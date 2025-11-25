Thanks to all of you who helped create The Coddling Movie’s first-ever list of college recommendations!

What you’ll find below is an informal list.

It’s not based on specific criteria, but since the recommendations come from TCM readers, it’s a good bet that those who recommended the colleges and universities did so because they believe these institutions value the pursuit of truth, deep thought, the exchange of ideas, free expression, and other principles we celebrate here.

This list is a work in progress, so sound off in the comments with any additional recommendations or thoughts you might have.

The Coddling Movie’s List of Recommended Colleges

Appalachian State University — recommended by Noah Otte

Auburn University — recommended by Noah Otte

Claremont McKenna College — recommended by Noah Otte

Cornell University: Cornell’s Dr. Randy Wayne : “President Kotlikoff is a fierce and courageous advocate of legal free speech and heterodox thought in the currently illiberal scofflaw culture of Cornell.”

For More on Cornell University

Eastern Kentucky University — recommended by Noah Otte

Florida State University — recommended by Ted Balaker, Noah Otte

George Mason University — recommended by Ted Balaker, “I can only speak to the economics department.”; Noah Otte

High Point University — recommended by Katc

Hillsdale College — recommended by James Brinkruff , Hector Herrera , Noah Otte

Kansas State University — recommended by Noah Otte

Michigan Technological University — recommended by Noah Otte

Mississippi State University — recommended by Noah Otte

North Carolina State University — recommended by Noah Otte

New York University

Oklahoma State University — recommended by Noah Otte

Oregon State University — recommended by Noah Otte

Providence College — recommended by Donald Sauvigne : “I’d add Providence College for the requirement that all students take the 2 year (4 semesters) Western Civilization course; for their embrace of Thomistic reasoning and Socratic debate; Developing deeper thinkers exploring all diverse points of view.”

Purdue University — Recommended by Noah Otte, James Brinkruff. Says James, “I would throw out my alma mater Purdue University which is largely due to the influence of Mitch Daniels who was present of Purdue from 2013 to 2022. They usually score pretty high on FIRE metrics. Daniels also froze tuition for his entire tenure and counting. Unfortunately the rise in housing costs in West Lafayette cut into those savings as enrollment grew from 36k to 50k in that time frame. It isn’t perfect and they have a new president now but it’s the best value for your money in-state and they are super strong in STEM.”

Ralston College — recommended by Hector Herrera, Noah Otte

Reliance College — Carrie-Ann Biondi : “It’s not yet open, but Reliance College promises to be an excellent addition to the great list above and is currently offering some engaging seminars while it works to get off the ground.”

Skagit College — recommended by Lebo Von Lo-Debar

St. John’s College Recommended by Tondalaya J. GILLESPIE : “I trained for the Peace Corps at Saint Johns, it was incredible, the summer of training was like a semester of graduate school. Our infamous group is India XVl, trained summer of ‘65.” Recommended by John Williams PhD : “SJC has offered a non-sectarian curriculum since the late 18th century, and has been the lineage holder of the Great Books program since 1937.”

Sweet Briar College — recommended by HWSr. : “Sweet Briar seems too small to appear on the FIRE rankings, but its commitment to its founding charter is a principled and reality-based stand—and a rare one. A quick media search seems to indicate they have and will continue to be punished for it. As an aside, not one of the institutions I or my family have been connected with on either coast have acquitted themselves well in any of the various intellectual disfigurements wrought by DEI, ‘trans’ and the rest.”

Thomas Aquinas College Recommended by Ted Balaker: “Instead of lectures, TAC offers the Socratic method. Classes are small — no more than 20 students. And professors are called tutors. Instead of droning on at passive students, they lead discussions in which undergrads must prove, over and over again, that they understand the assigned reading.” Recommended by Jonathan Brown : “TAC is a great place but limited by size and type of program.” Recommended by Lisa J. Roberts : “I have one son who graduated from TAC and a daughter who is currently a student. I can not speak highly enough about the curriculum and soul-shaping that goes on there. Do yourself a favor, and go visit the campus! See what a truly intellectual life can look like!” Recommended by Rose : “I attended TAC and something I remember loving is how atheist and more politically left leaning students (with whom my sympathies lay at one time) were valued contributors to discussions. I felt these students, at least the ones authentically searching for answers, were taken seriously and valued in class. I hope they also felt welcomed by their peers and the community at large, but obviously experiences will vary there.”



For More on Thomas Aquinas College

Texas A&M University — recommended by Noah Otte