THREAD: Why Are Cell Phone Bans So Much More Popular Than Free Play?
And what about the Three Great Untruths?
Why are Gen Zers so anxious?
In his bestselling book The Anxious Generation, Jonathan Haidt highlights two factors — Adults have overprotected kids in the real world and underprotected them in the virtual world.
His formulation examines two sides of a coin, yet most people seem far more interested in one side.
Free minds, free play, anti-fragility, anti-victimhood culture. Why not consider becoming a free or paid subscriber to ‘The Coddling’ Movie substack?
Jon told me that while promoting the book he noticed that media outlets are eager to discuss smartphones and social media. But they’re far less eager to discuss free play.
The disparity seems to hold up when you examine what schools and lawmakers are doing. You’ll find many proposals to crack down on cell phones, but far fewer proposals to promote free play.
We at Team Coddling Movie have noticed the same disparity. Media outlets, parents, and others are far more fired up to talk about phones and social media than free play or the Three Great Untruths.
So here’s my question to you:
My guess is confirmation bias. It's fairly uncontroversial to say "phones/social media bad" but to let your kid walk home from school alone? Far scarier and much more personal for people.
I get the impression it is because if anything bad happens to a kid who has been given permission to "explore" and follow the free play route, the ramifications for the news channel, the people who supported free play at that school etc. would be more than they want to handle. That said, I always encourage people to incorporate more of this into their child's life at any talk I give. And to focus on arming them with opportunities to develop life skills (which seems to be more accepted than the free play verbiage sometimes) so they can be functioning adults in society. Ultimately, the online dangers far outweigh the risks outside our doors. Thanks for your work!