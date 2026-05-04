Human morality did not evolve for justice—it evolved for survival in small, competitive groups, making tribalism, hypocrisy, and selective empathy our natural defaults. Evolutionary biology and psychology show that moral concern is conditional and parochial, while true universalism—placing rules above power—is a rare cultural achievement born of philosophy, religion, and institutions. Preserving that fragile moral progress requires consciously containing our primal instincts through education, self-critique, and resilient democratic guardrails.

We like to think of ourselves as moral beings. But strip away civilization’s polish and something older—something more primal—emerges beneath our institutions, ideologies, and even our virtues. That something is the animal within us.

It’s not a metaphor. Humans are evolved primates—what Jared Diamond once called “the third chimpanzee.” We share over 98% of our DNA with our closest relatives. Like them, we are social, strategic, and obsessed with status. Unlike them, we have symbolic language, complex institutions, and technologies capable of reshaping—or destroying—the planet.

This continuity matters. The brain we inherited was shaped less by justice than by survival. For most of our evolutionary history, we lived in small groups where loyalty meant life and betrayal meant death. Our moral instincts—far from being universal—evolved to serve reproductive success, not ethical truth. The moral animal is, first and foremost, a tribal animal.

This evolutionary realism is the starting point for understanding human morality. It’s also the uncomfortable premise behind The Moral Break: moral progress—real, codified, universal restraint on power—is a cultural anomaly, not a biological default. Forget that, and we risk losing the fragile moral gains that make modern civilization possible.

The Evolutionary Roots of Morality

Biologist William Hamilton proposed that altruism evolves through kin selection: we are more likely to help those who share our genes. From this came the idea of inclusive fitness: a gene’s success depends not only on the individual’s survival but on the survival of genetic relatives.

But what about helping non-relatives? Robert Trivers introduced reciprocal altruism: if I help you today, you might help me tomorrow. This is not unconditional generosity—it is strategic cooperation, dependent on reputation and the punishment of cheaters.

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Together, these theories explain why humans are moral—but selectively so. We evolved to care for kin, reward allies, and punish defectors. We did not evolve to love strangers, protect enemies, or apply rules impartially. As Jon Haidt puts it: “Morality binds and blinds.” It binds groups together through shared norms, but blinds us to the suffering of outsiders—and to our own hypocrisies.

That means our default morality is conditional and local, not universal. The stranger outside the gates is not a fellow human first, but a potential threat or rival.

From Primate Politics to Human Hypocrisy

Hypocrisy isn’t a modern failing—it’s an ancient survival strategy. Trivers argued that we evolved to deceive ourselves in order to better deceive others. If you believe your own lies, you become a more convincing social actor. You can posture as virtuous while acting selfishly—and not even realize it.

This explains much of human moral life: the double standards, the groupthink, the righteous rage directed outward but not inward. It explains why revolutionary movements can begin with calls for justice and end in purges and show trials. We are not wired for impartial truth. We are wired for loyalty, reputation, and moral tribalism.

The Bible intuits this: “Why do you see the speck in your brother’s eye, but do not notice the log in your own?”(Matthew 7:3). Evolution gave that insight a mechanism: self-deception in service of social advantage.

And if kinship itself is fraught with selfishness—as Trivers’ research on parent-offspring conflict shows—then the picture gets even darker. Children want more than parents can give. Siblings compete for attention, resources, and advantage, often cloaking rivalry in play or moral justification. Harmony is not the natural state of family life; it is the product of constant negotiation.

If even our closest relationships are marked by competition, what chance do strangers have?

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The Child’s Mind, the Civilizational Mirror

Developmental psychology offers another window into the animal within.

Jean Piaget observed that young children begin with heteronomous morality: they follow rules because authority demands it, and they judge wrongs by outcomes, not intent. A broken vase is “bad” even if it was an accident. Punishment is deserved simply because something went wrong.

Only later—around age ten—do children develop autonomous morality: judging fairness by intent and mutual respect. But even then, it is fragile and easily overridden by emotion, fear, or peer pressure.

Civilizations follow a similar arc. They begin with rules enforced by divine authority and punishment, and only later—through philosophy, culture, and institutional reform—move toward internalized restraint and universal principles. And like children, societies can regress under stress.

If a child must learn to think beyond blind obedience, a society must learn to feel beyond the tribe—a leap far harder than it sounds.

The Empathy Ceiling

Frans de Waal’s research shows that empathy, reciprocity, and fairness exist among chimpanzees and bonobos. This dismantles the old Hobbesian view of nature as endless war. Morality has biological roots—not divine origins—but it is deeply parochial.

