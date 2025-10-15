The Coddling of the American Mind Movie

The Coddling of the American Mind Movie

Hector Herrera
1h

We all need an Optimal Rate of Failure—just enough mistakes to build resilience without breaking.

Great piece Margo!

42m

Something tells me this is a lot more complex than any one set of advice can ever hope to convey. Many variables: The temperament of the person striving. The quality of the critics. The relevance of your test audience. And why you’re striving in the first place. Can’t help but wonder how many geniuses have been permanently sidelined by taking criticism to heart.

If the relevant market thinks what you’re doing isn’t cutting it, decide if that’s your market or why you’re doing it. If it’s to appeal to that market, keep trying. Made sense with CroXcards (italicized, of course)

One thing I see that takes this theme way too far in the other direction is when people proclaim something is objectively bad versus saying they just don’t like it. That can be hugely damaging. When you tell a creator that something is bad, you’re modeling an ego-centric, dogmatic mindset. What you really mean is “it’s not for me, and here’s why.” That’s perfect medicine. “I gotta be honest, this sucks. You needed to hear it,” is not good medicine. It’s poison. That’s the kind of attitude ruining the world. Just tell them YOU don’t like it, explain why. Let THEM ask a few more people and do the math.

The list of famous genius who were told their work was bad, only to have that exact same work lauded as brilliant and canonized as timeless work, is long enough to give us pause. The answer is simple: “This isn’t for me.”

If you hear enough people say that, go back to the drawing board. But if a few people say “this sucks” they MIGHT just be in the minority and not your market, and they are overstepping by speaking for the world. Doing that is dangerous and I personally think a little coddling is necessary to help a kid get lift off.

1 reply
