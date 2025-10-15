On August 31st, 2023, my dreams came true. I finally published the board game I had worked on since fifth grade: CroXcards.

What kept me at it for so long? Throughout my schooling, teachers smothered me in supportive messages. I was taught all art was valuable to someone. I was taught to ignore my critics. While following my teacher’s advice, I could power through any setbacks with raw self-confidence.

But my success only happened thanks to a secret ingredient: Failure. After I finally learned to incorporate negative feedback rather than ignore it, each failure brought me closer to success.

Putting Bad Advice Into Practice

I thought the first version of CroXcards would make it big.

I created it in fifth grade by doodling trading card designs on spare printer paper. I often looked at my illegible cards and imagined a rich executive turning the scrap paper scribbles into the world’s next revolutionary franchise. In my defense, I was only 11.

Reality did not deliver any of my dreams. The complex rules made CroXcards unplayable to anyone but me and my father, and my chicken scratch graphics hardly helped. My attitude just made matters worse. I took any critiques my friends made personally. Adults reinforced my confidence, telling me, “Your friends just don’t appreciate quality art.”

Maybe they were trying to be nice to 11-year-old me, but trust me, telling an artist to turn a blind eye to her work’s faults has consequences. Unfortunately, adults continued to give me bad advice.

My high school teachers regularly encouraged me to embrace my limitless self-confidence, telling me I could succeed at my vision so long as I believed in it hard enough. Riding purely on dreams, my brazen attitude shaped the second version of CroXcards. I focused only on achieving my “vision,” and added even more complex rules to the game.

All of the work culminated in a birthday party where over a dozen friends were invited to play my board game. CroXcards immediately overwhelmed them. Half the guests spent the party sitting on the floor at the edge of the game room. Others who were determined to stick it out had to work in teams to follow along.

You might think having half a crowd walk out would crush the heart of a young artist. But I knew better. The critics just didn’t understand my genius! CroXcards would be a hit once I played with the right people.

For the third version of CroXcards, I combined the mechanics from the first two versions into one game. It was a wonder everything fit onto the cards. I put no thought towards my critics’ cries to simplify. At least I tried finding my target audience. I brought CroXcards to a game night with only close friends – definitely the “right people.” My genius would finally be recognized.

What happened instead was a fight. CroXcards took so long to play, we could not allocate enough time for it. I nonetheless tried to force my friends to give up their other plans to play my board game, and tensions boiled over into a heated argument.

At that moment, I realized I was no genius. I could not ignore failure any longer. I could no longer blame others for my shortcomings. Doing so was hurting my relationships. Instead, I truly accepted failure for what it was: A moment where I let people down, and needed to apologize. If I had never owned up to my failure, I would not just be stuck with a terrible board game. I would have lost my best friends.

The New Lessons I Learned

No matter how much I might love a broken-down car, if it’s mechanically faulty, I won’t be getting far on the road. Similarly, if my board game has poorly designed mechanics, it won’t get far in terms of success. If I want to go places, I need to make repairs.

This was one of many lessons I learned after coming to understand what failure meant. I also learned to listen to my critics and addressed common complaints in my next edition of CroXcards. I learned I needed to develop my skills to make quality art, so I enlisted a mentor and took a game design class.

Many adults disliked my shift in attitude, seeing my self-criticism as unhealthy. For instance, if I ever acknowledged I just wasn’t good at something like drawing the art for CroXcards, I would be met with endless pep talks telling me I was just being too hard on myself.

When I say I’m not good at drawing game graphics, I say it as matter-of-factly as I would say I can’t touch the sky. We need to model holding ourselves accountable for our faults without falling into despair. Students will never master this if they are never taught to handle the discomfort of realizing they might have done something wrong.

I found new wisdom in the age-old saying, “learn from your mistakes.” And it was time for me to put what I learned into action.

I started version four of CroXcards with a familiar sight — paper cards. But they could not be more different from the first version’s cards. See, the cards were made for something I never tried before: Playtesting.

I ran several test games using paper cards with stats written in pencil, so I could easily make changes based on playtester feedback. When users said the game was frustrating, I changed it and playtested again. The quality of CroXcards rapidly increased.

I did not produce materials for print until I felt confident in my board game. After rigorous playtesting, CroXcards games had turned from a grueling grind to an event players looked forward to. Once audience feedback confirmed I had a quality product on my hands, I created a fully playable copy of my game set to be produced via a site called The Game Crafter. I could have called the version final. But I didn’t.

Others said, “Believe in yourself!” But my heart said, “There are still problems!” As painful as it was, I took a closer look at my scathing online reviews. I wanted to release stories about the playable characters in CroXcards alongside the game, but I barely had any content, and what content I did have received harsh critiques from those I had asked to assist me in editing. I also lacked experience in marketing. Perhaps the most egregious issue was the game’s $100 price - something I reasoned no consumer would realistically pay. Oh, and the graphics still sucked.

I decided if the reviews included useful advice, I should incorporate it. I was right to delay CroXcards’ release until I could solve its many, many problems.

Failure Led to Success

Eventually, I joined a think tank for entrepreneurs hosted by the members’ forum of a magazine called Third Factor. The group assisted me in marketing, copyright, and making decent graphics. I devised a better release plan for CroXcards, taking baby steps to prepare myself.

I published a smaller game at The Game Crafter to familiarize myself with the site. I also created a Discord, where I posted my creative writing. Doing so meant users could become invested in my characters before I produced a game featuring them.

I amassed a following bigger than I could have ever anticipated. I was armed with a group of advisors in case problems arose. It was time to release CroXcards.

I was ready.

If I Never Admitted to Being Bad, I Would Have Never Been Any Good

CroXcards is now published at The Game Crafter. It offers a vast collection of associated content — including short stories, comics, tabletop roleplay modules, and even fan-made cards. Its fan-led community is still going strong (you should join!). And, just a short while ago, CroXcards received its first accolade.

I am no genius, but I think it’s safe to say I’ve at least made something good.

Things might not have turned out so well. I could have taken my teacher’s advice and accepted my paper cards as my own personal definition of a masterpiece. If I never thought to myself, “This game is terrible! I have to fix it!” I would have never achieved the version of CroXcards I have today.