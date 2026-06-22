The Coddling Movie

The Coddling Movie

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Joey311's avatar
Joey311
4h

IMO referring to LQBTQIA+ as one "community" is doing the most harm. No rational discussion follows this framing.

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JB's avatar
JB
3h

Dude, Ryan, yes!!!! Thank you! I’m feeling more and more like I’m a gay kid growing up in my fundamentalist Christian homeschool family of origin and I’m forbidden from questioning the prescribed dogma… except now the inquisitors aren’t Conservatives… they’re Progressives… and they’re just as hellbent on exorcising me of ‘wrong think’.

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