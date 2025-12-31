Original Photo by Juan Jose on Unsplash

Dear Coddling Community,

As we wrap up another year and look toward the future, we wanted to sign off with 2025 something that looks forward with optimism, and confidence in the next generation.

For our final post of the year, we’re highlighting a few essays written by — and about — young people. These pieces offer a refreshing reminder that the younger generations are more thoughtful, capable, and resilient than they’re often given credit for.

At the heart of this collection is a standout essay by our first-ever Gen-Alpha contributor: Ted’s 10-year-old son, who explains how homeschooling helped him fall in love with learning and develop the confidence to think for himself. It’s honest, charming, and a reminder that when kids are trusted with responsibility and curiosity, good things tend to follow.

We hope these voices leave you, as they left us, feeling a little more hopeful about what comes next.

Happy New Year from all of us at TCM.

