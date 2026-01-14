Last week, we published a characteristically sharp, candidly pessimistic essay by my friend and colleague Ted Balaker, taking stock of where our culture stands after the much-touted “vibe shift.” (You can read his full case for Team Pessimism here.) Ted argues that cancel culture has merely gone quiet, that self-censorship is still everywhere, that elite institutions remain monocultures, and that our flirtation with barbarism is far from over.

On the substance of his diagnosis, he is almost entirely correct.

Which is precisely why I’m not joining him on Team Pessimism.

Because our disagreement is not really about what exists. It is about what matters most right now. It is about where to look, and what time scale to use. Ted is surveying the penthouse—our most powerful and corrupted institutions—and seeing little reason for hope. I am watching the street, where culture actually lives now, and seeing something more complicated: not a reset, but a culture beginning to push back.

The question before us is not “Have the elites reformed?” They have not. The real question is “Have they lost their monopoly?” And that is where the story begins to change.

“Compared to What?”

One of the easiest ways to feel hopeless is to choose the wrong baseline.

The vibe shift was always misunderstood. It was never going to look like a thunderclap. Cultures do not heal the way social media refreshes. They heal the way bodies do: slowly, unevenly, with scars that remain long after the fever breaks.

If we compare today to 2020, Ted’s gloom is entirely justified. Much of what was lost has not been recovered. Institutions that once claimed neutrality still don’t deserve it. Speech is still under attack, with particular ferocity in parts of the world. Fear lingers long after the mobs have gone home.

But 2020 is not the only relevant reference point.

There is also a deeper problem with how we measure cultural change: we cannot prove a negative. We can never know what would have happened if the backlash, however clumsy and incomplete, had not occurred at all. We cannot see the careers never destroyed, the laws never passed, the silences that never fully took hold. We only see what still exists—and mistake that for inevitability.

The more revealing comparison is not to the world we had before everything went mad, but to the world we were rapidly becoming over the past decade. Those years were not just chaotic; they were feverish. Governments abandoned basic liberties. Universities embraced ideological litmus tests. Media outlets blurred the line between reporting and moral crusade. Ordinary people learned to whisper in their own homes. The speed with which all of this became “normal” was terrifying.

Measured against that trajectory, our present moment looks very different. We did not avoid damage—but we did avoid something worse. The cultural temperature has dropped. The certainties have cracked. The spell of inevitability has been broken.

That does not feel like victory, and it shouldn’t. Civilizational fevers do not end in applause. They end when the hysteria runs out of steam. And that is when change begins.

The Lie of Instant Redemption

There is a reason every serious moral revolution in history looks disappointing while it is happening.

Abolition did not arrive in a blaze of moral clarity. It arrived through compromises, betrayals, and half-measures that left many people convinced it had failed. The civil-rights movement did not end racism; it forced it into retreat. Moses did not march straight into the Promised Land; he wandered in circles through the desert for forty years, leading a people who complained the entire way.

None of these moments would have satisfied a culture trained to expect transformation on the timeline of an X feed.

Our mistake is to assume that if the fever breaks slowly, it hasn’t broken at all. But deep cultural change never looks heroic from the inside. It looks messy, reversible, and morally ambiguous. It produces as many disappointments as victories. That is not evidence of futility but of reality.

It is true that the monoculture still rules our elite institutions. But monocultures always rule—until suddenly they don’t. The fall of an ideology rarely comes when its banners are torn down. It comes when its grip weakens, when it must argue instead of command, when it must persuade instead of punish, and when it is finally laughed out of the room.

We are in that stage now. It is not pretty. But it is unmistakable.

The Minesweepers

There is no denying that figures like J.K. Rowling and Dave Chappelle have, in some sense, survived. Their reputations have stabilized. Their voices still carry. But that observation misses something deeper about how cultural change actually happens.

Rowling and Chappelle were never meant to be the end of the story. They were meant to be the warning shots. They took the first hits so that everyone else could see what the penalties looked like. And among them came many others—Jordan Peterson, Douglas Murray, Meghan Murphy, Riley Gaines, Tamara Lich, Steven Crowder, Bret Weinstein and countless less-famous figures—who paid not only in reputation but in livelihood, legal fees, friendships, and mental health. Some had the resources to endure it. Many did not.

These people did not “win” culture-war battles. They took the blows and cleared the field. They stepped on the mines so that many of them would no longer be there to claim whoever came next. The terrain of fear is no longer what it was.

That is why up-and-comers still feel the chill—but why treating the absence of constant explosions as evidence of stagnation is a mistake. The explosions already happened. The casualties were real. And the fact that fewer people are being publicly destroyed now is not proof that nothing changed; it is proof that someone else already paid the price, so the rest of us wouldn’t have to.

A society does not become freer by forgetting its martyrs. It becomes freer by honoring them. If we want to show gratitude to those who paid the price, we do not do it by declaring the project hopeless just as the fog begins to lift. These men and women did not endure exile so that we could sit down in the grass and announce defeat. They did it so that others could walk forward with a little less fear.

The Penthouse and the Street

Ted does a great job surveying what might be called the cultural penthouse: Hollywood, elite media, higher education, K–12 schooling, the permanent Eight Percent. And from that vantage point, his pessimism makes perfect sense. These institutions are still captured. They still enforce orthodoxies. They still reward conformity and punish dissent. In many cases, they have simply learned to do so more quietly and more efficiently than before.

But culture no longer lives primarily in the penthouse.

It lives on the street—messy, decentralized, argumentative, and often uncomfortable. It lives in podcasts, Substack newsletters, YouTube channels, Instagram feeds, homeschooling networks, independent filmmakers, and creators who do not require permission from the gatekeepers who once controlled the flow of ideas.

