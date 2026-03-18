Author’s Note

I first published this essay back in August. I’m resurfacing it now because my audience has grown much larger—and because the outrage spiral it described hasn’t eased; it’s tightened.

After the longest government shutdown in U.S. history, President Trump is now urging Republicans to scrap the Senate filibuster, casting it as the only way to avoid the next shutdown showdown and warning that Democrats will kill it the instant they control the chamber—so the GOP should strike first. Senate GOP leaders have so far resisted — noting they don’t have the votes and warning that detonating the filibuster would boomerang on them — but the pressure itself still matters. He’s targeting one of the last guardrails preventing a bare 51 votes from rewriting the country wholesale. And once that brake is gone, every election turns into an existential fight for total control.

When I originally wrote this, Trump’s domestic troop deployments had just begun — early enough that I didn’t mention them in the essay. Today, they’ve turned into a sustained pattern rather than a one-off move. Republicans cheering this — actions that would have horrified the Founders — should consider how those same powers could be used by any future administration in ways they may not anticipate or welcome.

That’s the danger: what one tribe normalizes today, the other inherits and could weaponize tomorrow.

I’ve kept the original essay intact.

Executive Summary

American politics is in the midst of a self-reinforcing outrage spiral : each side radicalizes the other and treats norms as expendable.

Once politics becomes existential, ends justify means — and both tribes feel entitled to break rules they once defended.

Drawing on Haidt, Tim Urban, Trivers, and network science , this essay explains why tribal psychology overwhelms principled reasoning in moments of perceived threat.

January 6 and the 2020 BLM riots were very different events, but they produced mirror-image patterns of selective outrage and moral double standards.

When each side rewrites history, excuses violence, or weaponizes institutions, democracy doesn’t collapse in one blow — it erodes through cycles of escalation.

The core warning: the most dangerous powers are those you cheer when your tribe wields them — because your enemies will inherit them next.

Escaping the spiral requires universal standards, revived norms of restraint, and a moral commitment to consistency over tribal advantage.

A few weeks ago, I introduced a framework (borrowing from evolutionary psychology) for understanding the brutal limitations of our evolved moral instincts — The Animal Within Us — without wading too deep into the murky waters of America’s culture war. This time, we’re ditching the caution tape, climbing to the highest point, and cannonballing right in.

If we’re going to tell the truth about how pluralistic culture collapses, we have to confront an uncomfortable fact: both political tribes are now convinced the stakes are existential, and that belief entitles them to break the very norms they once claimed to defend. The result isn’t just unhealthy — it’s a self-reinforcing outrage spiral in which each side radicalizes the other in real time.

Note: If your first instinct is to ask “but which side is worse?” — this essay isn’t written for that impulse so please check your inner primate for a moment. It’s meant for anyone who cares more about truth, fairness, and the restoration of civil society than about winning. I’m not arguing every transgression is morally equivalent. I’m asking a more unsettling question: what happens when both sides justify the erosion of norms they once held dear? History suggests the true danger lies not in one-sided collapse, but in mutual radicalization.

The Ends and the Means: How Tribes Justify Anything

On paper, morality is about rules carefully applied. In combat, morality becomes situational. When politics feels like “war,” tribal instincts take over: defend allies at all costs, defeat enemies by any means necessary. Restraint is betrayal. Process is for suckers. Winning is all that matters.

President Trump made the logic explicit: “He who saves his country violates no law.”Once you adopt existential framing, normal guardrails no longer apply. Ethics are for peacetime; “war” demands transgressions. What’s shocking isn’t how many people see this happening — it’s how few recognize themselves doing it.

The Animal Within Meets the Thinking Ladder

As Jonathan Haidt argues, our moral instincts are not a search for truth so much as a tool for tribal cohesion — they bind groups together and blind them to their hypocrisies. Tim Urban’s Thinking Ladder captures this psychology:

Low-rung thinking is tribal and emotional: “We’re right because we’re us.” Great for cohesion, terrible for truth.

Mid-rung thinking uses rules and procedures to impose fairness. Better than tribalism — but still rigid and literalist.

High-rung thinking is principled and evidence-based: willing to sacrifice tribal gain for moral integrity.

We all claim to sit high on the ladder. In practice, most of us operate lower — especially once threats and rivalries activate our inner primate. In the outrage economy, it’s low-rung behavior that gets rewarded. Nuance is punished. Admissions of complexity are treated as disloyal. The ladder becomes a rope — swung at the enemy, not climbed ourselves.

