We’ve all been in situations where we’ve felt the pull or pressure to insincerely compliment someone.

If you have a Gen Z or Alpha kid, as I do, you’ve probably heard the term “glazing”. It’s basically what Gen Xers called “brown-nosing” (or “D-riding” in the hood) back in the day; it means you’re flattering or ingratiating yourself to someone for your benefit, even if that benefit is just you feeling good about yourself. Today, you’ll hear the youngins ridiculing their peers with “Stop glazing him, bro!” or “She’s such a glazer!”

A few months ago, I let my son use my ChatGPT account to get some suggestions and feedback on a card game he was creating. After entering all his game’s info and asking the AI for feedback, he came back to me and said, “Dad, I don’t know that I buy what it’s telling me.” He said AI rated his game better than a very popular, sophisticated card game. He was proud of his game but acknowledged, “I don’t think it’s that good.” “Yeah…”, I said, “AI can be really great for giving constructive feedback and even some good ideas, but if you ask it to rate something, a lot of the time it will glaze you.” “Yeah!” he said with a healthy dose of disgust.

In an earlier post, I wrote about his deep disappointment at discovering the insincere feedback from some adults. This time, he discovered it in the sychophantic behavior of AI. I think he doubts himself way too much, but I’m also glad he questions and seeks sincerity in feedback. And in general, I think people underestimate the harmful impact of well-intentioned glazing on the glaze-ee.

So today’s post is a reflection on this concept. What’s wrong with glazing, what are its real impacts, and what’s a better way?

It occurred to me that glazing is not all one thing. Yes, there are different degrees of it, but I think there are also different categories. I can think of three: light, classic, and public.

Light Glaze (White Lies)

We all participate in light glazing. The classic example of this is your partner asking you whether the outfit they’re wearing makes them look bad. At least once, we’ve all responded with something like, “Of course not; you look great”. These are white lies, or light glazes. If we think the outfit doesn’t look great, we’d feel rude or bad in some other way for saying so, and there’s a good chance it could lead to conflict. The much easier thing to do is to glaze.

This form of glazing is common in the professional realm, “How was my speech?”, “What did you think about my essay?”, “How’d I do in that meeting?” All of these questions can tempt one to apply a light glaze. “It was awesome!”, when you thought it was okay, “It was good!” when you thought it was terrible.

Sometimes we respond this way because we think this is what people really want to hear. We think we’re not actually being asked for our honest opinion; we’re being asked for affirmation. The problem is that we can never be sure. And when we’re wrong, we’re denying the person what they’re asking for.

But there’s a deeper problem with light glaze that goes beyond misreading what someone wants. Even when we’re right—even when the person is just fishing for affirmation—we’re participating in a dynamic that undermines their growth and our relationship with them.

Think about what happens when you consistently light glaze someone. First, you’re depriving them of information they might actually need. Your partner might genuinely not know that beige isn’t flattering on them. Your colleague might not realize their presentations ramble. When you glaze instead of offering honest (and kind) feedback, you’re leaving them to figure it out the hard way, or not at all.

Second, when we habitually respond in this way, we’re training others not to trust our positive feedback. If you say “great job!” to everything, what does “great job!” even mean? Eventually, the person learns that your praise is meaningless—it’s just what you say to be nice. This is what happened with my son and ChatGPT. He couldn’t tell what was actually good about his game because AI shrouded this with glaze. The praise became worthless.

Third—and this one I think we really underestimate—we’re subtly communicating that we don’t think they can handle the truth. There’s something condescending about habitual light glazing. It says, “I don’t trust you to receive constructive feedback without falling apart.” It positions you as the one who knows better and them as fragile. Over time, this can actually make people more fragile, because they’re never given the opportunity to practice receiving and metabolizing honest feedback.

I previously wrote about how my son caught me light glazing him after asking me about his drawing—something every parent has done at some point—and how thankful I was that he did. He was making it clear that he wanted honesty and expected me to give it to him. And it turned out to be a very important relationship-building moment for us.

The tricky thing about light glazing is that it feels right in the moment and makes us feel good about ourselves. But kindness and honesty aren’t opposites. You can tell someone their speech needs work without being cruel about it. You can suggest a different outfit without making it about their body. The real kindness is trusting people enough to be honest with them—and believing they’re capable of hearing it.

More from Mike Strambler

Classic Glaze (Brown-Nosing)

This is when you’re glazing someone because you want something from them, like approval, advancement, access, or just to avoid their displeasure. Unlike light glaze, where part of the intention is to spare someone’s feelings, the classic glaze is more self-serving. You’re not worried about hurting them; you just want them to hold you in high regard and favor.

The workplace is saturated with classic glaze. It shows up in meetings when someone pitches a half-baked idea and people around the table rush to praise it because the person has power over their careers. It’s in the academic setting where junior faculty heap praise on senior colleagues’ mediocre work, knowing their tenure depends on these relationships.

