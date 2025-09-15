The Coddling of the American Mind Movie

denise ward
19h

I am so with you on this and I have been boycotting mainstream media for a decade or more. I don't even want their detritus to enter my consciousness. It drives me crazy if I happen to be in its earshot when others have their tv's or radios on. Yes - we are the new media - raw, bold, open to commentary, challenging narratives. I think politicians are the scum of the earth, but guess what - mainstream media is even scummier. It should be something to hang your head down low if you work for it.

Nathan Woodard
18h

Great essay on the single most important topic of our times. The present condition of legacy media is an utter disgrace and an obvious constitutional crisis. Democracy depends on a well informed public, and freedom of the press is meaningless if it is spent controlling and restricting narrative. And this problem of censorship by omission is especially pernicious among the highly educated. Most readily acknowledge that the collapse of media and education has rendered the public ill-informed, yet they find it almost unthinkable that they, too, might be misinformed, or worse, simply uninformed.

