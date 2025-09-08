Note: When this essay was first posted, I mistakenly listed myself as the author. The actual author is LB - The Happy Underachiever

Zarna Garg is the Indian Auntie everyone needs in their life.

The 50-year-old is around my age, and so full of “make-it-happen” energy. I was completely inspired by her memoir This American Woman: A One-in-a-Billion Memoir. If she mothered your children, they would definitely not be coddled. Her memoir ranks in the top five of my most memorable memoirs list, which includes authors such as Tara Westover, JD Vance, and Rob Henderson.

Garg is the oldest, and at just five feet tall, the shortest of all these authors. Because she wrote her memoir after raising three kids and beginning the upward trajectory of her career, she not only recounted her nontraditional life thus far, but imparted all the wisdom she gained from her experiences. There is a lot of reflection throughout the book.

There have been a handful of other immigrant memoirs I’ve read, but it’s always the same story — trauma, trauma, trauma. And when they get to America — racism, racism, racism. Many of these memoirs are from authors who immigrated when they were very young, like two-to-six years-old. I believe we don’t form a strong sense of self by then, and so when they arrive in America and maybe experience a few microaggressions (aka: plain ol’ childhood teasing), it affects their view of themselves within American society. They get soft or insecure or whatever. The trendy term is that they feel “othered.” Boo hoo.

Many of these types of memoirs are written by second-generation kids who attended our liberal elite universities and perhaps even earned MFAs. Basically, they were trained on the trauma train, pumped up with all the trendy psychobabble, and then landed a book deal. For every one of these authors, there are probably 100 true immigrants like Zarna Garg who experienced much worse but hustled their way to the American Dream.

Why don’t we hear their stories?

Because 1) they are too busy working and don’t need the attention of mainstream media to pump their ego, and 2) they don’t think their story is anything special because they probably heard worse-off stories from their extended friends and families.

A True Immigrant

Garg lived nearly her entire childhood in India. She immigrated when she was 16 years old after growing up in a wealthy family in Mumbai. She immigrated all by herself, as a last resort, on the luck of getting a much-awaited visa, to escape her arranged marriage and flee her uncompromising father after the death of her mother. And somewhere in between her mother’s death and her escape to America, she was homeless for two years.

If you don’t know already, Zarna Garg is a comedian and her memoir is extremely funny. When you include an anecdote about bleaching buttholes and nicknaming a school principal Potato-head, it’s bound to be hilarious. She never saw any of her experiences as trauma (big T or little t) but just events that happened.

She instead focused on what her next step would be. Her life is truly a riches-to-rags-to-riches-to-rags-to riches story. She laughs throughout and never once blames traditional Indian society, the patriarchy, systemic racism, sexism, or ageism even though she realized her first career opportunity at age 44.

“My dad eventually concluded with disgust that too much education actually ruined people: It made them too proud and too scared to do real work.”

Her Gritty Father

Though her father was an imposing authoritarian figure whom she was estranged from for most of her adult life, she still admires his self-determination and tenacity. Her father came from nothing and eventually built a lucrative business in India, but only after putting himself through law school. He even begged to live with his professors in exchange for cleaning their homes.

Garg doesn’t credit the law degree for his father’s success, but his grit. If only today’s parents would focus on their children’s grit and not which college they get into, colleges wouldn’t be admitting such coddled freshmen. Success is bred from grit, not any specific degree or school.

Garg quotes her father who says, “All these people with big degrees will sign away their whole life of freedom for an ounce of security… But taking risks —now that is where the real money is made.” He practiced what he preached. Instead of using his “big” degree to practice law, he built an import/export business.

Her father’s opinion some forty years ago about the young in India still rings true in America today, maybe even more so. Garg states, “My dad eventually concluded with disgust that too much education actually ruined people: It made them too proud and too scared to do real work.”

Wow. Grandpa Garg was on to something.

Today we have many “educated” 22-year-olds who hold degrees and now think they’re too good for any entry level job or manual labor job. Grandpa Garg also believed that “everyone should be a work-alcoholic” — years before the term “workaholic” became commonplace.

Hungry to Learn

In between the chapters, the book includes pages with a single nugget of advice written in large print. These appear to be Garg’s own lessons learned. One of my favorites is: "Those who love to learn find knowledge everywhere.” Garg loved learning and she read everything. Nothing was off-limits.

She targeted America because she wanted an education. She studied as fast and as hard as she could, and ultimately earned her bachelor’s and law degrees in the US. As a newlywed in New York, she sat in on her husband’s business school classes. She attended his classes’ group meetings, and even completed the homework with him.

Eventually, she found herself with time, but no money. She found an ad for The Museum of Jewish Heritage in New York City. She hoped to take all their classes and seminars in exchange for cleaning the building. Garg just wanted to learn more about WWII and the Holocaust since those subjects had not been taught in India. She eventually signed up for their year-long docent program where she would be instructed about the Holocaust in depth for free, in exchange for leading tours and talks at the museum.

At 24, Garg was the youngest docent-in-training. The others were retirees and/or camp survivors. At the end of the chapter, she shows a photo of all the docents graduating from their training — her young Indian self stands amongst twenty other older white people, probably all Jewish. But it was here in this museum group, where she finally felt like she belonged.

Garg didn’t let her race limit her in where she thought she could find purpose and fellowship. She “discovered that Jews and Indians actually share a lot of the same values — and quirks. Education is huge for us. Then food. A strong mother is the backbone of both our cultures.”

