The Coddling Movie

The Coddling Movie

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Jochen Weber's avatar
Jochen Weber
11h

Hey Ted, reading this and seeing your name atop reminded me of meeting you at the discussion around making Rob Henderson's book (Troubled) into a film. I suspect that his story is a much better entry point to understanding what troubles America.

Whenever I spend some time trying to take a bird's eye view on American life, it appears to me that many regular people feel under pressure of some sort. Their lives seem no longer as much "in their own hands," but often determined by scripts and an experience of economic harshness that I imagine for many requires a villain: Whatever the source of the (relatively) poor conditions is that people feel they are stuck in (compared to quite a good number of people who the media shows the general public as "much better off" anyway), they suspect it has little to do with their work ethic or attitude towards productivity. Instead, people feel that someone, somewhere is "sucking the life" out of their lives.

And my hunch is that journalists started to notice this shortly after the financial crisis of 2008, when it became necessary to identify some "force" (or forces) that were (and remain) responsible for this overall experience. Since then, the blame has shifted around quite a bit, with the latest "fad" being the idea that it is "capitalism" writ large (giving a strong boost to DSA oriented candidates among the Democratic primary voting public).

Working at a large corporate institution (a cancer hospital in NYC) myself, I have felt a tightening of the mood going, especially since COVID. People are less and less willing to extend trust toward one another (see https://www.edelman.com/trust/2026/trust-barometer for instance). And in my imagination, I would indeed think that there *is* a kind of villain, but it is neither a person or group of people, but a cultural "meme" that has taken root among people, already a few generations ago. Put succinctly, I would transcribe this meme as: "So long as I do not directly harm other people, I should get away with whatever the law permits me to get away with."

Fewer and fewer people seem believe in a society that is built on mutuality, respect, dignity, solidarity, or many of the values that humans develop in times of crisis. As such, I think the old circular image of the hard and soft times creating hard and weak men may not only apply to hardness and softness (or weakness), but also to a sense of when to "stand together" rather than allow the general circumstances to create division and confusion.

How much further down the slope of ego-attention we need to slide before people rediscover the value and beauty of seeing the humanity in others and genuinely extending a hand of friendship, particularly in situations where the outcome is uncertain, and it requires an act of faith doing so, remains to be seen.

Until then, I totally agree that if we cannot rely on any truthful sources that tell us about reality *as it is*, we stand no chance against the people (and forces) that do benefit from warping the truth to create further division, because it "sells copy."

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Nathan Woodard's avatar
Nathan Woodard
11hEdited

"The Maddening". Now, that is GOOD. Are you the first to introduce this perfect linguistic gem??

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