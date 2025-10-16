Better, Worse, or Different?

In Isaac Asimov’s short story, The Fun They Had (1951), 11-year-old Margie and 13-year-old Tommy pore over a very old book discovered in Tommy’s attic. The book (from five generations back), is a rare and strange artifact. Margie is shocked to learn that hundreds of years ago, kids didn’t sit by themselves at home in front of a screen that customized lessons to the child.

Margie, who hates “school”, is stunned to hear that kids used to go to a building, sit in classrooms together, and were taught by a human. As the story wraps up, Margie is distracted from her lessons, and wistfully thinking about what fun it was for those other children so long ago. Little does Margie know, of course, how many of those children hated school, too.

I’m a little like Margie. While I’m a big fan of customized learning, homeschooling, unschooling, autodidactism, tutoring, etc., I also have a sense of nostalgia for styles of education I never had. I’m not the only one: English children’s fiction is replete with examples of nostalgia-fuelled education.