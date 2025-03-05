Peak woke has passed! DEI is getting defunded! The madness is behind us!

Each week brings new declarations that America is returning to a less insane time. Although we should acknowledge some new rays of light, the sad truth is we’re still mired in darkness.

Consider some of our most influential institutions.

Self censorship still reigns at Harvard. Groupthink still reigns at Sundance, the Harvard of film festivals. And at Sunday’s Academy Awards, the Harvard of awards ceremonies delivered Us-vs-Them preening, conformity masquerading as diversity, and other trappings so many of us had hoped were passé.