I’ve seen the same scene play out too many times in my therapy office: a mother arrives with her child—age 12, 15, 19, even 24—after making a call filled with concern: “They’re depressed, anxious, angry at us, angry at the world, not sleeping, failing classes. They told us to use they/them pronouns. They lie to us! They’ve stopped talking to us. They spend all day in their room.”

The details vary, but the core story repeats with growing frequency. In the session, the mother does most of the talking, then turns to her child and says gently, “I want to hear your feelings. This is a safe space. Tell us what you need.” The child, half-hidden by a curtain of hair, looks away and mutters, “I’m fine.”

In these sessions my attention often shifts to the mother. She’s fidgeting, visibly unsettled—seeking my approval? Her child’s confession? A sense of connection?

Today’s mothers are under immense pressure to get it all right—to be nurturing but not overbearing, tuned in but not controlling, while parenting in an era of constant digital surveillance and escalating expectations for their children’s success. Many arrive to therapy fragmented and exhausted, having lost touch with their own maternal instincts.

And it’s in that struggle—not just the child’s symptoms—that I often see the real heart of the crisis. I call it the ‘Too Good Mother’, and I think of it as a psychological complex—the natural and healthy maternal instinct of care and nurturance warped into its own beast of overprotective, overcare; a manic attempt at optimizing the cherished child’s experience.

In the age of parenting podcasts, school controversies, and social media sanctimony, the Too Good Mother isn’t just an impossible ideal — it’s become a drive that’s reshaping our homes, our institutions, and our culture. As a maternal mental health specialist, I’ve spent years watching this well-intentioned form of care push mothers to the brink of anxiety, panic, and even psychosis. But the impact doesn’t stop at the individual. From classroom accommodations to policy decisions, we’re witnessing the unintended consequences of a culture that prioritizes constant affirmation and emotional safety above resilience and growth.

From the Good Enough Mother to the Too Good Mother

The term “good enough mother” was introduced in 1953 by British pediatrician and psychoanalyst Donald Winnicott. Drawing on extensive clinical observations of infants and their mothers, Winnicott proposed that optimal child development does not require perfect maternal attunement.

Instead, he argued that children benefit from experiencing minor, manageable failures in caregiving, as these moments foster resilience, autonomy, and the capacity to tolerate frustration. Winnicott emphasized that in early infancy, a mother’s primary role is to meet her baby’s needs consistently. This attunement helps protect the infant from becoming aware too soon of their separateness from the mother, allowing a necessary phase of psychological and physical safety to take root.

In this early stage, the mother’s responsiveness shields the infant from distress, creating a foundation of safety and continuity. However, Winnicott warned that if caregiving is too perfect, if the mother is too good, it can prevent the baby from developing essential experiences like desire or appetite.

When every need is met before it's even fully felt, the infant may be deprived of the emotional and physiological build-up that gives rise to motivation, engagement, and eventually a sense of individuality. For example, a feeding that comes too quickly or too easily might leave the infant both physically satisfied and emotionally shortchanged—having missed the chance to exert effort, feel tension, and build zest for life. In these moments, the baby might seem soothed but is actually left with unexpressed energy or a vague sense of emptiness.

The Modern Family Fallout

This unexpressed energy and vague sense of emptiness is at the heart of our current teenage mental health crisis. Beneath the headlines about anxiety and depression is a quieter, harder-to-name reality: a widespread lack of motivation, engagement, and—perhaps most troubling—a loss of self efficacy. A study of depression in U.S. children aged five to 17 showed an almost doubled amount from 2017 to 2021.

Similarly, contemporary mothers are experiencing significant fallout. A cross-sectional study of about 200,000 U.S. mothers of children aged zero to 17 showed large declines in self-reported mental health and smaller but significant declines in physical health from 2016 to 2023. Mothers are exhausted—overworking, overthinking, and overextending themselves for their children.

And it doesn’t look as though the children are benefiting.

In my clinical practice, I've seen a rising number of mothers who are overwhelmed not just by the pressure to do everything "right," but by their own anxious vulnerability to that message. They find it hard to resist the urge to be in constant surveillance of their child's every need. These aren't just the moms who won't let anyone else care for their babies, although a mother’s resistance to hiring a babysitter is a red flag that many providers and husbands too easily ignore.

