The Coddling Movie

The Coddling Movie

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
NV's avatar
NV
21hEdited

The dismantling of education is intentional, not accidental. The first thing the Soviets did when they took over was destroy the Dewey Decimal System—not because it was inefficient, but because it made knowledge transparent and accessible. Librarians who resisted were sent to the gulags. We have done the same thing....

Libraries abandoned Dewey for curated shelving and discovery tools for the same reason the Soviets did: not only to control access, but to hide entire segments of the collection. Under the Soviet system, ordinary readers only saw open stacks of approved works, organized under a Marxist-Leninist classification scheme (Oppressor oppressed framework). The rest—philosophy, Western science, anti-Soviet material, even certain scientific journals—were physically removed to the spetskhran, a secret library within the library, invisible to the public and accessible only to a handful of authorized readers. No gaps appeared on the shelves because those books simply didn't exist to the ordinary patron.

Under Dewey, gaps are obvious. Missing numbers and empty shelf space signal that something is absent. All ideas sit together in a marketplace of ideas. Curated systems and discovery tools work the same way as the spetskhran: they bury subjects out of sight, so readers never notice anything is missing.

Teaching has changed the same way. Old methods like Ray's Arithmetic used coins, blocks, and measurements so students could test ideas against the world and learn to reason for themselves. A solid math education gives people the tools to spot bad arguments, check calculations, and demand evidence instead of rhetoric.

But young children can't think abstractly yet. When you force them to, they think they're stupid. They don't learn math. They don't learn to trust themselves. They don't learn to trust their own reasoning. So they look to the teacher for answers. This is done on purpose.

Modern pedagogy skips the concrete and jumps straight to abstraction. It adds identity-first instruction that frames everything in oppressor/oppressed terms instead of teaching kids to check facts for themselves.

Together, removing Dewey-style organization and sidelining hands-on texts are mechanical and ideological moves: they erase topics without leaving obvious gaps and train students to accept framed narratives instead of checking facts for themselves. This is not accidental reform but a deliberate reshaping of what students can find and how they learn to think. It's not education—it's indoctrination.

You can easily find copies of ray's arithmetic I would suggest you get one out and compare it to your child's math books...

Reply
Share
1 reply
NV's avatar
NV
11hEdited

Yes I have heard the other argument too but The critics Dewey fought weren't real classicists. (Dewey the educator and the Dewey system are by two different guys though. )Melvil Dewey created the Dewey Decimal System for libraries

John Dewey was an educator. He believed in learning by doing. Concrete first. Experience first. Then abstraction. He wanted every citizen to think for themselves because democracy depends on it

So the classists fighting him weren't real classists...

Socrates taught you to question everything and stand on your own through understanding logic, fallacies, and debate skills. That's what keeps you free.

They taught a fixed canon you had to accept. That's indoctrination, not education. They didn't value free minds for every citizen—just for the elite who got to do the thinking.

Dewey wanted every citizen to think for themselves because democracy and freedom depends on it. A democracy full of people who just accept what they're told isn't democratic—it's ripe for authoritarianism.

Which is why the Dewey Decimal System so important to organize all knowledge openly—no gatekeepers, no curated knowledge. Anyone could find anything and judge for themselves they had been given the tools to judge the how to think not what to think...

The Soviets understood exactly what he was doing as discussed.... Removed his system and built BBK—putting Marxism-Leninism at the front and hiding whole categories of knowledge. They removed Dewey's system because it was designed to stop exactly what they did: controlling what people could know and think.

Today, teaching logic, fallacies, and debate skills is sometimes called elitist or even white supremacist. Think about that. Teaching the tools that keep you free—questioning, reasoning, standing on your own—is now treated as suspect. The critics won. Dewey lost.

But apparently we want to try the oppressor-oppressed framework for the 28th time—even though it's ALWAYS resulted in gulags, an entrenched untouchable elite controlling all state resources, and a state weaponized against the population to mass violence. That's what happens when you stop teaching people to think for themselves. That's what Dewey was fighting against.

It is this same Marxist creep within the public library system heavily Marxist orientated organisation that has also disbanded the Dewey system here in the west...to make libraries properganda machines.

That's the real fight. Critics wanted control. Dewey wanted free minds.

Reply
Share
1 reply
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Ted Balaker · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture