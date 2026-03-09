The Coddling of the American Mind Movie

The Radical Individualist
12h

Reminds me of the old joke about the kid who takes his new toy out of the box, and plays with the box.

Kids can make a game or adventure out of absolutely anything, and should not be discouraged from doing so.

The Ivy Exile
18h

I resent the side-eye at Chutes and Ladders! Yes, the American market made a mistake changing the format from "Snakes and Ladders," yes the outcome of the game is totally random, but I had a lot of fun with it growing up and still play it on my phone on occasion! The game actually has a centuries-long history as a pedagogical tool, I ask that you give it another go!