Note: Rung ≠ intelligence. Highly intelligent people can operate low on the ladder when tribal loyalty outweighs truth. For a great discussion of the Thinking Ladder and Urban’s book, see his discussion with Coleman Hughes.

Networks, Echo Chambers, and the Shrinking Eye

Sociologist Nicholas Christakis offers a striking metaphor: networks are like eyes. They can take in the full horizon — or constrict into a narrow focus where everything beyond the chosen frame disappears. Today’s cable media networks, for example, do the latter. They strip away nuance, magnify outrage, and reduce politics to an endless reel of the other tribe’s worst moments.

On the right, Fox News packages almost every story as proof of spiraling woke totalitarianism. On the left, MSNBC turned the Trump–Russia allegations into nightly drama, with Rachel Maddow elevating the now-discredited Steele dossier—well after the sweeping collusion theory had collapsed for lack of evidence. Social media algorithms along with lucrative outrage-driven profit models in new media further fuel the fire. Complexity collapses into caricature; rage fills the gap.

And so each side repeats the same refrain: we don’t want to break the rules, but the other side already has — we’re only responding in kind.

The redistricting war in Texas — and now in California — is another turn of the spiral, as each faction escalates tit-for-tat moves that pull politics further from the center. Networks now function as diseased eyes: instead of expanding vision, they shrink it into tunnel vision, where every signal is distorted into threat and every difference into war.

The January 6th and the 2020 BLM riots differed in intent, motivation, and scale, but both revealed how quickly political tribes will excuse chaos when it serves their side.

Note: I am not implying that all transgressions are morally equivalent.

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Case Study #1 — The Right Rewrites History: January 6th (2021)

In the hours after the attack on the U.S. Capitol, senior Republicans like Mitch McConnell openly condemned it as a “failed insurrection,” while Steve Scalise labeled it “domestic terrorism.” That didn’t last. Within months, the right’s media ecosystem recast January 6th not as a violent attempt to overturn an election but as a heroic act of resistance — or maybe a government setup.

The inversion is clearest in how individuals were rebranded. Ashli Babbitt — shot while attempting to breach the Speaker’s Lobby by climbing through a shattered window — was transformed from rioter threatening Congress into martyr. Conversely, Lt. Michael Byrd — the Capitol Police officer who shouted loud warnings and held his weapon trained for 13 seconds before firing — was recast from public servant defending Congress into murderer deserving jail time. These reversals were not evidence-based corrections but emotionally useful myths crafted to preserve tribal righteousness.

Morality wasn’t about what happened — it was about who it happened to. To acknowledge wrongdoing would fracture group cohesion. So the group rewrote the past. Self-deception is useful: we lie to ourselves first, so we can lie more convincingly to others. The same voices who called BLM riots “criminal anarchy” now insisted January 6th was “legitimate political discourse” or “no big deal.” The same voices that position themselves as righteous “defenders of law enforcement” minimized the crimes of those who beat police officers with flagpoles.

Hard Facts: January 6, 2021 Crowd: ~8,000–10,000 on Capitol grounds; ~800 breached the building Damage: ~$2.7M to federal property

Casualties: 140+ officers injured; 5 linked deaths

Extremists present: Proud Boys, Oath Keepers, QAnon

Legal outcomes: 1,370+ charged; numerous felony and seditious conspiracy convictions

Case Study #2 — The Left Sanitizes the 2020 BLM Riots

The 2020 BLM movement mobilized millions in protest against police brutality and the killing of George Floyd. The vast majority of these protests were peaceful. But a minority devolved into rioting, arson, and mayhem — $1–2 billion in insured damage, the costliest civil unrest in U.S. history. Police precincts were torched, and autonomous zones—barring law enforcement from entering—established. Roughly 20–30 people died, including protesters, bystanders, and law enforcement.

Rather than confront this dual reality — mostly peaceful protests alongside out-of-control violence — many progressive leaders and media figures downplayed it or airbrushed it. A now-infamous CNN chyron described a “mostly peaceful protest” even as buildings burned in the background. Amidst the violence, then Senator Kamala Harris insisted the demonstrations “should not stop,” while promoting a fund that wound up bailing out accused violent offenders.

The left could not allow its movement to be morally tainted. So the violence was minimized, and criticism of it denounced as racism. I had a progressive friend insist, forcefully and sincerely, that “the protests never got out of hand.” The facts suggest otherwise. Once again, loyalty trumped truth.

