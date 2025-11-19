THREAD: Tell Us Where the Good Colleges Are!
They’re not all corrupt conformity factories, so which ones would you recommend?
Here at TCM, we do a lot of griping about higher education. We think universities have earned the criticism, but there’s also a danger in lumping all of them together.
Some institutions are doing excellent work, and here’s hoping parents and students will reward them.
Recently, I took a break from complaining to enthuse about tiny but mighty Thomas Aquinas College, a campus that actually celebrates Western culture, deep thought, great books, and debate. (I should add TAC has two campuses, one in Southern California and one in Massachusetts.)
Students Can't Hide Behind AI Here: This Institution Actually Embraces Deep Thought and Western Culture
That prompted others to recommend other colleges and universities that haven’t been corrupted and still value the pursuit of truth.
John Williams PhD recommends St. John’s College: “SJC has offered a non-sectarian curriculum since the late 18th century, and has been the lineage holder of the Great Books program since 1937.”
TCM contributor and Cornell University professoris generally very critical of the Ivy League, but he still thinks there’s hope for his campus.
My TCM colleaguerecommends Hillsdale College.
- notes that TAC sounds like a Yeshiva, so let’s add Yeshiva University.
I’m betting many of you would add the University of Austin to the list. I’ll have more to say about it early next year because, in January,, Rob Henderson, and I will be speaking to students there about our new project (currently in the fundraising stage) Troubled: The Movie, based on Rob’s bestselling book.
Which colleges or universities would you add to our list?
And one more thing.gives us something else to consider. He says he likes what FIRE is doing, ranking colleges for free speech, but suggests such rankings should include factors beyond free speech.
Which other factors would you want to see included in college rankings? Let us know in the comment section below!
Help un-coddle our culture. Please consider becoming a free or paid subscriber. Paid subscribers enjoy hundreds of paywalled posts, dozens of paywalled videos, and The Coddling of the American Mind movie.
Thank you
It's not yet open, but Reliance College promises to be an excellent addition to the great list above and is currently offering some engaging seminars while it works to get off the ground: https://reliancecollege.org/