What makes classic glaze particularly corrosive is the transaction underneath it. Both parties often know what’s happening—the glazer is buying something with their praise, and the glaze-ee is selling something (favor, opportunity, peace) for it. This creates a kind of mutual contempt masked as mutual admiration. The glazer resents having to debase themselves with insincerity. The glaze-ee, even when they enjoy the flattery, knows it’s not real and loses respect for the glazer.

I’ve been on both sides of this. I’ve glazed people whose approval I needed, feeling a little sick about it afterward. And I’ve been glazed by people who wanted something from me—and even when I appreciated their politeness, I could feel the instrumentalism behind it. It made me trust them less, not more.

The real damage of classic glaze is that it prevents honest feedback from flowing upward in hierarchies. The people with the most power to make changes are often the most insulated from hearing what’s actually wrong. They’re surrounded by glazers who tell them what they want to hear, and over time, they lose touch with reality. We’ve all seen organizations like universities, companies, and agencies where everyone knows something is broken except for the people at the top, who are swimming in glaze.

But in many cases, classic glazing doesn’t even work that well. Most people can detect insincerity, and even when they can’t, the relationship it builds is hollow. You might get what you want in the short term, but you’ve established yourself as someone who can’t be trusted to tell the truth when it matters.

Thanks for reading The Coddling of the American Mind Movie! This post is public so feel free to share and restack it. Share

Public Glaze

The public glaze is different from the first two types because it’s not primarily about the relationship between the glazer and the glaze-ee. It’s about what praising someone publicly does for the glazer’s reputation with an audience. Social media has supercharged this form of glazing because it’s made the performance of praise so visible and so rewarding.

When you publicly praise someone—a public intellectual, an activist, a political figure—you’re not just complimenting them. You’re signaling something about yourself to everyone watching. You’re saying, “I’m the kind of person who recognizes brilliance when I see it. I’m the kind of person who values the right things. I’m on the right team.”

What makes public glazing particularly insidious is that it often involves promoting ideas and opinions that confer status on the broadcaster at very little personal cost—what Robert Henderson calls “luxury beliefs“. This most often happens when elite, highly educated people champion positions ostensibly in support of the disadvantaged. When you combine public glazing with luxury beliefs, you get something especially toxic: people publicly championing positions that make them look enlightened, compassionate, or brave, with little regard for the consequences.

Because people often view Black people as disadvantaged, this dynamic has shaped my own career in ways I’m still processing. There have been many occasions when I’m pretty certain I’ve been praised or even considered for an opportunity—not because I did something great—but because praising a Black guy for whatever he produced signaled to others and me (so they thought) that they were good people on the right team. This has happened to me so many times that I’m often still skeptical of praise to this day. Some doors opened as a result, but I resent being denied some opportunities for real growth.

Thankfully, I also know what honest feedback is like. In grad school, I had an advisor known for being a strong mentor who held her students to high expectations. I could see that she pushed me the same way she pushed all her other students, and this was most evident when my writing was sent back drenched in ink, like everyone else’s. It didn’t always feel good, but it was a show of respect; it communicated to me that she believed in my capacity to meet high standards. More importantly, it provided me with the opportunity to do so.

The contrast illustrates a broader pattern with public glazing. Beyond the personal toll it takes on those being glazed—the confusion about genuine merit, the lost opportunities for growth—there’s the way it distorts public discourse. Public glaze often feels so performative because it’s not really directed at the person being praised; it’s directed at the audience. The tell is when the praise is excessive relative to the actual work or when it focuses more on what the person represents than what they’ve actually done. “This brilliant thinker is revolutionizing how we understand...” when the person wrote a pretty standard op-ed. “This fearless truth-teller is saying what everyone’s thinking...” when they’re repeating talking points from their side.

The problem with public glazing isn’t just that it’s insincere—though it often is. It’s that it creates a perverse incentive, rewarding mediocrity and performance over substance. And when one is exposed to that for long enough, the easy way can become habitualized, expected, or feel owed. It takes real strength to seek the harder path when an easier one keeps opening up and is encouraged.

The antidote to public glazing is the same as the antidote to the other forms: honest engagement. Praise people when they do good work, but be specific about what was good and why. Criticize ideas you disagree with, even when they come from people on “your side” or even people you really admire. Be willing to say, “I think this person got it wrong here,” even if it costs you some social points with your audience.

The Takeaway

At the end of the day, good relationships shouldn’t require glazing, and strong reputations shouldn’t be built on it. When we engage honestly by praising what’s genuinely praiseworthy and criticizing what falls short, we give ourselves the opportunity to develop relationships grounded in trust rather than performance. And we give others something more valuable than inflated praise: the opportunity to truly earn their reputations through work that can withstand scrutiny. That’s a gift both to them and to everyone who depends on the quality of their work and ideas.

Catch you on the flip side!

Mike

He’s a psychologist and a dad. For more from Mike Strambler, visit his substack As Is, where this piece first appeared.