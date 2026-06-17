In 1997, Harper’s Magazine commissioned two cover articles to be published in the same issue under the title “The Uses of a Liberal Education”. The first response was by a professor and contributing editor to Harper’s named Mark Edmundson. His essay was titled “I. As lite entertainment for bored college students.” The second was by a writer named Earl Shorris and titled “II. As a weapon in the hands of the restless poor.” Edmundson describes his experience in teaching Freud at the University of Virginia. Shorris describes his establishment of a free humanities course in the Lower East Side.

Edmundson bemoans the commercialization of the college campus, the turning of students into consumers, and the timidity of students to reveal original thought or challenge themselves or their teachers. The only time of the year they need no prompting is at end-of-the-year teacher evaluations.

On the evaluations, Edmundson regrets being seen as affable or funny, but admits it is “what works” in engaging his reticent students. He mourns the lack of passion that most students show for the subject matter, but admits to not showing much himself. He observes that for the students on campus (back in 1997, remember) it appears that “strong emotional display is forbidden,” but he attributes the detached attitudes he sees in class to being surrounded by consumerist culture. He lays part of the blame on his generation,“that of the Sixties, that let the counterculture search for pleasure devolve into a quest for commodities.” He also focuses on the Baby Boomer parents.

It’s my generation of parents who sheltered these students, kept them away from the hard knocks of everyday life, making them cautious and overfragile, who demanded that their teachers, from grade school on, flatter them endlessly so that the kids are shocked if their college profs don’t reflexively suck up to them.

Keep in mind, he is not talking about the students that Haidt and Lukianoff observed in 2015 or the students who shared their experiences in The Coddling movie. Edmundson is talking about Generation X, who in their teen and college years, adopted pretty much the same views he reveals in the essay: reflexively hating “consumerism” while only vaguely defining it, taking on the pose of apathy, while contradicting it with a demand for “authenticity” (arguably a secondary stand against a perception of capitalism). He doesn’t consider emotional control as a class or culture marker, a cascading effect of fear of ostracism, or the unpreparedness of many students for college.

Shrugs All Around

Edmundson assumes the kids can’t care. They just don’t have it in them. At the same time, he is locked in a system that doesn’t want to make kids or parents unhappy so he doesn’t get stricter or demand more from his students.

It’s no surprise that when asked to evaluate their professors, students feel confident in their subjective opinions. But when asked their thoughts on the Freud they’ve just read for the first time, they don’t know much yet. They don’t know how much they ought to know, or perhaps how to even evaluate his work. They may not want to reveal their ignorance unless pushed to, and may fear speaking in front of their peers. They may also have gone through four or more years of education where the texts of “dead white men” were already presented as passé, taboo, or highly suspect, or only “critically” evaluated, if they weren’t left out altogether. The students may never have practiced expressing their thoughts on a text, debating fellow students, or even had a humanities teacher teach a subject with enthusiasm or passion.

Professors, being individuals, don’t need to fit any stereotype, but students hoping for the demanding, challenging, brilliant, eccentric, and engaging prof are perhaps as unlikely to find one as Edmundson was to find the unique, passionate, original thinker of a student. (He mentions one, but wonders why he is so rare.)

Only eight years later, a study by Achieve, Inc., a bi-partisan non-profit seeking to improve K-12 education, found that most college students felt they were unprepared for college, and wished they’d been more challenged or taken more rigorous courses. Former Cato Institute director and education policy advisor Neil McCluskey noted, “Only 24 percent of all surveyed high school graduates felt ‘they faced high academic expectations’ in high school and ‘were significantly challenged’.”

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The Student as Deprived and Disenfranchised

Earl Shorris’s piece, As a weapon in the hands of the restless poor, came at higher education from a completely different angle. It chronicled his establishment of the Clemente Courses in Humanities, that provided (and still provide) free education in the humanities to what was then “the poor” and is now “underserved” adults. In 1995 when Shorris started, the course was offered to adults 18-35, with a “household income less than 150 percent of the Census Bureau’s Official Poverty Threshold…” He felt that learning the humanities would encourage participation in democracy.

One might ask, why would you call that a weapon? But that might be a topic for another essay. Shorris had been working on a book about poverty in America (eventually published as New American Blues: A Journey through Poverty to Democracy) and had interviewed hundreds of people over several years. He was struck by one female convict’s answer when asked why people were poor.

“You’ve got to teach the moral life of downtown to the children” was her answer. The prisoner, Viniece Walker, explained that poor children needed exposure to “plays, museums, concerts, lectures, where they can learn the moral life of downtown.”

Extrapolating, Shorris suggests that Walker was talking about the humanities. (She agrees, with disdain.) He further extrapolates an education in the humanities into a vision of political participation. To test this idea, he puts together a free course (with transportation and childcare covered), taught by top professors, with rigorous demands.

In his essay, Shorris never examines what morals and whose ethics were preserved in the downtown museums, the plays, or the lectures that Walker mentioned, or in the humanities course he is going to offer. What did the museums preserve or contrast? Who wrote the plays, and what had the playwrights studied? Was there something deeper meant in “moral life” than political participation? Shorris fails to investigate. (As a reviewer of Shorris’ later book notes, Shorris also fails to mention why Walker was in prison: she was convicted of conspiracy in the murder of her grandmother by age 20.) When she mentions the “moral life” of downtown, Walker may not have meant the off-Broadway hits of 1997. She may have meant the moral development, the character development, especially in the home, that allows a child to grow to adulthood with an internalized understanding that murder is wrong.

