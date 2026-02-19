Maybe I’m overlooking some obvious examples, but I’m having a hard time thinking of a famous and masculine actor under age 40. Michael B. Jordan is one, but who else?

Now consider this: there’s a new movie about an art project called the Tear Dealer where — I’m serious — poor people sell their tears in vials. If you were to take a wild guess about the Gen Z protagonist, how masculine do you think he would be?

Remember the movie involves poor people selling their tears.

It’s a theme that stands out as indie even within the indie film world. Yet in another way, the film sounds monotonously orthodox. It sounds like another example of how a culture of free expression atrophies when artists and distributors live in echo chambers.