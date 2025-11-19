Here at TCM, we do a lot of griping about higher education. We think universities have earned the criticism, but there’s also a danger in lumping all of them together.

Some institutions are doing excellent work, and here’s hoping parents and students will reward them.

Recently, I took a break from complaining to enthuse about tiny but mighty Thomas Aquinas College, a campus that actually celebrates Western culture, deep thought, great books, and debate. (I should add TAC has two campuses, one in Southern California and one in Massachusetts.)

That prompted others to recommend other colleges and universities that haven’t been corrupted and still value the pursuit of truth.

Which colleges or universities would you add to our list?

And one more thing.

gives us

. He says he likes what FIRE is doing, ranking colleges for free speech, but suggests such rankings should include factors beyond free speech.

Which other factors would you want to see included in college rankings? Let us know in the comment section below!