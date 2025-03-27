Greg Lukianoff and Jonathan Haidt began the Coddling project roughly a decade ago—their Atlantic cover story was published in 2015—and back then social media skepticism wasn’t terribly common, at least compared to today. These days voices as varied as morning shows and the U.S. Surgeon General routinely explore the dangers of social media. Often those sounding the alarm overlook other aspects of the Gen Z mental health crisis, such as the decline in free play.

But social change is a messy process, and maybe we should adopt a glass-is-half-full perspective. At least lots of people are now taking a hard look at social media’s impact on anxiety and depression. And let’s also embrace new developments that suggest some of the same forces that fueled social media obsession might be prompting young people to step away from the endless scroll.

Here’s how Newsweek puts it:

For many, the ultimate social currency no longer appears to be how many followers you have, but how few social media platforms you use and if they are on private mode. More young people are deleting their accounts, adopting old-school flip phones, picking up analog hobbies and embracing digital minimalism. Film cameras, paperback books and even "dumbphones"—simpler mobile devices without addictive social features—are making a comeback. Once seen as outdated, being offline is now perceived as a luxury in a world where everyone is perpetually plugged in.

The writer taps an expert to weigh in on the trend. Francesco Bogliacino is a behavioral economist at the Università Cattolica del Sacro Cuore in Milan, Italy. He says it makes sense that going offline has become cooler among younger generations.

"It reflects the desire for intentional, high-quality content consumption," Bogliacino told Newsweek. "Being disconnected from social media is becoming a status symbol and selective newsletters and blogs represent costly signals.

He added, "We are also more aware of the harmful effects of social media like mental health issues, polarization and misinformation."

Promising Anecdotes

Newsweek also heard from some 20-somethings including Kate Cassidy Fletcher, who lives in New York and used to work for TikTok. She recently made a popular YouTube video about how leaving social media changed her life for the better.

As is so often the case among Gen Z, Fletcher became engrossed in social media in middle school:

"It felt innocent and fun," she said. "But we were being trained, subconsciously, to prioritize screen time over real-world interaction." Working for TikTok during the pandemic made her hyper-aware of the platform's impact on attention spans, mental health and parasocial relationships. "A statistic we would use in our sales pitch to advertisers was that the average daily time spent was 92 minutes a day scrolling TikTok videos," Fletcher said. "That is over an hour and a half of constant dopamine hits from the second you open the app."

Not only did she eventually quit social media, she quit cold turkey. She experienced some withdrawal, but soon those anxious feelings were replaced by a new sense of clarity.

"I feel like the truest version of myself knowing I am not being influenced by trends," she said.

"A younger Gen Z coworker immediately reacted to my decision by saying, 'wow, that is such a flex'. "It looks like this attitude is gaining traction among younger people."

From Anecdote to Trend

YouTube is packed with videos like Fletcher’s, where young people enthuse about deleting TikTok, Instagram, and so many other time-sucking apps. Add to that the recent cultural shift among media outlets and political figures, and it does seem like Fletcher’s attitude is gaining traction.

Unfortunately, the Newsweek piece doesn’t include any actual data on trends.

We shouldn’t cheer a trend until we can establish that the trend actually exists. On the other hand, the first sign of a trend is often widely-reported anecdotal evidence. That’s how the story of the Gen Z mental health crisis unfolded. University counselors were the canaries in the coal mine—they reported being inundated with anxious and depressed students.

Years later, a flood of data confirmed the counselors’ worries. Young America was indeed in the midst of a crisis. For now, we can only hope these YouTubers who turn their backs on social media are reliable forerunners. But how beautiful would it be if the desire to be cool delivered, not anxiety-inducing obsessions, but a new appreciation for living in real life?