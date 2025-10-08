Racism with a side of Immigrant Struggle

As I mentioned in my last essay, I’ll sometimes choose to watch series or films that feature Asian-American actors or are directed by Asian-American directors, but only if they’re comedies. Otherwise, I prefer to watch a subtitled Korean-made film or series, because these films are less obsessed with race and racial slights.

It’s not enjoyable to watch when the protagonist gets affected by racial slights. It’s more fun when they’re not affected by it at all and/or fight back.

But recently I endured the drama A Great Divide starring Ken Jeong and Jae Suh Park.

For whatever reason, Asian-American movies, or the ones that seem to get green-lit in the US, love to focus on racism with a side of immigrant struggle. Take A Great Divide. It was released in 2023 and was likely filmed at the height of the Stop Asian Hate campaign after COVID craziness got underway. The movie felt like an afterschool-special made for non-Asians to watch to understand how it feels to be Asian-American and to “Stop Asian Hate.”

Or it could be interpreted as a PSA for young Asians to see how it would be if you moved to an American town as the only Asian family. The theme would be “America is racist.”