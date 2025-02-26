Why are Gen Zers so anxious?

In his bestselling book The Anxious Generation, Jonathan Haidt highlights two factors — Adults have overprotected kids in the real world and underprotected them in the virtual world.

His formulation examines two sides of a coin, yet most people seem far more interested in one side.

Jon told me that while promoting the book he noticed that media outlets are eager to discuss smartphones and social media. But they’re far less eager to discuss free play.

The disparity seems to hold up when you examine what schools and lawmakers are doing. You’ll find many proposals to crack down on cell phones, but far fewer proposals to promote free play.

We at Team Coddling Movie have noticed the same disparity. Media outlets, parents, and others are far more fired up to talk about phones and social media than free play or the Three Great Untruths.

So here’s my question to you:

Why are so many people so much more eager to focus on cell phones and social media compared to free play and the Three Great Untruths?

