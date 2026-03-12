If you can’t stand the silly and self important spectacle of the Academy Awards, I hear you. I’m with you. I’m on your side. But please don’t take the next step and say nobody watches the Oscars.

You often hear that refrain this time of year, but, alas, it’s a myth.

That means a similar refrain, that the Oscars don’t matter, is also a myth. The ceremony still exerts an outsized influenced on how Americans think about many hot-button topics, from identity and inequality to victim-oppressor narratives.