That shift is not cosmetic. It is structural. The old institutions still exist, but they no longer enjoy the monopoly they once did. They can still shout, but they no longer decide who gets to speak.

It is true that Hollywood and academia look much as they did five years ago. What we shouldn’t underestimate is how little they now represent the actual energy of the culture. The future is being built in places that do not attend faculty meetings or awards ceremonies.

Hollywood’s decline is both tragic and liberating. It is tragic because something real has been lost: a culture that once knew how to tell stories that spoke to a broad public. But it is liberating because the market is doing what institutions refused to do—telling us, through millions of small choices, that audiences no longer want what the industry is selling.

What the Critical Drinker calls “The Message” has proven to be a commercial dead end. And when a product stops being wanted, it does not matter how morally righteous its creators feel. The audience simply goes elsewhere.

And they have.

They have gone to YouTube, to podcasts, to Rumble, to Substack, to independent creators like Eric July, The Fat Electrician, Caleb Hammer, Nerdrotic, Peterson Academy, The Iced Coffee Hour, and countless others who speak to people as they actually are rather than as they are supposed to be. None of these platforms is perfect. Many are chaotic. Some are irresponsible. But together they represent something that has not existed in decades: a genuine marketplace of ideas.

The Sound of a Culture That Still Cares

One of the reasons Ted’s pessimism sounds so persuasive is that America looks exhausted, angry, and perpetually on the verge of tearing itself apart. From the inside, the endless arguments feel like decay.

But I come from a place where things look very different.

In my soon-to-be former home country of Canada, where speech is not protected by a First-Amendment-style guarantee, the absence of open conflict is often mistaken for health. Dissent is quieter here. Institutions feel more settled. The arguments that should be had tend to be ignored or politely buried, because there is no deep cultural expectation that uncomfortable dissent must be tolerated. But that calm has a cost. It is the cost of resignation—the slow acceptance that little should be changed, that the rules are set, and that quiet compliance is the price of safety.

America, by contrast, is loud because it is still alive. Its culture wars are not proof that the system is broken; they are proof that people still believe something is worth fighting over. The First Amendment has not made Americans kinder, but it has made them harder to silence. And that difference matters more than it first appears.

And it matters not only domestically. Our enemies—abroad in regimes that would love nothing more than to see the West weaken itself—share a common goal: a demoralized society that no longer believes it is worth defending. They want us to confuse fatigue with futility, to mistake internal conflict for civilizational failure. But history does not belong to the tired. It belongs to those who refuse to surrender just because the fight is hard.

What Has Actually Changed

Many of the deepest institutions of the Eight Percent remain stubbornly frozen. But it is also true that several of the most powerful spells of the last decade have begun to crack.

Climate alarmism, once treated as a kind of secular apocalypse, has softened into something closer to a debate. Even mainstream outlets now concede that energy trade-offs exist, that adaptation matters, and that hysteria is not a plan. Some of the loudest voices of the last decade have quietly adjusted their tone—an unglamorous but telling form of grift-switching.

The censorship industrial complex has been exposed. The public now knows that what was sold as “misinformation control” was often political enforcement by another name. From congressional hearings to court cases to foreign policy pushback against European speech regulation, the machinery of narrative control no longer operates entirely in the shadows.

Parents are paying attention in ways they were not before. Public education is no longer taken on faith. Homeschooling and alternative schooling are exploding. Curriculum battles are happening at kitchen tables, not just school boards.

The COVID era, once sealed behind a wall of moral certainty, is now being argued about in the open—even by the very institutions that helped impose it. The New York Times did not repent, but it did blink. And that matters.

And perhaps most importantly, the monopoly on information has been broken. Independent journalism—often messy, occasionally reckless, but unmistakably pluralistic—now reaches audiences that once belonged exclusively to legacy outlets. Substack, podcasts, long-form YouTube, and independent investigative reporting have created an ecosystem where no single institution gets to decide what is “sayable” anymore.

None of this means the problems are solved. It means they are no longer untouchable.

The Fight Is the Victory

None of this means the old strongholds have fallen. The deepest bastions of the Eight Percent remain largely impenetrable. Hollywood, higher education, elite media, and much of the nonprofit and arts world still function as monocultures. They still hire in their own image. They still punish deviation. They still confuse political conformity with moral seriousness.

These places were never easy to reform. They are insulated by prestige, by credentialism, by donor networks, and by the peculiar vanity that comes from believing one’s politics are a substitute for one’s virtue. They did not become captured overnight, and they will not become pluralistic in a single election cycle.

What has changed is not their internal culture, but their external power. They no longer speak for the whole society. They no longer shape the narrative unchallenged. They no longer get to define what is “normal” without resistance. That is why their rhetoric has grown shriller even as their audiences shrink. They are not confident. They are cornered.

I am not a utopian. I do not expect cancel culture to vanish, institutions to grow wise, or human nature to improve. Every civilization carries its own forms of folly. Every generation invents new ways to be foolish and cruel.

My optimism rests elsewhere.

It rests in the simple fact that the fight is no longer one-sided. That the monoculture no longer gets to operate in silence. That the costs of dissent, though still real, are no longer invisible. That ordinary people now have somewhere to go when they refuse to mouth the approved lies.

The dangers are real. But danger is not doom. The real catastrophe would be resignation—the belief that nothing is worth defending, that the West—and America in particular—are merely a story that has already ended.

It has not.

Civilizations are not saved by comfort. They are saved by people who refuse to give up simply because the battle is long. The victory is not the absence of conflict. The victory is the willingness to keep fighting for something better than what we have been offered.

That, at least, is a fight I still believe is worth having. And even small victories keep a civilization alive—enough, at least, to justify a little optimism.