saying the wrong thing on Twitter became a career death sentence. Donald Trump was president for four years, yet his reform efforts were constantly blocked by deep state operatives and women in pink hats. It looked for a while like the modern equivalent of the Holy Roman Empire, the inaptly named “progressive” left, would rule forever.

But slowly things changed.

People stopped watching the latest Disney films or CNN reports. Mainstream media produced so many hoaxes that their brands became synonymous with fake news. Joe Rogan, Tim Pool and Matt Walsh became household names in their new media spaces.

Gamers became tired of ugly gender-fluid heroes. Workers realized that their old political allies had abandoned them. At the same time, populist movements arose in North America, Western Europe and even as far south as Argentina. Though castigated as “far right”, they were in fact diverse coalitions of homeless leftists, libertarians, and forward-thinking conservatives.

Then the bell tolled.

Trump was re-elected at the end of 2024. On January 20, he sat behind a desk in the Oval Office piled with stacks of executive orders. One promised a return of freedom of speech, enshrined in the First Amendment. Two others promised the end of DEI and a freeze on gender inflation (it turns out there were only two after all).

Surprisingly, there were no mass marches of pink hats or black squares on Pennsylvania Avenue: Americans had had enough. Canadians had already indicated their love of freedom and nation in the streets of Ottawa in February 2022: the woke prince of Parliament Hill was stripped of his sanctified robes, his electoral defeat certain since the summer of 2023.

In a mythic return of the repressed, the fellowship dropped the ring of power into the volcano of democracy. The orcs of the woke left fell to their knees, tears on their cheeks, as they watched the fiery eye of their dark lord fade to black. Their time was over, and they knew it.

What was all this for?

All those charred buildings, destroyed businesses, suicides, firings, the loss of friends and spouses, the mental illness epidemic in the young? Your guess is as good as mine, though I suspect it had something to do with resentment, money and power.

What a long, strange, sad trip it’s been.