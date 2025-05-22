The Coddling of the American Mind Movie

User's avatar
Hector Herrera's avatar
Hector Herrera
12h

Some respectful pushback. This piece makes a sincere effort to find middle ground in the DEI debate, but in doing so, I’m concerned it mistakes ambiguity for nuance.

The central assumption is that both the pro-DEI Left and the anti-DEI Right are equally guilty of absolutism. But that feels like a false equivalence that ignores the fact that DEI is not just a philosophy—it’s a dominant institutional orthodoxy. It shapes hiring policies, university programs, corporate governance, and speech codes. One side is enforcing compliance; the other is reacting to it.

Framing DEI as something fuzzy and evolving—“not one thing,” “hard to define”—only protects it from accountability. That ambiguity isn’t a bug—it’s a shield.

Calls for “reform” or “surgical removal” of excesses, I suspect, would be ineffective. DEI doesn’t fail because it’s poorly executed; it fails because its foundation is flawed. It assigns guilt or virtue based on group identity rather than individual character. That’s not a flaw of tone—it’s a moral error. You can’t sand down the rough edges of a bad idea and call it progress.

Then there’s the idea that we must preserve space for engagement across differences. On its face, that sounds good. But this space already exists. It’s called liberal democracy. And I don’t see the anti-DEI backlash as a moral panic—I see it as moral recovery.

Do we really need a gentler version of DEI? Moderation isn’t always a virtue—sometimes it’s just reluctance to choose. And if the choice is between truth and dogma, isn’t walking the middle road less a resolution and more a way of lending the dogma more credibility than it deserves?

And let’s be honest: many of these practices were instituted by government fiat. I see no reason they shouldn’t be removed the same way they came in.

Nathan Woodard's avatar
Nathan Woodard
14hEdited

I don’t think we are locked into a binary clash between opposites. I think we are experiencing a dangerously destabilizing backlash against an appalling absolutist mania. This distinction is important because it allows for people left of center to take a fair share of ownership for mistakes that caused a more general populist backlash and put Trump in office.

