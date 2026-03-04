Anxiety and depression have risen fastest among young women on the cultural left — a group that, by many outward measures, should have the most reason to feel hopeful about their future. Drawing on data from multiple credible sources, this essay argues that social media alone cannot explain this crisis—ideological environments that treat weakness as virtue and discomfort as injustice amplify it further. It contrasts Stoicism’s creed of self-mastery with modern culture’s fixation on emotional safety and external validation. The central lesson is that societies thrive when they cultivate resilience and self-command, and decay when they train citizens to seek moral status through grievance instead of growth.

The Age of Comfortable Unhappiness

By any historical measure, we live in an age of abundance. Our homes are warm, our bellies full, our lives shielded from famine, plague, and war. For most of human history, these were the only measures of well-being that mattered—the elemental struggles of survival. Yet while material hardship has receded, psychological distress has surged. Rates of anxiety, depression, and self-harm have never been higher, especially among the educated and politically engaged—those who, by every external metric, should feel most secure. The comforts of modern life have not yielded contentment; if anything, they’ve eroded it. A civilization that once feared starvation now wrestles with angst and despair.

Abundance hasn’t erased hardship. Economic insecurity still burdens many—but this doesn’t explain why distress is most acute among the most comfortable. That paradox demands an explanation beyond the material.

You might expect that the most educated and empowered generation of women in history would also be the most fulfilled. Yet the data tell a different story: young liberal women report higher rates of anxiety and depression than any other group in America.

The 2024 American Family Survey finds that women under forty who identify as liberal report the lowest life satisfaction and highest loneliness—barely one in eight describe themselves as “completely satisfied,” compared with more than a third of conservative women.1

A 2020 Pew Research Center analysis of its American Trends Panel shows the same divide: more than half of white liberal women aged 18–29 report having been diagnosed with a mental-health condition—more than double the rate among conservative women of the same age.

Psychologist Jean M. Twenge, in Generations (2023), finds that depression and anxiety among young women rose sharply after 2010, tracking the rise of smartphones and social-media immersion. Jon Haidt , drawing on CDC and Monitoring the Future data, identifies the same inflection around 2012—the “great rewiring of childhood.” His phrase “more freedom, less joy” captures the paradox of a generation liberated from constraint yet consumed by comparison, ideological pessimism, and a collapsing sense of agency.

Between 2010 and 2020, depression rates among young liberal women roughly doubled, while increases among conservative women were far smaller. Some of that gap may reflect greater candor—liberal women might be more willing to report distress. But even that candor hints at a cultural shift: vulnerability is increasingly treated as a signal of virtue. When emotional pain earns social validation, suffering can become central to identity.

So the real puzzle isn’t whether something changed in the 2010s—it’s why the shift hit this group first and hardest. Did ideology amplify distress, or did distress seek an ideology that promised to validate it? Probably some feedback loop of both.

What is clear is the timing. The sharpest rise in reported anxiety and depression tracks closely with the explosion of “critical social justice” language online in the 2010s—shown in my Woke Index below. That was near the Ferguson inflection point, when social media and activist theory stopped running on parallel tracks and snapped together.

The numbers alone don’t prove causation. But when the same pattern shows up across multiple countries, colleges, and cohorts, coincidence starts to sound like wishful thinking. What began as a vocabulary of awareness gradually expanded into a moral operating system—one that treated fragility as insight and elevated safety above all else. By the George Floyd summer of 2020, that operating system had hardened into a broader worldview: social meaning rooted not in agency or aspiration, but in grievance, identity, and protection from harm.

Note: Social Media + Activist Ideology: A Miserable Combination. See end note on index.

To paraphrase Haidt, young progressive women stood at the intersection of several accelerating risks around 2012–13. They were the earliest and most intensive adopters of image-driven social media, which amplifies comparison and rumination. They were also steeped in online and campus cultures that normalized what Haidt calls “reverse CBT”—catastrophizing, emotional reasoning, and framing moral life in victim–oppressor terms—reinforced by a new language of harm.

Ideology may not cause unhappiness, but it tells us what suffering means—and if this becomes a badge of honor, more of it shows up.

Already more prone to internalizing emotion, these women shifted fastest toward an external locus of control (“I can’t do anything right”).2 The result was a feedback loop: less real-world agency, more screen-mediated identity, greater perceived fragility. Their mental health fell first and furthest, with other groups following—more slowly—down the same path.

Social media sparked anxiety and made everyone less happy. Ideology amplified it — hitting young progressive women hardest.

