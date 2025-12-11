Sample of some of WNDB ’s Pride Month’s Staff Recommendations.

Dear Coddling Movie Community,

A little over a year ago, LB wrote her first essay for TCM, “Sexual Propaganda Comes to Young Adult Fiction.” It was extremely popular, and in it she explained her very personal encounter with the hypersexualized world of Young Adult Fiction.

Now she’s back with an update.

Has that “vibe shift” shaken the YA world? Is it easier for her to find books for her pre-teen son to read? Find out below.

All the best,

Ted

So far, I’ve won the war on devices.

My 12-year-old son still doesn’t have a smart phone and he doesn’t really ask for one because he knows it’s nonnegotiable. He also doesn’t have unlimited access to his laptop, which is my old one. It must be unlocked by me for him to use, and any new websites have to be added by me as well. Of course he is super annoyed when I have to unlock it for him, but that’s par for the course of being a (good) parent.

Since I homeschool, I also like to think I’ve won the war on educational nonsense. My son is not inundated with public school trends like social-emotional learning. He’s not forced to sit in therapy circles with his classmates and talk about trauma, microaggressions, racism, and oppression. Instead, we read historical fiction books together. Our current book is A Father’s Promise by Donna L. Hess which takes place in Poland during WWII through the eyes of an 11-year-old boy.

It’s been a little over a year since my first essay, Sexual Propaganda Comes to Young Adult Fiction, was published. I’m happy to report that my son is still an avid reader.

He reads a book for 40 minutes every day while having breakfast. Sometimes he reads in the evening for about 20 minutes while wearing his leg compression boots after hockey practice. Each book is about 300 to 400 pages long, and each year he completes about 30 of them.

And he is far from being a “bookworm.” Most of his time is not spent reading, but playing or training for sports, going on field trips, or playing with friends. When digital devices don’t distract your child’s day-to-day life, there is time to do a lot of other things efficiently.

I don’t have to worry about schools or social media, and my son is an avid reader, so all is good, right? Not exactly.

I didn’t realize how much of a challenge it would be to ensure my son’s love of reading would involve great story telling and learning life lessons instead of brainwashing and propaganda.