The Coddling of the American Mind Movie

The Radical Individualist
13h

I keep thinking of the depiction of affluent children of rich people being so removed from real life that they flounder, even with their wealth. The endings to these stories seem to go two ways:

The child rejects their socioeconomic advantage and creates a realistic life for themselves within the real world.

Or the child sinks deep into a sense of pointlessness which they assuage with drugs and deviant lifestyles.

They're just stories, but there seems to be truth in them. Stoicism is the latest thing, but it is a good counter to a feeling of being lost in a sea of pointlessness. It seems that those who have the least to complain about do the most complaining. Perhaps it has always been thus.

Cranmer, Charles
2h

The rise of anxiety also correlates with the rise of the MAGA fascist right starting with the Teaparty. That is when previously stable folks like me began to realize how deeply opposed the MAGA yahoos were to our liberal Republican experiment.

