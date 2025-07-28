The Coddling of the American Mind Movie

Doug Mann
7h

Trump didn't "get rid of" DEI across the board. To the best of my knowlege, no academics were fired due to their beliefs. In many cases, DEI committees were just renamed things like "Campus Community Committee", or similar things. They just put up their hoodies and changed their language a bit.

Second, you don't understand how university hiring works: full-time academics get hired on spec for about 5 years, then almost always get tenure for life. So if X were hired in 2024, their retirement date would be around 2055-2060. So intersectionality (as I know from experience) is deeply entrenched in universities (though it might be on the decline in media and the corporate world).

Third, news networks like CNN are STILL doubling down on the debates of c2016, as we see in the recent denials of the Russiagate documents. You can shove the early 2017 CIA briefing documents about the lack of Russian interference in the election in their face, and they'll still deny it.

Feelings still trump facts in much of American life.

Pat Korallus
7h

Thank God for Trump for getting rid of all the DEI and DEI people. Only when they are gone what else will there be to write about?