Hard Facts: 2020 BLM Riots Insured damage: $1–2 billion

Police precincts overrun: Minneapolis 3rd burned; Seattle East abandoned

Casualties: 19–30 deaths tied to protests/riots

Autonomous zones: CHAZ/CHOP, multiple shootings, 2 deaths

The Spiral Tightens — and the Falcon Breaks Free

Just as the right rebranded January 6th, the left airbrushed 2020. Each side now wields the other’s sins as a permission slip. Democratic norms rarely collapse in a single blow — they erode through cycles of mutual escalation.

History is full of warnings. In the French Revolution, Jacobins and royalists radicalized each other until moderation collapsed. In Weimar Germany, Communist and Nazi street movements destroyed democratic legitimacy. In the post–Civil War South, “Lost Cause” narratives turned defeat into sanctified grievance, laying the cultural foundation for Jim Crow terror. When memory itself becomes tribal propaganda, the future becomes a revenge script.

As Yeats wrote in The Second Coming (1919): Turning and turning in the widening gyre

The falcon cannot hear the falconer;

Things fall apart; the centre cannot hold;

Mere anarchy is loosed upon the world.

When the “centre” — the institutions of pluralism and compromise — no longer holds, societies are consumed by the centrifugal pull of radical extremes. Tyranny is not just the work of a lone despot, but the consequence of mutual radicalization — when no one can hear the falconer.

The Immediate Threat and the Deeper Rot

To be clear: the most immediate danger facing American democracy comes from the MAGA right — a movement that has already attempted to violently overturn an election and is currently trampling laws and norms at a rapid pace in a second term.

But we should also be honest about the deeper currents that made Trump possible in the first place. Political tribalism, contempt for norms, selective censorship, rewriting history, and the tolerance of political violence are not unique to the right. They predate Trump, and they will outlast him.

If Trump vanished tomorrow, the underlying cultural sickness — wired for outrage, addicted to echo chambers, quick to justify the unjustifiable for “our side” — would still be here. It would just find a new avatar.

Free Speech for Me — But Not for Thee

Everyone claims to love free speech… until someone says something they despise.

On the Left: Escalating efforts to police speech in the name of “safety” — from social-media throttling of COVID dissent (under pressure from the Biden Administration) to universities allowing mobs to shout down speakers with some of these incidents escalating to violence. The result: self-censorship and conformity enforced not by law but by reputational punishment. FIRE, the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression, has sued multiple universities to preserve constitutionally protected speech from progressive gatekeepers.

On the Right: The so-called defenders of free speech now routinely engage in state-driven repression. Politicians who loudly champion the First Amendment often undermine it in practice—by removing objectionable books from public school libraries and by threatening or retaliating against media critics, they restrict the very viewpoint diversity they claim to defend. Another chilling example comes from the recent FIRE lawsuit against Secretary of State Marco Rubio and DHS for using immigration powers to target lawfully present non-citizens — including a Turkish PhD student at Tufts — simply for expressing protected political views. As FIRE bluntly puts it: “In the United States of America, no one should fear a midnight knock on the door for voicing the wrong opinion.”

True commitment to liberty means defending speech especially when you find it offensive or wrong. The triumph of the West wasn’t banning bad opinions — it was building institutions strong enough to tolerate them. In the American system, even “hate speech” is protected speech.

Note: The Foundation for Individual Rights & Expression (FIRE) exemplifies a principle-based approach to safeguarding free expression across the ideological spectrum. Its work is non-partisan and non-tribal, rooted in the conviction that speech protections must apply universally. Links: Expression & Greg Lukianoff

Climbing Back Up the Ladder

Tim Urban warns that the highest rungs of thinking aren’t permanent achievements — they’re brief moments of clarity societies must fight to maintain. Climbing back up means refusing to play the tribal game even when it’s advantageous. It means praising consistency over cleverness, truth over tribalism, restraint over righteousness.

It means we should emphasize the following:

One standard, not two — violence is condemned no matter the banner.

No soft-peddling of history — face uncomfortable facts, even when they tarnish your side.

Reward dissent within tribes — elevate courageous truth-tellers, not loyal sycophants.

Defend free speech universally — even for your enemies.

Rebuild institutions of trust — education, journalism, courts — around reason, not grievance.

Our inner animal will always urge us to protect the tribe at any cost. The survival of the liberal order depends on recognizing that instinct — and choosing not to obey it. Because once tribal logic replaces rules, the spiral doesn’t merely rage and burn out. It tightens, accelerates, and consumes everything in its path.

The way out is not winning the tribal war — it is stepping off the battlefield. Either we climb back toward principle, or we keep circling downward until there is nothing left to save.