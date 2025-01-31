I don’t want to sound like a film snob, but I do struggle to enjoy many popular movies. There are plenty of reasons why—lazy writing, car chases, Ben Affleck.

But purpose often looms large. What is the movie about?

Filmmakers can make mistakes in either direction. Some movies are as heavy handed as first-year orientation at Oberlin, while others don’t seem to be about much of anything. Oh look, those tourists in a cabin got killed by a crazy guy because, uh, because he’s crazy!

It’s OK to enjoy a scare or a laugh but isn’t it so much better when that scare or laugh comes with something more? Perhaps the film spurs you to consider an issue from a different point of view. Maybe the protagonist overcomes a challenge that will help you be a little more courageous next time you face something similar. I bet your favorite movie is one that appeals to your higher self.

But sometimes everything comes together. You get a popular movie that has something to say, and says it in a way that isn't heavy handed or hackneyed. Enter Yes Man starring Jim Carrey and Zoe Deschanel.

The movie came out in 2008 and banked over $200 million at the box office, but my wife and I had never seen it. Netflix robots recently suggested it to us, so we gave it a go.

Not only was the movie not hackneyed, but it told an important story in an entertaining way—so naturally Rotten Tomatoes hated it, but that’s a rant for another day.

Share

“No Man” Carl

Anyhow, Jim Carrey plays hapless Carl. Carl’s wife left him, he’s treading water at his crummy bank job, and the only thing he puts effort into is avoiding social commitments.

And sure, sometimes there’s no better feeling in the world than sidestepping a social commitment. John Mulaney jokes that canceling plans feels as good as heroin, and he should know.

But overdoing it with social isolation will make you miserable, and Carl is miserable. Yet he keeps saying no, even to the point of nearly losing all his friends who grow frustrated with his hermit ways.