It’s not every day you get accused of a hit job by a former CNN journalist. But that’s what happened to me recently when I shared some opinions (backed up with evidence) about David Litt’s new memoir, It’s Only Drowning: A True Story of Learning to Surf and the Search for Common Ground.

I recently reviewed the book, and in it, David comes across as someone who has rarely had his worldview challenged. Raised in the Upper West Side of Manhattan, then attending Yale and spending his entire career in Democratic politics, his latest memoir makes him seem like someone who has rarely had to venture outside the elite monoculture.

Based on interviews like the one with former CNN journalist Chris Cillizza, that is unlikely to change. Rather than ask any challenging questions of his interview subject, Cillizza chose to challenge me for offering a tough but fair critique. Cillizza’s coddling allows David to speak about the need to get outside one’s bubble, while remaining firmly ensconced in his own.

Let me state upfront that I’ve been a fan of Cillizza for a while, even becoming a paid subscriber last year. That allowed me to have a 15-minute 1x1 with him that I was able to turn into a Substack post.

I was impressed when Cillizza owned up to his mistakes in covering Biden’s mental decline. He seems genuinely curious about the world and able to shoot for objectivity. Most of the time.

But that was not on display in the comments section of his interview with David. In my comment, I outlined multiple examples of David’s self-righteous, condescending and judgmental behavior that seem to contradict how the book is being marketed. (If you read part one, you have the gist and can skip.)

I’m very excited for this conversation! I’ll admit I was frustrated with the book but maybe this discussion will help me understand. Unlike how it’s marketed, this isn’t a book about an Obama speechwriter and his MAGA brother-in-law, Matt. The brother-in-law isn’t a Trump voter or even a Republican. He’s not even registered to vote. When asked who he would’ve voted for, he says “Probably Trump or Bernie Sanders…Because they’re the most entertaining.” He’s not an ideologue. He doesn’t seem to have hard right views on anything. Unlike the insufferable author, Matt seems uninterested in imposing his views on anyone. At no point in the book does he espouse any racist, bigoted, homophobic or hateful views. He’s just a dude who likes to surf and, like tens of millions of Americans, watch Joe Rogan. He also didn’t get the COVID shot, an unforgivable moral failing in the authors eyes. So David and his wife spend several months shunning Matt, being intentionally rude to him out of “civic duty.” When David tells Matt he has taken up surfing, Matt responds with an unbelievable amount of grace and invites David—a man who has been shunning him the past several months—to surf with him next time. David repays Matt’s tolerance and kindness by constantly judging him, condescending to him, and barely tolerating him. He sees a sticker on Matt’s truck and assumes he’s part of a right-wing militia (Matt doesn’t own a gun). The condescension is palpable in every chapter: “To my surprise, he [Matt] was watching the news.” When Matt is skeptical of David’s claims that studies don’t suggest soy lowers testosterone, David launches into an internal monologue about “the way my brother-in-law was echoing the kind of post-truth, non-logic logic that, when employed by people like Joe Rogan or Donald Trump, put our public health and our democracy at risk.” Toward the end of the book, while on a trip to Spain, David wants to eat baby squid and Matt prefers frozen pizza. David takes this as an example of the tension between globalism vs populism and “the true dividing line is between those who embrace the terrifying hugeness of the world and those who fight to shrink it.” There isn’t much of a character arc to David. He begins sanctimonious, judgmental, and condescending and ends the book sanctimonious, judgmental, and condescending. He comes to believe you shouldn’t snub family members not because it’s wrong, but because it’s counterproductive if you want them to vote the way you do. It’s a means to an end. Did anyone else read it differently?

This is a pointed critique, but one backed up with multiple textual examples. (You can see screenshots of the exchange, including my second response, here.) I later removed the word “insufferable” since it’s overly critical and likely distracted from my point. But I stand by the rest of it.

Rather than engage with any of the substance or examples, Cillizza chose to dismiss the entire comment as “a hit job”:

I have to say I TOTALLY disagree. Having read the book, I found David to be open and honest about his priors -- and candid about discussing how he was wrong. I don't think the goal of the book was to change peoples' minds about things they deeply believe but rather to suggest that even if we differ in certain beliefs, meeting people on common ground is easier than social media might make you think. Honestly, this feels a bit like a hit job on David for no real reason other than, I suspect, you don't align with his more liberal beliefs. Which, of course, proves the point he and I made in this discussion: People act and judge in bad faith -- and don't really listen if they think they are going to disagree.

Silence, plebe! The elites are sharing how to listen to those with differing views!

Not only did Cillizza come to David’s fierce defense, at some point (before the previous “Coddling” post), David blocked me on Substack, even though I had cordial exchanges with him in the past (screenshots here).

That behavior doesn’t suggest a willingness to be challenged outside of an elite bubble.

People Have Good Reason to be Frustrated with This Book

The irony is, in lecturing me about judging in bad faith, Cillizza assumed my political views and then assumed that’s what motivated my negative review.