These are mothers, often encouraged by professional advice, who weigh their infants after every feeding, slip smart socks on their baby's foot to track heart rate, record minutes of tummy time, and log sleep patterns and diaper contents in color-coded apps. The marketing becomes more sophisticated and successful with every baby born, directly messaging to a new mom’s psyche what gadgets will not only keep her baby alive, but keep her safely in the ‘good mom’ category.

I see moms agonizing over potty training, and an unnatural number of kids who are constipated. While their providers encourage a myriad of supplements, I recommend a mother simply backing off or canceling a few extracurricular activities. I see moms who worry so much and work so incredibly hard, juggling multiple jobs to pay for wooden-toy organic-snack schools—then stretching even further to hire tutors, coaches, and enrichment specialists. I witness anxious, highly verbal mothers whose children develop selective mutism; hypervigilant mothers whose kids begin showing traits associated with autism spectrum disorders. The patterns are impossible to ignore. Even if it's uncomfortable to say out loud, we have to name what's happening: something about the way we parent now is hurting both mothers and children.

When caretakers intervene too quickly or too often, they may unintentionally deprive a child of the very discomfort that fosters growth, empathy, and connection.

One of the most evident consequences for adolescents and young adults is prolonged dependency. When a parent consistently anticipates and fulfills a child's needs—often before the child even experiences a flicker of frustration—that child can lose the crucial ability to foresee and provide for themselves, or simply lack the confidence to believe they can. This often results in young adults living at home longer than previous generations. Or, if they do head off to college, they maintain constant contact with parents, relying on them for even minor tasks.

It's a pattern I frequently address with my college student clients, often suggesting practical steps like, "Let's try phone calls home once a week, instead of daily." The impact of this over-involved parenting has become so widespread that in recent years hundreds of colleges have either launched or significantly expanded their "parent" offices. These serve as one-stop shops for moms and dads looking to air grievances, report problems, and generally stay in constant touch with their child's academic and social life. Conversely, some children, once they do gain a measure of independence, react by rejecting their parents, feeling that they weren't sufficiently attentive or accommodating enough in earlier years, leading to a concerning rise in family estrangement.

Another striking impact on children is the observable rise in neurodivergence diagnoses like Autistic Spectrum Disorders, ADHD, and Twice-Exceptional (2e) profiles smooth every difficult feeling—the natural spectrum of emotional expression becomes stifled. Over time, the child learns to suppress or second-guess their own internal signals. What results is not emotional resilience, but emotional narrowing. This muting of the full range of reactions—where every sharp edge is softened by a well-meaning caretaker—can contribute to patterns we often associate with certain spectrum disorder symptoms.

Behaviors we label as ‘missing social cues’ or ‘challenges with interpersonal interaction’ or ‘repetitive movements or speech’ (stimming) may, in part, reflect a limited ability to access, interpret, and regulate emotional information—both in themselves and in others. Emotional fluency must be practiced, not preempted. When caretakers intervene too quickly or too often, they may unintentionally deprive a child of the very discomfort that fosters growth, empathy, and connection.

If this same child shows early signs of intelligence, often met with intense early intervention like tutors or music classes, they might then receive the "twice-exceptional" designation. This child, while academically gifted, frequently struggles in social situations—think awkward dinners out with a high schooler unable to order for themselves, or a middle schooler having difficulty making friends at school. Yet, by calling them "exceptional," we inadvertently normalize the intense, often overbearing, relationship their caregivers have established, rather than questioning its potential role in their social challenges.

Things like pervasive trigger warnings, enforced masking, politically correct language and hyper-surveillance of peer conflict—the dreaded bully!— function much like maternal overprotection—offering a sense of emotional safety while inadvertently constraining genuine intellectual and psychological growth.

Don’t get me wrong—I like kids. Especially the quirky ones. I’ll cheerfully admire a child who organizes their toys by color and size like a tiny archivist, gosh knows I don’t have that patience. But it’s the relentless cherishing—the exaltation of every quirk as genius, every whim as sacred and every flailing as a clinical crisis requiring a therapist—that does no one any favors.