People want resilient kids, but no one wants to do the work it takes to get one.

This Mom Doesn’t Coddle

Soon Garg had her first child.

Her husband worked on Wall Street, so Garg was thrust into the life of an affluent Upper East Side housewife. In that famous neighborhood, parents engaged in cutthroat competition to get their kids into private schools. She learned the unspoken rules of being a private school parent, and they left a sour taste in her mouth:

I was starting to realize that at these New York City private schools, it was not education that was at a premium, but social capital. In my world, education guaranteed you the freedom to do anything and be anyone you wanted. In their world, it was social capital that granted that freedom.

After years of paying ridiculous tuition for three children in private school for mediocre education, Garg made a badass decision to pivot away from her children's secured paths. Some may think her next step was reckless, but I thought it was so inspiring that I actually got emotional reading it: “[My daughter] was the belle of the ball at [her private school], perfect at everything and beloved by everyone. But that was the problem. That’s not life.”

She tells her daughter:

These private schools are taking away your ability to learn how to survive and thrive in complex situations. Anytime something is too hard at that school, the kids can just go to the nurse or get a special letter from a therapist saying ‘Tristan can’t do South American politics.’ But a good education is not just journal entries and enrichment, it’s toughening up. I want your high school to be one of the toughest things you ever do, so that you know exactly who you are, and so that you’re prepared for anything else that comes your way the rest of your life.

At this point, Garg didn’t sign the private school’s contract for the next school year and was hoping her daughter would be tested into one of the top public New York City schools for ninth grade. She had to make a decision before learning of test results or acceptances. She tells her daughter: “And no crying if we don’t get in. We take every shot in this family no matter how crazy, and then we keep moving.”

When Garg had an exit interview with the principal of the private school, the principal said, “I can’t understand why you just won’t let your daughter thrive [here].” The principal couldn’t grasp the idea of a parent pulling their kid out of a pricey private school on a beautiful campus that shelters students from the grittiness of real life.

Garg writes:

White people reading this, please keep letting your kids “thrive” building hamster forts or dog skateboards or whatever it is they are doing. Microwaving rubber bands. This will keep your kids out of my kids’ hair while they actually do something with their lives, like become CEO’s of all the companies that make all the stuff in your house. For me, “thriving” is not having a “quarter-life” crisis when you are hit with responsibility for the very first time. For me, “thriving” is having a roof over your head, your bills paid, your fridge full. And as every Indian knows, all these beautiful things flow from excelling in exams. My daughter is a beautiful woman who cries a lot and who gets an A+ in everything she does. What exactly is the problem with that? If you took away the hard work and studying, do you think she would stop crying? No! She would just cry about something else, like kombucha … The world is cold and cruel, and my job is to force her to exist in it biologically and psychologically.

This is where Garg pinpoints exactly what coddling parents are doing — they’re attempting to remove anything that will make their precious children cry. But once those obstacles are removed, we find that children still find things to cry about, they’re just much less important things. Healthy brain development requires learning to self-regulate. It also requires feeling happiness and sadness and everything in between.

We need to increase our kids’ emotional tolerance, not keep lowering the bar.

Another immigrant touched on this same topic — Yeonmi Park, a defector of North Korea and author of the memoir In Order to Live: A North Korean Girl’s Journey to Freedom. During one of her talks on a college campus, she highlighted one of the most surprising things she witnessed in America: young people are privileged, but they make problems out of nothing.

For the Children or For Adults’ Egos?

Garg’s daughter didn’t get accepted into her first choice high school, Stuyvesant, but she did get an acceptance from Bronx Science, another academically strong school. Gard’s husband was against enrolling their daughter there, but Garg stood firm on her decision — their eldest child will go to Bronx Science.

She explained it this way to her daughter:

[Your father’s response] is his ego. He wants to be able to say, “My kid goes to a school that looks like a Disney castle because I am a Wall Street Hero who put her there.” What he doesn’t want to say is, “I am sending my kid to the slammer in the Bronx to toughen her up.” People want resilient kids, but no one wants to do the work it takes to get one.

When it comes to building resiliency in her kids, Garg walks the walk.

She is an entrepreneur at heart and had 18 failed LLC’s before her comedy career started taking off. She was headlining at Caroline’s on Broadway in February 2020, but then COVID-19 shut down her world and all her gigs. And the bad luck kept coming. Shortly before her daughter started college, her husband lost his job. How would the family pay for tuition? You would think this is where Garg would have a panic attack and curl into a fetal position.

But no, not Zarna Garg! She summoned even more strength:

It was time to throw down for real. Lesser intellects may have missed the opportunity of this challenging time and could easily have fallen prey to the tempting sirens of self-pity. But not me! I was going to win this war. That’s what I do.

Garg capitalized on all the opportunities in America, created her own opportunities, and ran with it. Her standup career finally did take off. She opened for Tina Fey and Amy Poehler's “Restless Leg” Tour. Her first comedy special — Zarna Garg: One in a Billion — was released on Prime Video, and Hulu recently released her follow-up, Practical People Win.

Garg remains grateful to the many people who helped her along the way — her acknowledgements section is 16 pages long. The final acknowledgement, in all caps, reads: THANK YOU, AMERICA!

Don’t worry, I didn’t spoil the book for anyone. Garg’s voice is way funnier than mine, so you are missing out on a ton of jokes if you don’t read it yourself.

Now if we could just clone her and plant Professor Gargs all over college campuses.