“I am increasingly convinced that there are tremendously negative long-term consequences, especially to young people, coming from this reliance on the language of harm and accusations that things one finds offensive are ‘deeply problematic’ or even violent. Just about everything researchers understand about resilience and mental well-being suggests that people who feel like they are the chief architects of their own life—who captain their own ship, not simply tossed around by an uncontrollable ocean—are vastly better off than people whose default position is victimization, hurt, and a sense that life simply happens to them and they have no control over their response.” — Jill Filipovic, progressive journalist (2023)

Two Moral Systems: Fragility or Resilience

Why has comfort produced fragility? Because abundance dulls vigilance, and ease erodes the habits that once hardened character. Having tamed the external world, we have neglected the internal one. The virtues that once sustained contentment—discipline, self-command, gratitude—have been replaced by a moral vocabulary of harm and grievance.

Two moral operating systems offer different explanations for suffering. One, Stoicism, begins from mastery of the self. The other, Critical Social Justice Theory (CSJT), begins from suspicion of power. Each defines virtue—and thus happiness—in completely different ways.

Stoicism arose in chaos more than two millennia ago in Ancient Greece.3 Zeno of Citium founded the Stoic school after losing everything in a shipwreck—a man literally stripped of comfort discovering that character is the only possession fortune cannot seize. “Man is not disturbed by things,” wrote Epictetus, “but by the views he takes of them.” That single sentence anticipates modern cognitive-behavioral therapy: suffering is shaped less by circumstance than by interpretation. Marcus Aurelius, emperor and philosopher, echoed the same truth: “You have power over your mind—not outside events. Realize this, and you will find strength.”

Will Smith on Fault Versus Responsibility

Nightbird as a Stoic Jedi Master. May she rest in peace.

For the Stoics, pain was inevitable but misery optional. Happiness was not a mood but a moral posture—alignment between reason and reality. Freedom began within. Their four cardinal virtues—wisdom, courage, justice, and temperance—were disciplines of perception. Stoicism cultivated an internal locus of control: the belief that mastery of the self is the only form of mastery that endures.

CSJT ( a cultural ethos, not a monolithic doctrine, see more in Appendix 2) starts from the opposite premise. It interprets well-being through the lens of power—who harms and who is harmed. Suffering is not a test of character but evidence of oppression; the individual’s interior life matters less than society’s external shape. Virtue, in this framework, comes from activism, not agency. The moral energy is directed outward, toward disruption, not inward, toward discipline.

The result is empathy without agency. CSJT relocates the locus of control from the self to society, teaching that peace depends on external validation and safety. When those never fully arrive—because they never can—the result is chronic grievance and anxiety. In seeking to remake the world, it weakens the self required to sustain it.

The Psychology of Fragility

As Jonathan Haidt and Greg Lukianoff explain in their amazing and influential book The Coddling of the American Mind: How Good Intentions and Bad Ideas Are Setting Up a Generation for Failure, three “Great Untruths” now shape the mindset of an anxious generation—and the movements it fuels:

What doesn’t kill you makes you weaker — discomfort is harm. Always trust your feelings — emotion outranks reason. Life is a battle between good and evil people — purity replaces pluralism.

Each of these ideas directly contradicts Stoicism. Where the Stoic learns through hardship, the fragile self seeks insulation. Where the Stoic disciplines emotion, the fragile self canonizes it. Where the Stoic accepts imperfection as the condition of being human, the fragile self hunts heretics to preserve its sense of purity.

Haidt and Lukianoff calls this “reverse cognitive behavioral therapy”: instead of correcting distorted thinking—catastrophizing, emotional reasoning, overgeneralization—we teach it as virtue. Emotional discomfort becomes proof of injustice; subjective pain, a badge of righteousness.

Social media supercharges these distortions. Platforms reward outrage and suffering, converting distress into social capital. The result, as Haidt and Lukianoff note, is a feedback loop that turns empathy into anxiety and compassion into performance. Fragility becomes fashionable—a virtue signal disguised as therapy. A generation fluent in the language of trauma but estranged from the habits of resilience has emerged: a fragile morality for a fragile age.

“We’re living in a late-stage capitalist hellscape during an ongoing deadly pandemic w record wealth inequality, 0 social safety net/job security, as climate change cooks the world.” Taylor Lorenz, Washington Post Columnist, tweet February 23, 2023 Cognitive distortions present:

Catastrophizing; Overgeneralization; Emotional reasoning; Negative filtering; Labeling; Fortune-telling.

Within this new moral software, identity itself becomes the measure of virtue. Sociologist Bradley Campbell calls this a “victimhood culture,” a moral order in which status accrues to those who can demonstrate oppression and fragility. Virtue, once measured by conduct and courage, is now measured by grievance, guilt, and group identification. The paradox is that a creed meant to empower the marginalized ends up universalizing weakness: those at the top remain trapped in grievance, those at the bottom in apology.

Freedom Through Mastery

The ancient world understood what our pampered age forgets: you cannot build happiness on fragility, nor justice on perpetual grievance. The more we define goodness through pain, the more pain we manufacture. The Stoics sought tranquility through truth; modern fragility seeks safety through control. But control of others is a bottomless pursuit—and truth cannot be negotiated by feelings.

