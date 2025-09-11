The philosopher Alfred North Whitehead once observed:

“The purpose of thinking is to let the ideas die instead of us dying.” That is the essence of free speech. We debate so that our ideas live or die, not us.

That wisdom, once so obvious, was mocked in the moment the trigger was pulled at Utah Valley University earlier today and Charlie Kirk was silenced by a bullet in the very forum that exists to prove that people never need be silenced by force.

I write these words with both sadness and anger.

Sadness, because a life has been stolen in the most senseless of ways. Anger, because Charlie Kirk was killed in the open—on a stage—while doing what Americans are supposed to do best: debating, disagreeing, and sharpening one another in public.

The irony is unbearable.

For those of us who hold free speech as sacred, this is more than one man’s death. It is a warning about the state of our civilization.

What makes this moment so dark is that it did not happen in a vacuum. In recent years, the West has been gripped by a slow abandonment of its own foundations. Debate has been recast as harm, disagreement as an offense. Instead of tolerating dissent, we now police it. Instead of meeting bad ideas with better ones, we cancel and erase.

And when erasure no longer feels sufficient, we get this: violence. What was once unthinkable has become real. The gunshot that ended Kirk’s life was not only the murder of a man but an attempt on the life of a principle—the principle that in disagreement, words are enough.

And let us be clear: anyone who excuses this, who shrugs or smirks at his death, has aligned themselves not merely against one man but with the violent nihilists who would tear down the very core of what makes our civilization great.

I confess that today I feel anger as much as grief. Anger that debate—the ritual of civic life—has been so thoroughly debased by enemies of freedom. Once, town halls were places of argument and persuasion, and college campuses prided themselves on inviting speakers who unsettled as much as they inspired. There was heckling, sometimes outrage, but it was alive.

Now a man has been shot at such an event, a young woman left a widow, and two children made fatherless—and we are left to ask whether our civilization even remembers what it exists for. We were once proud to say that in the West, we disagreed and debated with words, not weapons. Today, that pride feels like a hollow boast.

And yet—I am an optimist when it comes to America. I believe she will rise above this. I believe—pray— that this tragedy will rouse people to remember what is at stake: that the violent enemies of our principles cannot and will not be allowed to win.

Free speech is not a luxury of democracy—it is its cornerstone. It is the load-bearing wall without which the whole structure collapses. Without it, we cannot correct our errors, restrain our governments, or live across differences. Without it, we falter.

So let us re-engage, let us re-commit. Let us say with sorrow and with anger that words will remain our weapons, and debate our battlefield. Let us ensure that ideas may live or die—but not us.

Charlie Kirk’s life has been taken, and nothing can undo that. My wife and I pray for his family, for strength in their grief and for comfort in their loss. And we say together that his death must not be in vain. If this becomes the moment America remembers why free speech matters—if it moves us to defend it without apology—then Charlie’s voice will echo longer than the gunfire that tried to silence it.