Empathy in animals is strongest within the group. Chimpanzees share bananas with troop-mates but wage brutal war on rivals. Wolves care for their pack but slaughter competitors. In-group concern is real. Out-group cruelty is just as real.

Diamond’s The Third Chimpanzee underscores the point: humans inherited the instincts for territorial war, dominance rituals, and lethal violence. The behaviors behind conquest, genocide, and enslavement weren’t invented—they were scaled.

De Waal reveals the base layer of morality. Trivers, Haidt, and Diamond remind us that extending moral concern beyond the tribe—putting rules above power and equality above status—is not natural. It is radical. And rare.

From Biology to Civilization

So how did we get from reciprocal altruism to constitutions? From primate coalitions to universal rights?

The answer lies not in biology but in culture, cognition, and institutions.

Around 2,500 years ago, literate societies began articulating abstract moral codes. Hebrew prophets declared that even kings were accountable to divine justice. Greek philosophers sought universal truths. Later, Christianity taught the radical idea that all souls were equal before God.

These ideas fermented for centuries, planting seeds of restraint. And in the Enlightenment, they bore fruit: natural rights, rule of law, constitutional government, universal suffrage. These were not the inevitable outgrowth of evolution—they were cultural mutations, forged through reason, reflection, and struggle.

Every advance—from the abolition of slavery to women’s suffrage to civil rights—was contested and resisted by the same tribal animal that committed the injustices making those advances necessary in the first place.

Ancient Instincts in Modern Clothes

Today’s culture wars feel new, but they’re old instincts with new tools.

Cancel culture? It’s tribal punishment for norm violation—ostracism via social media instead of exile from the village. In a school cafeteria, it looks like the kid no one will sit with after breaking an unspoken rule.



Virtue signaling? It’s status display—like grooming a high-status ape, except now it’s in curated protest selfies, corporate press releases, or that office colleague who loudly champions a cause they barely engage with.



Moral absolutism? It’s in-group bias in moral armor—our side righteous, theirs evil—whether it’s a political rally or a neighborhood zoning fight.

These patterns span ideologies. On the left, identity-based frameworks divide the world into sacred victims and irredeemable oppressors, enforcing rigid categories and suppressing dissent. On the right, populist nostalgia draws sharp lines between “real patriots” and “traitorous elites,” sometimes shading into conspiracy and paranoia.

The content changes; the form endures: enforce purity, punish dissent, rewrite reality to suit the tribe.

Containing the Animal

If we want to preserve moral progress, we must first understand its enemy: the animal within us. Not to shame it, and not to deny it—but to contain and channel it.

We are not blank slates, nor angels, nor beasts doomed to savagery. We are creatures capable of building cultures that transcend our instincts—but only if we choose to.

That means teaching children not just to obey rules, but to understand the principles behind them. It means building institutions that check power, reward fairness, and expose hypocrisy. It means cultivating intellectual humility, historical memory, and moral courage.

It also means restoring the habits that make restraint possible: a free press willing to criticize its own side, courts that apply the law equally, and education that teaches not just grievance but gratitude. These are fragile guardrails. Lose them, and the animal within us will do what it always has.

Above all, we must remember: morality is not what we are. It is what we strive to become—and without vigilance, the climb can quickly become a fall.

Sources and Recommended Reading

If you’d like to go deeper into the ideas behind The Animal Within Us—from evolutionary biology to moral psychology to primate politics—these works offer essential background and richer context:

Jared Diamond — The Third Chimpanzee

Explores the evolutionary continuity between humans and other primates, showing how behaviors like war, dominance, and sexual selection are deeply rooted in our biology. Many modern human achievements—and failings—are scaled-up versions of instincts we share with our closest relatives.

Frans de Waal — The Age of Empathy and Chimpanzee Politics

Demonstrates that primates display empathy, reciprocity, and fairness, but largely within their own groups. Shows how our moral capacities are built on these parochial instincts, making universal moral concern a cultural rather than biological development.

Jonathan Haidt — The Righteous Mind: Why Good People Are Divided by Politics and Religion

Argues that morality evolved to bind groups together and to blind them to the perspectives of outsiders. Uses moral psychology to explain political polarization and why reason is often a servant of intuition rather than its master.

Richard Wrangham — The Goodness Paradox

Examines the evolutionary trade-off between our capacity for cooperation and our capacity for violence. Distinguishes between reactive aggression, which has declined over human history, and proactive aggression, which remains central to social dominance.

Robert Wright — The Moral Animal

A foundational work on evolutionary psychology, explaining how natural selection shaped human behavior, relationships, and moral instincts. Blends biology, history, and literature to show that our moral codes are often strategies for survival and reproduction rather than disinterested virtue.

For more from Edward Campbell, visit Unfashionable Truths, where this essay first appeared.