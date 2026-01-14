The Coddling of the American Mind Movie

The Coddling of the American Mind Movie

There is no such things as cultural stasis. Maintaining totalitarianism is a constant endeavor. As with rich children who decide they can't be bothered with maintaining the family business, and so it dies, there are the children of tyrants who can't be bothered with maintaining the tyranny.

Will Al Gores' kids, Hilary's kid, the Obama's kids, or even Biden's kid perpetuate what their parents hath wrought? Not a chance.

Progressivism used to control the media easily and effortlessly enough that they could run on autopilot. That is no longer the case. The Clintons, as we have recently seen, are not going to suddenly become reasonable. But they are done. They are playing defense, not offense. The bloom is off the Obama rose. People no longer brag that they voted for the first (half) black president.

It has always been said that progressives are in it for the long game, and they are. All we have to do is be in it for longer.