It’s not that we shouldn’t praise our kids. But the relentless cherishing—the kind once reserved for doting grandparents—was never meant to be a parent’s role. Ideally, that spoiling affection, the starry-eyed admiration, would be left to the grandmother. But many mothers today aren’t visited by the cookie-baking grandma who lives to fuss over the children. Instead, they're often surrounded by the Baby Boomer "Glam-ma"—the grandmother who has enthusiastically reclaimed her time, focusing on travel, shopping, and significant self-investment. This shift leaves the modern mother to fill that glowing, glittering space of adoration for her children largely alone. It's one of the subtle, yet powerful, forces that quietly pushes her into the role of the "Too Good Mother."

The "Too Good Mother" complex isn't just a dynamic within families; it's increasingly evident within our education systems. We see it in the astonishing rise of student accommodations for a myriad of learning "differences," often making schoolwork and test-taking significantly easier than ever before. A substantial portion of school time is now dedicated to social-emotional learning, with many of us left wondering why our kids don’t know where Indiana is on the map.

Schools, in their effort to accommodate students' emotional or cognitive discomfort, risk doing so at the expense of fostering resilience, critical thinking, or intellectual risk-taking. Things like pervasive trigger warnings, enforced masking, politically correct language and hyper-surveillance of peer conflict—the dreaded bully!— function much like maternal overprotection—offering a sense of emotional safety while inadvertently constraining genuine intellectual and psychological growth.

At my own children's school, there are numerous teachings and events that seem to over-exercise children's empathy and moralize ideas, often presenting a singular "right" way to think about complex issues, such as the conflict in Israel. There's a clear, and sometimes exclusionary, over-direction of empathy towards certain groups, with clubs and programs popping up that single out particular students as deserving more help, more attention, or more exceptions from their peers and teachers. School has always been the essential location for psychosocial development — learning tolerance, acceptance, and inclusion is a vital part of the school experience, it feels like we're increasingly adding layers of exclusion and an excessive focus on difference, rather than cultivating a truly integrated environment.

Mothers in particular are wired for vigilance—we used to scan for predators at the cave’s edge, and today we scan for gluten, bullies, and bikers without helmets.

The Mommy State

Lately we are seeing the collective discomfort with the Mommy state in our homes and institutions. When society feels suffocated by maternal overcare, the collective psyche often swings to the opposite extreme, craving discipline and confrontation. The cultural pushback seeks to reintroduce boundaries, discomfort, and differentiation as essential ingredients for genuine maturity. When a culture overcorrects for indulgent, over-accommodating systems, the pushback often takes the form of the “Punitive Father”—embodied in strongman figures, authoritarian policies, and a rhetoric of “law and order,” and “personal responsibility.”

We saw this in the populist wave that brought the Trump administration to power, along with its emphasis on immigration laws, the rollback of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives, anti-mask sentiment, and the promotion of sweeping legislation aimed at reducing public dependency on government support. These policies aim to reinforce order and structure where the state is perceived to have been weakened by therapeutic governance.

Just as the “Too Good Mother” represents a distorted version of healthy maternal care, the “Punitive Father” is her counterpart taken to an extreme—discipline on steroids, poured over a bottle of Jameson. Each is an overcorrection in response to the other. One seeks to eliminate all discomfort; the other reintroduces it with force and rigidity. Neither fosters true growth, which depends on a balance of care and challenge, empathy and boundary, freedom and responsibility. When these archetypes react to one another instead of integrating, we end up in the polarized state we find ourselves in today.

But this downward spiral isn't inevitable. As a society—and especially as clinicians, parents, and educators—we can take meaningful steps to interrupt this pattern. The key lies in loosening our grip on the impulse to overprotect, over-give, and overcorrect. What's truly needed isn't more control, but a different kind of wisdom: one that embraces paradox, accepts natural limits, and makes ample room for struggle and independence. To guide parenting and childhood back to a more instinctual, biologically grounded mode—one that's genuinely in tune with real danger, authentic safety, and embodied experience—modern families must begin to reorient their lives around environments and practices that echo our evolutionary past.

