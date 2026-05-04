The Coddling Movie

The Coddling Movie

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Erez Levin's avatar
Erez Levin
1h

Another great essay, Edward! I'll add a few points:

1. I have particular issue with the term "cancel culture", especially when it is defined in an overly broad way as Greg Lukianoff does. I believe what distinguishes "cancel culture" from the natural and arguably necessary upholding of taboos and norms with shame and social consequences is that CC allowed for minority (non-universal) offenses to be punished AND that those punishments were excessive and often permanent with no chance for redemption. I contrast this with my 4 principles (which I'll share below) for how we can restore our 'universal moral taboos' without violating the 1A or succumbing to the excesses of "cancel culture" - encouraging a concept of "social jail" instead of "social death". FWIW, I have tried to get a response from Lukianoff and Rikki Schlott and FIRE as I pointed out the flaws in their "opinion absolutism" worldviews, and unfortunately they've just ignored or strawmanned my arguments (which I encapsulated here: https://whiterosemagazine.com/the-dangerous-myth-of-more-speech/)

2. I recently wrote something similar to your "containing the animal" but in the context of bigotry and the "two wolves" parable. This is all in service of the pursuit to better define where the taboo line against overt hateful bigotry is, objectively assess violations within that framework, and encourage moderation in that principled, non-tribal way: https://elevin11.substack.com/p/the-two-wolves-of-tribalism

3. If I may be so bold as to put in a request, I'd love to see you explore the topic of taboos, and particularly moral taboos, one day. I wrote a Guide to Moral Taboos a little while ago, which I suspect would look quite amateurish compared to whatever you would produce. https://elevin11.substack.com/p/lawful-but-awful-a-guide-to-moral

Thanks!!

My 4 principles for restoring our universal moral taboos:

1. The Red Line: Limit actionable taboos to overt bigotry, dehumanization, and the endorsement of violence.

2. The Consensus Test: Distinguish between subjective offense (which is partisan and open to individual interpretation) and a Shared Moral Violation (which reflects a broad, trans-tribal consensus and warrants consequence).

3. The Private Mechanism: Enforce standards through civil society (employers, associations), never government coercion.

4. The Open Door: The goal of consequence must be correction, not permanent destruction; always offer a path to redemption.

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Judith Stove's avatar
Judith Stove
2h

I couldn't disagree more. The ancient Stoics argued, in part from animal and particularly human parental love - necessary because of the prolonged helplessness of the human young - that human society evolved from that kind of love, projecting outwards. No selfish genes or conditional 'altruism' for them. I'd say it's no accident that the selfish-geneists and game-theorists are, well, mostly men: women have different ideas about family love.

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