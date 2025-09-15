On August 22, 2025, Iryna Zarutska, a young Ukrainian woman fleeing from the savage war in her homeland, was viciously and senselessly murdered by a homeless psychopath on a train in Charlotte, North Carolina. She was sitting alone, zoned out, listening to music on her headphones after her shift in a local pizzeria.

The killer, DeCarlos Brown Jr., was sitting behind her. He is a large black man with fourteen prior criminal convictions released by an activist judge in January without bail thanks to a written promise to reappear at some future date in court.

The entire incident was recorded on video, released in its entirety on September 8. As Iryna lay dying, five people in the same train car can be seen glued to their phones or walking by her gingerly, offering her no emergency aid. After all, she wasn’t in their tribe.

The only reasons stated for the murder, based on audio from the train and from a short jail recording by his sister, were a mixture of racism and the ravings of a deranged mind. He can be heard saying “I got that white girl… I got that white girl” as blood dripped from his knife. He told his sister that some foreign “material” was controlling his actions, and that he was faultless. He was either schizophrenic or a liar.

What is truly shocking about Iryna’s murder is that all of mainstream corporate American media, along with state media in other countries, simply ignored this story until around September 10, when pressure from social media forced them to address it. The one exception was Fox News. As the Twitter account “End Wokeness” reported on September 6, there was an almost total news blackout on this issue, no doubt driven by the cult of intersectionality that controls corporate and state media in the West. All the usual suspects were silent: the BBC, NPR, CNN, MSNBC, Reuters, the Associated Press, The New York Times, The Washington Post, The Wall Street Journal. Apparently the feminists who worked for these outlets were all taking a long nap.

We can certainly debate the need for a root-and-branch reform of the criminal justice system in the US, a system that has been infected by activists who care more for perpetrators than their victims. But looking at America from the outside its power elite, there’s little most of us can do on this note. But there’s something even the most humble citizen can do.

It wasn’t that long ago when the death of the petty criminal and drug addict George Floyd, which the county coroner originally speculated might be ascribed a fentanyl overdose, tore America apart.

That same media wrote thousands of stories about this death, throwing gasoline on the street violence that followed it, even though there was no evidence that Derek Chauvin was racist, or that he even intended to kill Floyd. There was an ideological narrative to defend in this case, one that didn’t fit Iryna’s death.

When the media finally came around to addressing it, The New York Times decried her death as igniting “a firestorm on the right,” while the slimy and vile CNN revenant Brian Stelter argued that the “real” takeaway from the murder was how “Trump-aligned influencers were posting up a storm about this case on social media,” and that “Elon Musk, Charlie Kirk, other Trump-aligned figures succeeded in making this senseless death a symbol of big city crime.” Two days later, Kirk was dead.

In a bitter irony, I heard about Charlie Kirk’s assassination as I sat in a fast-food restaurant writing this article. Kirk, a conservative Christian who like a modern Socrates went into the camp of the enemy — American college campuses — to question students’ beliefs, was killed at Utah Valley University. Like Iryna, live video showed blood gushing out of his neck as his life slipped away. The usual freakish ghouls on Tik Tok danced in celebration. The corporate media, for the most part, succumbed to their typical ideological reflexes and blamed Kirk for his own death by promoting some undefined form of “hate speech” or supporting gun ownership. Or they just blamed their standard folk devil, Donald Trump.

For the last decade, both corporate media in America, and state-supported media in the UK, Canada, Australia and other western nations, have become an Orwellian Ministry of Truth, systematically distorting the news they claim to be reporting. They use three tactics:

Errors of Commission: In Chomskyan fashion, the media lies about obvious facts or invents new ones to further its ideological agenda. An obvious example is the Russiagate hoax of 2017-2024, which we now know was linked to Obama’s January 2017 cabinet directive to falsely link Trump to Vladimir Putin in an attempt to undermine his coming presidency. There are many other examples, dating back to the WMD hoax that lead to the 2003 invasion of Iraq and the multitude of lies surrounding the Covid pandemic. These lies have killed many innocents. A somewhat milder form of this is gas-lighting, when the media makes us doubt our logical faculties and the evidence of our senses by distorting events and introducing spurious facts. A good example of this is coverage of the UK “Raise the Colours” campaign of 2025. Most British media reported this as a “far-right” conspiracy against mass immigration, and not the frustrations of British patriots with crimes committed by illegals living for free in migrant hotels. For instance, in the Sky News report of the September 13 “Unite the Kingdom” rally in London, in which we can see at least 100,000 people waving English, Scots and Union flags peacefully, the skeptical announcer doubts their freedom-of-speech credentials, and makes sure to tell us that a counter-protest called “Stand Up to Racism” will take place, creating a false equivalency between the two crowds. He opines that “many people feel” that this is a racist demonstration — who those people are is a mystery. This “some people say” tactic is a standard way that corporate and state media slip their own biases into a narrative. What he isn’t telling us is that the same Stand Up to Racism crowd, which consists mostly of posh white people, shows up with the same pre-printed “Refugees welcome… stand up to the far right” signs at every rally across the UK, and is sponsored by the Socialist Workers Party. He's also not telling us that the crowd was actually in the millions, based on drone footage and first-person accounts.

Errors of Omission: The media simply ignores important stories, or buries them in their back pages. American crime statistics are repeatedly ignored by corporate media. Everyone knows who George Floyd was, but it’s doubtful than one in a hundred recognizes the name Tony Timpa. They cover up the manifestos of school shooters when their views don’t fit the narrative. In the UK the police and media covered up the massive Pakistani grooming gangs scandal for decades. Thousands of rape victims, all young girls, were sacrificed on the pyre of political correctness.

Spin Doctoring: Sometimes the media can’t avoid covering a story that they find inconvenient, so they spin it to connect it to some irrelevant issue, or engage in wild speculation that turns potential heroes into the darkest villains. An obvious case here in Canada is the way that our media covered the early 2022 Freedom Convoy in Ottawa. CBC reporter Nil Koksal initially claimed that the Kremlin was behind the protest. When this didn’t work, they speculated that the truckers were funded by dark MAGA money. Their news clips repeatedly warned about “extremists” taking over the protests, despite the joyous and peaceful nature of the crowds. And then there’s the comical CNN segment from August 2020 of the “fiery but mostly peaceful protests” in Kenosha, Wisconsin during the Summer of Love as the town blazed behind reporter Oscar Jimenez, a video that launched a thousand satirical memes.

Iryna’s death, and the media blackout that followed, is the last straw. The very hate and violence that corporate media claimed to be fighting against is now in full bloom.

It is time to boycott all of corporate broadcast and cable news outlets and their newspaper allies with our eyes and our wallets (with Fox getting a partial reprieve). Don’t watch them. Don’t buy their products. Mock and ridicule their embedded clips on social media. Block their ads. Defund all state media, starting with PBS, the CBC and the BBC. In their place, embrace the new media ecosystem that is already quickly replacing them, one that is sure to flourish in the years to come.

It’s time to storm the cognitive Bastille the mainstream media has built for our minds and free the prisoners within, to replace their lies and distortions with the messier and more chaotic, but at the same time more honest, reporting found in new media such as YouTube, Rumble, Substack and Twitter.

It’s time for a media revolution. The old regime is dead. Let it rest in peace, like the bodies of Iryna Zarutska and Charlie Kirk.