Think of a mother fox: when one cub nurses too long, hoarding resources at the expense of its siblings, she gives a corrective nip. To our modern, gentle-parenting sensibilities, this might seem cruel. But it’s a necessary lesson in limits—and in belonging to something larger than the self. That nip teaches the cub how to be part of the collective: to share space, food, energy, and attention. This is precisely what many kids today seem to struggle with. They’ve learned to self-focus but not to co-exist. They haven’t been taught how to share conversation, tolerate rejection or navigate interpersonal give-and-take.

That maternal nip—the boundary, the bodily correction—also helps a kid metabolize discomfort. Without it, many children turn pain into performance. In therapy, we see a surge of vague symptoms: fatigue, gut trouble, mysterious injuries, chronic conditions with no clear cause. The child who constantly complains of exhaustion, stomach aches, or sensitivities may not be sick—they may be expressing an overreliance on maternal comfort, a clinging to soothing, followed by a disengagement from the world.

I like the Independence Therapy model, originally developed by psychologist Dr. Manuel Ortiz, and often share it with the interns I supervise. It’s a simple yet powerful five-session approach that fosters independence in kids and teens—cutting through the noise of symptom-chasing to reveal what’s often at the heart of the issue: not a child in need of therapy, but a parenting dynamic in need of a reset.

Take the 13-year-old who refuses to go to bed or the 26-year-old still living at home. In both cases, it’s the mother who calls, schedules the appointment, and shows up to therapy with a reluctant, silent child. The child doesn’t want to be there, so I tell them they’re free to leave or wait in the lobby. The mother, slightly taken aback, stays and begins explaining her child’s “sad” or “angry” behavior, wanting the therapist to uncover the hidden faulty mechanism making them so problematic.

If the father is present, he’s often quiet while the mother takes the lead—usually anxious and overwhelmed. What quickly becomes clear is that we’re not just treating a child’s behavior—we’re addressing maternal anxiety, paternal passivity, and a family dynamic shaped by fear and overcontrol. For the second session, I invite the child to join. I want to find out, can they all agree on what the problem is? Mom says the kid seems depressed. The kid says school is annoying. There’s often a lot of back and forth about a recent blow up at dinner, or disappointment and confusion as to why he quit the band. But something is not being said and it feels like a strong desire to be rid of one another.

The work of independence begins in the 3rd session, when I meet with the young person individually and ask: What would independence look like for you? Riding your bike to the store? Babysitting? Taking the train alone? Moving out of your parents house? Getting a job? These self-directed activities become their assignments. The goal isn’t just behavioral change—it’s confidence building. Because confidence, we know, is a proven antidote to anxiety and depression.

Talk therapy isn't meant for children, yet they make up almost half of our practice’s caseload. Therapy for children historically was rare and focused on acute issues—abuse, trauma, loss. Today, it’s a middle-class norm, a kind of extracurricular for families seeking answers to everyday challenges. But many of these kids don’t need therapy. Their parents do. Parents often want a friend for their child, a co-parent in the therapist, or someone to comb for hidden pathology. What they really need is parenting support, maybe a coach, and potentially a divorce lawyer.

For many families with anxious or apathetic kids, I often suggest something bold but transformative: a family wilderness trip. Outward Bound, a camping weekend, even a tough day hike. I’ve seen teens on the brink—testing limits, using drugs—reset after sleeping under the stars and facing their fears. They discover they’re not actually scared of bugs. They can climb a hill. They can work with strangers and figure things out. No app or diagnosis can offer what the wilderness does: a reconnection with primal instincts, survival skills, and real-life self-esteem. For both kids and parents, chopping wood or warding off raccoons resets the nervous system in ways a therapy couch sometimes can’t.

Mothers in particular are wired for vigilance—we used to scan for predators at the cave’s edge, and today we scan for gluten, bullies, and bikers without helmets. With her maternal instinct overrecruited she has over responded to her child, who has subsequently lost his own zest for life. That zest can come back if he feels the thrill of warding raccoons from his food supply.

At the end of the day, isn’t it resilience we really want for the next generation—not fragility disguised as self-awareness? I often tell my clients that therapy, diagnoses, and medication are indispensable when truly necessary, but they were never meant to be the starting point for every discomfort.

Real mental health, more often than not, doesn’t announce itself with fanfare. It’s the steady pulse of a life quietly working. As my mother used to say, coming home from work to find that I’d let myself in, baked a batch of cookies, and plopped down in front of MTV: “No news is good news.”