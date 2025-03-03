Dear Coddling Movie Community,

You really enjoyed his last essay, and I’m very happy to present another piece by my friend and colleague Hector Herrera

He’s also started his own substack where he focuses on being less wrong. I’ve already subscribed to Friendly Fire and hope you’ll check it out.

All the best,

Ted

At the age of eight, I learned a lesson that no amount of caution or comfort could have taught me. My mother, trusting in the wisdom of her old swimming coach, took me to my first lesson. I was thrilled, as any boy would be, at the thought of playing in a pool. But there was no slow introduction, no gentle easing into the water. Instead, after a brief exchange of pleasantries, the coach picked me up and hurled me into the deep end.

The initial shock was total.

I flailed, desperate, certain I was about to drown. Yet, somehow, instinct took over. I kicked and clawed until I made it to the edge. The same man who had thrown me in pulled me out, calm, unmoved, as if this was the most natural thing in the world. And, in hindsight, it was.

That single moment—what many today would call traumatic—was the spark that ignited a decade-long dedication. Five days a week, I was in the pool. I competed several times a year. What had started as fear became skill. What had felt like cruelty became a gift.

The lesson was clear: suffering is not something to be feared. It is a path—perhaps the only path—to strength.

Voluntary Suffering: The Missing Key to Strength

Modern society recoils at the idea of suffering.

It treats hardship as an aberration, something to be avoided at all costs, rather than what it truly is: an essential ingredient of growth. The prevailing wisdom today insists that young people should be shielded from difficulty, that comfort is the highest virtue, and that struggle is something inflicted rather than something embraced. The result? A generation unprepared for reality, fragile in the face of even the smallest challenge, and deeply unfulfilled.

But this is not how the world works.

Adversity is not an option in life; it is a guarantee. The only choice we have is whether we prepare for it. This is why voluntary suffering—choosing to put oneself through hardship—is one of the most powerful tools for personal growth. It inoculates the mind and body against the inevitable suffering that life will impose, and marks the difference between those who break and those who rise.

In Antifragile: Things That Gain from Disorder, Nassim Nicholas Taleb draws a crucial distinction: some things are fragile, some are robust, and some are antifragile—they grow stronger under stress. A muscle tears so that it may rebuild stronger. A mind stretched by difficulty becomes more capable. An immune system exposed to pathogens grows more resilient. The same principle applies to the human spirit. To become truly strong, one must not merely endure suffering, but seek it out.

The Role of Individual Sports: Suffering, Merit, and the Path to Excellence

Few arenas provide a more direct and valuable experience of voluntary suffering than individual sports. Swimming, martial arts, long-distance running, powerlifting—each demands a level of discipline, discomfort, and endurance that cannot be outsourced to teammates or disguised with half-measures. These sports demand that individuals stand alone against their own limits. And in doing so, they teach one of the most essential lessons of life: that success is neither given nor guaranteed, but earned.

One of the great lies of the modern age is the belief that fairness means equality of outcome rather than equality of opportunity. Nowhere is this fallacy more thoroughly dismantled than in individual sports, where the only currency that matters is effort, discipline, and performance.

There are no shortcuts in the pool and no handouts in the ring. The stopwatch does not care about your background, your feelings, or your personal narrative. It reflects only the truth—how fast you swam, how much effort you put in, how disciplined you were in your training. If someone else trained harder, swam faster, and reached the wall first, they win. There is no appeal, no reinterpretation, no shifting of blame. The responsibility is entirely yours.

Martial arts reinforce the same principle with even greater intensity. To fight is to suffer. There is no way around it. Pain is not an accident but an inevitability. A punch to the ribs, a kick that lands too hard, the exhaustion of a final round—these are the realities of the discipline. But in this suffering, a transformation occurs.

Fighters do not fear pain because they have already met it. They do not crumble under adversity because they have conditioned themselves to withstand it. They do not break when life inevitably throws them to the mat. And more than anything, they do not expect victory unless they have earned it.

This is why individual sports are so essential in a world increasingly hostile to meritocracy. They teach young people that losing is not an injustice but an opportunity to improve. That the pain of defeat is not a reason to quit but a reason to train harder. That the world is neither cruel nor kind—it simply rewards those who put in the work.

Yet modern culture recoils at this idea.

The comfort-seeking world rejects the notion that life is fundamentally competitive, that some will succeed and others will fail based on their own choices and efforts. It wants to strip away the sting of loss, to soften competition, to ensure that no one ever experiences the discomfort of falling short. But this is a disservice, not an act of kindness. The world does not hand out victories. The real world operates on skill, discipline, and perseverance.

And those who learn this lesson early—who push themselves past their limits, and embrace the brutal fairness of meritocracy, and refuse to let hardship define them—are the ones who will thrive.

Fortitude: Suffering as a Choice, Not a Curse

Dan Crenshaw, in his book Fortitude: American Resilience in the Era of Outrage, makes a critical point: suffering is not something to be passively endured; it is something to be actively sought. A former Navy SEAL who lost an eye in combat, Crenshaw does not simply argue for toughness—he argues for embracing hardship as a necessary rite of passage.

He warns against the modern tendency to avoid discomfort, to seek perpetual validation, and to react emotionally rather than rationally. In doing so, we have created a culture of fragility—one that encourages weakness and punishes resilience.

Crenshaw’s experience aligns perfectly with Taleb’s concept of antifragility: true strength is built through stress, hardship, and struggle. He recounts the gruelling experience of SEAL training, the loss of comrades, and his own injury—not as stories of suffering, but as evidence of its necessity. Hardship, he argues, is not a curse but a gift. It is what transforms ordinary people into extraordinary individuals.

Yet, instead of preparing young people for adversity, we teach them to fear it. We tell them that life should be easy, that struggle is unfair, and that pain is something to be avoided rather than overcome. In doing so, we rob them of the very experiences that could make them strong.

The Theft of Strength: Why We Must Choose Hardship

If we want a generation capable of meeting life’s challenges, we must reject the false kindness of comfort. The modern obsession with ease is not an act of compassion—it is an act of theft.

To shield young people from suffering is to steal from them the opportunity to develop true resilience. It is to rob them of the chance to stand on their own feet, to test their limits, to fail and rise again. Strength is not given; it is earned. And it is earned in the pool lane, on the mat, in the cold morning runs, in the final, gasping lap.

Every civilization that achieved greatness understood this fundamental truth: suffering is not an obstacle to be removed but a forge in which strength, character, and resilience are shaped.

This is the lesson that voluntary suffering teaches. The lesson I learned in the deep end of the pool. The lesson every fighter learns in the ring. The lesson that every young person must be given the opportunity to experience.

Because the alternative is a world where we do not throw our children into the deep end—not because they are incapable of swimming, but because we have convinced them they are destined to sink.