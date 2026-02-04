Therapists Enforce 'Body Positivity' Dogma: Many Patients Are Afraid to Admit They Want to Lose Weight
And the unexpected turn that's undoing self-censorship
What would you be afraid to tell your therapist?
Therapist Jonathan Alpert recalls a female patient who expressed trepidation and shame about admitting a hidden desire to him. Did she want to have an affair, break ties with her parents, or commit a crime? No, she wanted something much less dramatic.
She wanted to lose weight.