When Shorris first attempts to recruit new students to the course he meets with a group of 20 potential students from the South Bronx in New York. None of them choose to enroll. Shorris recounts the following anecdote:

Everyone in the room was black or Latino, with the exception of one social worker and me. After I explained the idea of the course, the white social worker was the first to ask a question: “Are you going to teach African History?” “No. We’ll be teaching a section on American history, based on documents, as I said. We want to teach the ideas of history so that—“ “You have to teach African history.” “This is America, so we’ll teach American history. If we were in Africa, I would teach African history, and if we were in China, I would teach Chinese history.” “You’re indoctrinating people in Western culture.” I tried to get beyond her. “We’ll study African art,” I said, “as it affects art in America. We’ll study American history and literature; you can’t do that without studying African-American culture, because culturally all Americans are black as well as white, Native American, Asian, and so on.” It was no use; not one of them applied for admission to the course.

In trying to think where the social worker got her ideas, I dug a little deeper. In 1997, the National Association of Social Workers had codified Social Justice and Cultural Competence in their pedagogy, and began to teach Masters of Social Work students under an explicitly political Code of Ethics, changing from the 1979 Code “The social worker should promote the general welfare of society” to the 1997 Code “Social Workers should advocate for public policy and legislation to improve social conditions and to meet basic human needs and promote social justice.” It doesn’t necessarily explain her failure to promote “free education” to her clients, but it’s hard not to see a politically motivated blindspot.

You’ve Been Cheated!

When Shorris talks to his next group of prospective students, he tries a different tack.

“You were cheated,” he tells them. “Rich people learn the humanities; you didn’t. The humanities are a foundation for getting along in the world, for thinking, for learning to reflect on the world instead of just reacting to whatever force is turned against you.” Shorris pitches them treasures with what reads like an old-school vivacity: “But we’ll make you think harder, use your mind more fully, than you ever have before. You’ll have to read and think about the same kinds of ideas you would encounter in a first-year course at Harvard or Yale or Oxford… No one will coddle you, no one will slow down for you… If you come to the Clemente Course, you must do it because you want to study the humanities, because you want a certain kind of life, a richness of mind and spirit.”

Weren’t the students in Edmundson’s class just as “cheated” out of that experience as those Shorris is trying to enroll? Weren’t the clients of the social worker in the South Bronx also cheated out of this experience? Weren’t many of us, including the students interviewed in The Coddling movie, hoping to experience that kind of mental exercise and challenge in a post-secondary education and even before?

Where was this grand justification for the humanities to Edmundson’s University of Virginia students? Is this what students at Ivy Leagues or state schools heard back then or now? Did their K-12 teachers or first-year profs champion what a liberal education was for, or perhaps as importantly, what it was not for?

Broaden the Mind and Develop Character

In an essay titled “Three Cheers for Useless Education,” J.M. Anderson, writing on the same two Harper’s essays, argues that higher education is “derided as useless” because most people “confuse education and training.” A student is trained for a particular skill, but education is “a lifelong effort of formation, of becoming, then being.” Anderson considers that a liberal education might spark curiosity, open the mind, and develop healthy skepticism with an inclination to further inquiry. He quotes intellectuals who describe an education in the humanities as a way to develop discipline and judgment, and cultivate taste and character.

While students may be hoping to receive all this at a university, it seems that colleges from 1997 to now, are not framing liberal education in this way, and are caught, along with K-12 education in a downward spiral of lowered standards. How can one read texts, if no one has demanded you read anything in the preceding four or 12 years?

So how about a third option?

The Uses of a Liberal Education: III. As the foundational aspect of Western civilization that is one’s heritage to learn

Isabella Cho, an English graduate writing in Harvard Magazine recounted similar perspectives to J.M. Anderson’s in his piece, “Why Study the Humanities at Harvard?”

Students here are always seeking answers—to the next problem set, to the question of where they see themselves in the next decades, to the world’s intractable dilemmas. But if done right, I think the humanities reject this impulse to arrive at definitive conclusions. What the humanities excel at is instilling in us a capacity to endure indeterminacy and contradiction.

I think she is halfway there. Why might the humanities excel at this? In a 2024 speech on “Recovering the Purpose of Liberal Education”, a college president notes that classical philosophy and the humanities in general, have been a way to cultivate the character of young people, and to help them develop moral reasoning and the ability to discern and pursue excellence. Colleges, he observes, are not designed to tell a young person what to do. They’re not even places for young people to express opinions. As he puts it,

Aristotle teaches us that the source of knowledge is in the thing known and not in the one that knows it, and if you start thinking like that for a minute, you will see that it makes college difficult; also potentially immensely rewarding. You can move, as they say in classical philosophy, from opinion to knowledge. Which means, by the way, that there’s no strong reason for people to be fighting about their opinions in a college…we both do have a right to our opinion, but how would you resolve the dispute except by looking at it?

College classrooms should be places that offer the treasures that both Edmundson and Shorris were trying to share with their students, but they should also demand and inspire and encourage students to truly wrangle with difficult texts of the humanities—especially those texts that have led to great human flourishing. Good faith debates should seek truth. I agree with J.M. Anderson’s claim that “the value of a liberal education derives from its formative process.” So, students can demand the rigors of such an education, from themselves, and from their teachers, but first, they may want to explore further, what, for millennia, a liberal education was, and what it can offer them.