The choice before us is not political but psychological: freedom through mastery of the self, or frustration in the futile struggle to control everyone else.

Epictetus gave the formula two millennia ago: “No man is free who is not master of himself.” Modern culture replies: “No one is safe until everyone else changes.”

Only one of those creeds leads to strength and flourishing; the other to exhaustion and despair—a world awash in empathy but barren of discipline, fluent in justice talk yet failing in justice itself. Civilizations rise when they internalize the first creed and fall when they live by the second.

For now, we are failing the test. The remedy isn’t less justice, but sturdier souls—citizens who can pursue moral progress without mistaking fragility for virtue.

Afterword I: On Stoicism And Social Change

If Stoicism teaches acceptance, how does anything ever change for the better? It’s an essential question. Every reform begins with someone who complains—not in self-pity, but in moral clarity. A person sees injustice, says “this is not right,” and resolves to change it. Stoicism doesn’t silence that impulse; it disciplines it—turning moral anger into steady purpose.

Marcus Aurelius ruled an empire; Epictetus, once a slave, taught both slaves and senators how to live freely. Both acted decisively while guarding their peace from fortune’s chaos. Stoicism disciplines action; it does not extinguish it.

History’s great reformers drew from this same architecture of the soul. The abolitionists grounded their cause in the Stoic-Christian belief that all people share a moral equality rooted in reason and conscience. Frederick Douglass and Lincoln lived by Epictetus’s creed: dignity begins in the mind, not in circumstance. Martin Luther King Jr.carried that spirit forward—his “soul force” was Stoic courage translated through Christian love. At Boston University, MLK studied Greek philosophy and Stoicism; his doctoral work in personalism and natural law deepened his conviction that every human being possesses an intrinsic worth grounded in reason itself.

“I assert my right to be a man. I am not defined by the wrong that others do to me. The soul that is within me no man can degrade. I will not allow the brutality of others to rob me of my dignity, nor their hate to make me hate in return.” —Fredrick Douglass, Philadelphia Hall, 1863

Political liberty rests on moral self-control. Passion may spark reform, but only restraint sustains it. Stoicism tempers zeal into endurance and conviction into duty, allowing us to confront injustice without being consumed by it.

The goal is not apathy but agency—freedom through steadiness of mind. The Stoic does not deny suffering; he simply refuses to let hatred or despair rule him.

If more people were Stoic, reform wouldn’t disappear—it would mature. Change would come through conscience, not fury; through principle, not performance. Real progress starts there: mastering ourselves before we try to master the world.

Afterword II: On The Roots of CSJT

CSJT is a cultural ethos rather than a monolithic doctrine. It has no single author or manifesto; instead, its ideas diffuse through universities, media, and activist networks, shaping norms without formal structure. Its roots descend from Marxism reinterpreted through culture and fused with postmodern doubt. Foucault and Derrida cast truth as a construct of power, turning morality into a matter of who speaks rather than what is true. As Helen Pluckrose and James Lindsay show in Cynical Theories: How Activist Scholarship Made Everything About Race, Gender, and Identity—and Why This Harms Everyone skepticism ossified into orthodoxy: oppression replaced sin, privilege replaced virtue, and lived experience replaced evidence.

Wesley Yang calls this the “successor ideology”—Christian moral fervor without forgiveness or universality. It offers meaning in an age of confusion but traps people in fixed roles of victim, oppressor, or ally. Justice becomes a contest of power rather than a search for truth.

A movement born from compassion decays into coercion. It cures no injustice; it only redistributes blame.

The Woke Index (methodology note): This chart is an illustrative proxy index modeled on Google Trends–style data to capture the trajectory of “woke” (Critical Social Justice Theory) terminology in elite discourse. It shows negligible presence before 2010, a sharp inflection after 2014, and a peak in 2020. While this version is intended for Substack purposes, my plan is to construct a more rigorous and broader series from New York Times archives and other corpora for future articles and for my forthcoming book The Moral Break.

1 I generally avoid the words liberal and conservative—they no longer capture our real ideological divide in the United States. Liberal, once tied to Enlightenment universalism and individual freedom, now often describes movements that reject both; conservative, once grounded in prudence and continuity, has been overtaken by reaction. Still, I use these terms here because they align with the survey data I’m citing. Pew, Gallup, and the American Family Survey categorize respondents by using these terms. So while I prefer left and right in my own writing, I’ve kept liberal and conservative for accuracy and consistency with the data.

2 The Monitoring the Future dataset has a set of items on “self derogation” which is closely related to disempowerment, as you can see from the four statements that comprise the scale: I feel I do not have much to be proud of. Sometimes I think I am no good at all. I feel that I can’t do anything right. I feel that my life is not very useful.