The Coddling Movie

The Coddling Movie

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sherronkilgore@yahoo.com's avatar
sherronkilgore@yahoo.com
3h

I think if parents can look at sports. sports teams, travel sports teams as prep for life then we have a great avenue to model, teach and grow-up from within for kids. Yes, get them to collage on a sports ride or partial sports ride AND use sports as a avenue for I count you count/ I am 50 percent of a relational moment; you are 50 percent of a relational moment PLUS get the task done and play well with others. Then we are activity helping kids to successful over a life time. WIN WIN :)

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