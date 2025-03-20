Jennifer Smith with some of her Pepperdine University colleagues who participated in ‘The Coddling’ Dialogue Dinner.

We first envisioned a campus tour that would bring The Coddling Movie to students around the country. Well, that nationwide tour has gone global (five countries). We’ve hit many off campus venues (theaters, for instance) and have reached audiences beyond students (including parents, faculty, administrators, and community members).

We’ve now hit more than 60 locations, and the global tour just keeps on rolling!

It’ll soon reach Illinois State University (March 26), Biola University (March 27), and San Francisco—technically Tiburon—(April 3).

Courtney and I can’t attend all the screenings, but we do participate in many of them. We’ll be on site for the Biola and Tiburon screenings, and we also “Zoom” in for Q&As.

The Coddling book authors,

and Jonathan Haidt, have joined us for screenings and discussions as have our other on-screen subjects. Saeed Malami and Anthony Rodriguez are neck-in-neck in terms of number of screenings attended. One or both of them have joined us for screenings in locations such as Beverly Hills (for our premiere), Harvard, Princeton, and New York City.

Sometimes screenings are open to the public. Sometimes they’re screened for students during class (as will be the case at Illinois State), sometimes organizations hold private screenings (as will be the case in Tiburon), and sometimes the film is reserved for faculty members, as was the case recently at Pepperdine University.

Sparking Dialogue

The Pepperdine Dialogue Dinners is a program intended to foster intellectual friendship among faculty through close reading and robust conversations. Recently, the organization incorporated our movie into its program. Faculty came together to discuss The Coddling of the American Mind — the movie and the book.

“It’s one thing to watch the movie and it’s another thing to have a conversation about it,” Jennifer Smith told me.

Smith is an associate professor of English, associate provost, and the founding convener for the Pepperdine Dialogue Dinners. Professor Smith explained why she and her colleagues wanted to start these dinners: “The pursuit of truth is the purpose, and civil discourse is the means.”

Members arranged for a dinner at the home of Farzin Madjidi, dean of Pepperdine’s Graduate School of Education and Psychology. Smith says they had a stimulating conversation about various aspects of the movie and book. She can’t go into detail because, in order to encourage a frank exchange of ideas, participants agree to keep their conversations confidential.

It was something of an encore presentation for The Coddling movie because, long before this dinner, Smith and Pete Peterson, dean of the Graduate School of Public Policy, hosted Courtney and me at a separate on-campus Dialogue Dinner.

Smith says the Dialogue Dinners offer “one of the rare spaces where you can engage at a high level with people from different disciplines.”

Courtney and I can definitely attest to that. It was a treat to interact with so many thoughtful faculty members from so many different disciplines. In a time when so much of academia is siloed off or cautious about discussing controversial topics, it’s gratifying to come across academics who aim higher.

(L to R) Farzin Madjidi, Jennifer Smith, and Smith’s husband William at ‘The Coddling’ movie premiere in Beverly Hills.

Smith has helped The Coddling movie in many other ways. She seems to know virtually every open-minded professor in North America. She connected us with friends of hers who hosted Coddling movie events at CU Boulder, the University of Virginia, and Duke.

After a ‘Coddling’ screening and discussion at Duke University.

After a ‘Coddling’ screening and discussion at the University of Virginia.

Courtney and my relationship with Pepperdine stretches back to Little Pink House, our narrative feature that stars Catherine Keener as Susette Kelo, the blue-collar woman whose fight to save her home and neighborhood went all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court.

In 2019, Peterson invited us to screen and discuss the movie before another interdisciplinary audience. The event brought together students and faculty from Peterson’s School of Public Policy as well as Pepperdine’s film school.

With so many campuses filled with faculty and students who rarely speak across disciplines, it’s refreshing to encounter what we experienced at Pepperdine.