But I wasn’t critiquing David’s political beliefs. As I noted in my response to Cillizza, I actually enjoyed Litt’s first memoir, Thanks, Obama, about his time in the White House (Cillizza did not respond).

What I was critiquing was David’s tone and behavior throughout the book, something plenty of reviewers on Goodreads brought up, including people who share David’s liberal worldview.

Here’s a review from Valerie, who gave the book two stars:

I was inclined to like this book from the author’s writing on Substack and a general affinity for his liberal political/professional background but holy hell, he is so arrogant and judgmental… We get very little insight into the BIL [brother-in-law] as the author focuses almost entirely on what he himself thinks the BIL means by a look or a movement. I wonder if the author relates to all people this way, from within his own bubble.

As another Goodreads reviewer, Jill, put it in her three-star review:

The writing is solid and he’s clearly smart, but I had a hard time with the tone. The book often comes across like he’s looking down on anyone who doesn’t share his views… Instead of trying to understand him, Litt seems to treat his brother-in-law as a stand-in for what’s wrong with the country. It felt very judgmental…. it seems like he’s still holding on to the idea that his way is the better way, and that he might walk away from the relationship if his brother-in-law does something that is slightly askew from his ideologies.

There are plenty of others, but you get the picture.

He Loved the Book, But Did He Read It?

The problem is, I don’t think Cillizza actually read the book. At around 3:14 in the interview, he says, “this is your sister’s husband,” in reference to the brother-in-law. David corrects him that Matt is his wife’s brother.

This is a point mentioned in the first chapter and throughout the book. David’s wife is mentioned more than 60 times, usually when the couple is discussing her brother.

At around 3:25, there is some crosstalk but Cillizza refers to Matt as “new brother-in-law.” David had been a member of the family for a decade before they went surfing together.

Not catching these important details suggests Cillizza did not read the book cover to cover.

Are We Talking About the Same Book?

I sense that Cillizza is reacting to how the book is promoted rather than the actual book. If you were basing your perception of the book solely on this interview and how it’s marketed, I could see why you would be confused.

David and Cillizza discuss the importance of extending charity to people you disagree with and the importance of getting out of your bubbles. That’s all well and good, but this is how David talks about his family member in the final pages of the book:

Would I have preferred it if Matt had tried the local Hawaiian delicacies instead of the chicken tenders, abandoned his fundamentalist individualism for a spirit of solidarity, and given up Joe Rogan for NPR? Yes. Absolutely.

Putting aside the all-too-characteristic judgmental tone (“fundamentalist individualism” is a deeply uncharitable way to describe a libertarian), David wishes Matt would listen to…NPR.

As David may or may not be aware, NPR has been repeatedly criticized (including from former longtime editors) for being a hermetically sealed echo chamber with a stunning lack of viewpoint diversity.

Love him or hate him, Joe Rogan has a wide range of people on his show, from Bernie Sanders to Coleman Hughes to Dr. Cornel West to Bari Weiss. If you regularly watch Joe Rogan (which Matt does), your worldview is going to be challenged.

David mentions a conversation he and Matt had about plastic bag bans. He initially assumed Matt was just giving a right-wing talking point (as usual) but later was able to better understand Matt’s point of view.

That’s his big example when Cilliza asks, “Did either of you try to successfully convince the other of their worldview?” (Cillizza would have known the answer had he read the book.)

David said he wished he had included the plastic bag ban discussion in the book. I wish he had, too, because—even though it’s an extremely minor issue—it would have brought the total number of times they talked about policy issues and came to a better understanding to…one.

David Could Have Learned More from His Brother-in-Law

I appreciated it when David shared how Matt showed him kindness throughout their time together: “One of the things I learned from Matt was showing people grace and generosity.“

It would have been entirely understandable if Matt had blown David off when he mentioned he had started surfing. After all, David had just spent several months being intentionally rude to him.

But Matt did not respond in kind. Instead, he immediately invited David out the next time he went surfing. While David showed intolerance, Matt showed grace and demonstrated he valued David enough to include him, despite their differences.

While there are plenty of righteous internal monologues from David, there’s very little dialogue with Matt.

At dinner one night, however, Matt asks David if he thinks Trump will go to jail. He’s curious about David’s opinion. David launches into a 20-minute monologue about why Trump should go to jail, only realizing later (in a rare moment of self-awareness) he never asked Matt what he thought.

Finding common ground takes curiosity and a willingness to listen. Matt demonstrates that. David does not.

When David dismisses a Rogan episode Matt recommended as “some of the dumbest shit I’ve heard in my entire life,” Matt once again responds with humor:

“I told you,” he finally said, “that guy’s [Rogan] been hit in the head a lot.”

Even David can admit that Matt’s answer “was a diplomatic one.” Matt seems able to overlook David’s abrasive condescension and deflect to keep the peace.

While David seems to view Matt as a project, Matt treats David like a person. And that—more than anything David does in the book—is why the two were able to form a friendship, even if they didn’t really find much common ground.

Cillizza and David are right—to find common ground, we need to be able to assume good faith and earnestly listen to those with different opinions.

But their message would be much more compelling if they practiced what they preached.