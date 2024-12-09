Dear Coddling Movie Community,

We do quite a lot of Ivy bashing here at The Coddling movie substack.

Of course, we think the schools have earned it. But we also want to highlight those times when the Ivies stand up for the values they committed to back when they were founded.

Today, I’m pleased to highlight one of those instances. All of the Ivies stand up for diversity, but would you believe one Ivy League president is actually standing up for viewpoint diversity?

I’ll also highlight some sad ways the real world, specifically the dating world, parallels the problems we see on campus. Seems that, these days, many singles are fed up with dating apps, but they’re also too afraid to look for love in real life.

But first, more Ivy bashing!

Cancel Class and Pass Out the Lemon Bars

Harvard undergrad Henry P. Moss voted for Kamala Harris, but he’s disgusted by the way his university reacted to Donald Trump’s win.

He calls out the “ideologically homogeneous echo chamber” that is Harvard. He was hoping the faculty “could at least discharge their pastoral responsibilities by guiding us to maturely process this kind of adversity.”

Instead, they disappointed him.

Instead, Harvard decided to stick with its default response—coddling students:

Instead of motivating students to take the results in stride, professors and administrators offered lemon bars, converted their offices into election processing spaces for grieving students, canceled classes, and made quizzes optional. Frankly, I am embarrassed. Are my peers — legal adults who also happen to be the best and brightest of our generation — really so immature that a personally unfavorable election result impedes their daily functioning? Evidently, yes. Some might call these actions from faculty and administrators care for the well-being of students. Others might argue that it’s necessary to validate the emotions of students. I, however, have a much simpler term. I call it coddling. And it’s insulting both that my peers needed it and the University was more than happy to oblige.

Moss writes that:

the level of immaturity displayed … by students and faculty alike, was thoroughly disappointing. In the wake of Election Day, my peers played right into the hands of the right, who revel in nothing more than calling those on the left out-of-touch “liberal snowflakes” who can’t handle the slightest insult to their feelings.

For more on post-election campus coddling, check out my recent Newsweek piece:

After President-elect Donald Trump won his second trip to the White House, universities from Oregon to Georgetown broke out the milk and cookies to console heartbroken students. They organized snuggle sessions with therapy animals including dogs, goats, and at least one duck. They offered friendship beads, coloring books, and calming jars. Harvard, Cornell, and other schools cancelled classes so students could engage in "self-care." If you're snickering, you're not alone. But the way universities infantilize students isn't just ridiculous. It actually contributes to the Gen Z mental health crisis, and the problem stretches far beyond election season.

Over at the University of Pennsylvania, a professor named Jonathan Zimmerman describes himself as a Democrat who considers Trump to be “a bully and a charlatan.” Zimmerman struggles to understand how anyone could vote for him.

Then the prof adds: “That’s precisely why I need to hear from people who do.”

He recalls the time a rattled pro-Trump student wanted to speak with him: