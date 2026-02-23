With students after a special screening and Q&A at Cornell University

This is a special week — it marks the two-year birthday of The Coddling Movie Substack!

It started when the first-ever “Substack Presents” feature film attracted a raucous audience of 400 to its premiere in Beverly Hills. Those who joined in on the fun included comedy legend John Cleese, Oscar-winning producer Melanie Miller, public intellectuals such as Eugene Volokh and Peter Boghossian (check out what he had to say about the film), and many parents and students.

The premiere also attracted executives from Netflix, CBS, the USC Annenberg School, and elsewhere — for one night they opened up about what they can’t say at the office! Imagine, all that hoopla for a film that explores the Gen Z mental health crisis, the importance of free expression, and the danger of victimhood culture.

All of us on Team Coddling Movie were especially happy we could share the evening with the man who started it all, Greg Lukianoff. His idea created the Coddling journey. He wrote the celebrated Atlantic cover story and the bestselling book along with Jonathan Haidt (who would join us later for a special event in New York.)

At midnight on the evening of the premiere, we made a little history when The Coddling Movie went live on Substack. The very next night my friend and colleague Hector Herrera and I participated in a Coddling Movie screening and Q&A at Cal State Maritime University.

Our campus tour has since gone global and we’ve hit more than 70 locations and counting, including Harvard, Princeton, Cornell, Vanderbilt, CU Boulder, Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, UC Berkeley, USC, UCLA, University of Virginia, Duke, Pepperdine, Wake Forest, University of Toronto, McGill, Australian National University, and Université d’Orléans (France).

Along the way, the film was amplified by voices ranging from The Today Show to Elon Musk. It’s been lauded by prominent people and film reviewers including Harvard’s Steven Pinker, CNN’S Michael Smerconish, Dr. Drew Pinsky, John Cleese, Film Threat’s Ethan Padgett, Peter Boghossian, Carlton College’s Amna Khalid, Brown’s Glenn Loury, Meghan Daum of the Unspeakeasy Podcast, UCLA’s Matt Malkan, Pepperdine’s Jennifer Smith, Michelle Tafoya, and Cornell’s Randy Wayne , who hosted Courtney and me in Ithaca, and has contributed plenty of searing essays to this Substack.

Most importantly, The Coddling Movie was embraced by many Gen Zers and their parents. (See below for reflections from Gen Zers and others.)

Students at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo wait in line for a Friday evening screening of The Coddling Movie.

About eight months after our Substack launch, we released the film on Prime Video, Apple TV, and Google Play. We’re grateful to our readers who helped shine a light on some possible fishy business at Amazon. (Looking for a quick and easy way to help the film? Please consider rating at those platforms and at and at IMDB.)

We hoped the movie would bring the important messages in Greg and Jon’s book to a wider and younger audience. Well, it’s done that and so much of the thanks goes to those of you reading these words. You were the early adopters. You spread the word about a film that entertainment industry gatekeepers said would just “piss off viewers.” Yes, it’s true the film has done some of that, but you told us about the much more common reactions — Gen Zers and parents watching the film together, through tears and laughter, and then having deep conversations.

And those conversations continued right here.

Thank you to our subscribers — we’re especially thankful to our paid subscribers who make all this possible and who made The Coddling Movie a Substack bestseller.

That designation helps us reach a wider audience, so if you’re looking for a way to help un-coddle the culture, please consider becoming a paid subscriber.

Subscribers enjoy a bunch of perks including access to the movie. And these days, it’s far easier to watch The Coddling movie on your smart TV because Substack recently released an app for that!

Ours is the movie that became a magazine. (I know Substacks are officially newsletters, but TCM feels more like an online magazine to me.) And last year key members of the filmmaking team, Hector Herrera and Pazit Cahlon came aboard as senior editors and have since penned some of your favorite posts. They joined yours truly and our other regular contributors LB - The Happy Underachiever, the fiction writer, homeschool mom and cultural renegade who’s not afraid to challenge Tiger Mom expectations, Lenore Skenazy, who heads up Let Grow and is the leading figure in the childhood independence movement, and Margo Margan, a Gen Zer who’s written about everything from how The Coddling Movie helped her to how she detoxed from her social justice high school. Margo even spearheaded The Coddling Movie Conversation Club because disagreement can be fun!

And we’ve published other young voices, including those who could only speak out anonymously. We even ran an essay from a 10-year-old member of Gen Alpha!

Thanks for reading The Coddling of the American Mind Movie! This post is public so feel free to share and restack it. Share

The whole journey has been a big experiment.

Our goal was to bring the wisdom of Greg and Jon’s book to a wider audience, to help an anxious generation find happiness. But we also had another goal. We hoped our experiment in filmmaking and distribution would help other heterodox filmmakers reach mainstream audiences.

It’s something Courtney and I emphasized to Substack’s Chris Best and Hamish McKenzie when we pitched them on this experiment. We’re grateful they embraced the idea to have The Coddling Movie become the first “Substack Presents” feature film, and we’re pleased to report that this experiment has indeed attracted the attention of many filmmakers, including an Oscar winner and an Emmy winner.

Yes, the visible excesses of the early 2020s might be behind us, but as I’ve written many times, the real action is unseen. Cultural censorship remains pervasive, and most of the suppression and censorship happens behind closed doors. Open-minded filmmakers and open-minded film lovers need a place to connect.

Maybe Substack can become that place.

And, as our experiment shows, we don’t have to pit writers against filmmakers. A film can whet the appetite for deeper exploration. A film is over in 90 minutes or so, but the written word, supplemented with videos and podcasts, can continue the conversation. TCM has used that formula for two years.

So on behalf of Team Coddling Movie and Team Coddling Substack, thank you for two wild and wonderful years!

All the best,

Ted

What They’re Saying About The Coddling Movie

“It’s a fantastic film. I hope everyone sees it.” Glenn Loury, professor of economics at Brown University & host of The Glenn Show

“Excellent,” (Prof. Steven Pinker, Harvard) … “Terrific,” (Michael Smerconish, CNN) … “I can’t recommend this film enough,” (Michelle Tafoya) … “Incredible,” (Meghan Daum, The Unspeakable Podcast) …“10/10. A must-see film” (Ethan Padgett, Film Threat) … “Much of Balaker’s documentary will feel like a revelation. Highly recommended,” (Joe Bendell, The Epoch Times)

“An absolute must-see for every thinking human,” (Prof. Matt Malkan, UCLA) … “Powerful and compelling. I hope millions of people get to watch it,” (Prof. Ivan Marinovic, Stanford) “Powerful,” (Dean Pete Peterson, Pepperdine) … “Powerful and poignant. Should be required viewing for all high school students,” (Charlotte Cunningham, psychologist) … “Powerful, engaging, and compelling,” (Prof. Gerard Alexander, University of Virginia) … “Highly recommended,” (Prof. Eugene Volokh, UCLA)

“An essential, thoughtful, and occasionally shocking expose,” (Hollywood in Toto) … “Thoughtfully compelling,” (Prof. Leigh Revers, University of Toronto) … “Fascinating, eye-opening, disturbing,” (Short Redhead Reel Reviews) … “Particularly effective at reaching young people,” (Prof. Jennifer Smith, Pepperdine) “My students and I had so many good conversations because of the film—thank you!” (Prof. Amna Khalid, Carleton College) … “Has the power to awaken students and parents from this institutionalized nightmare,” (Prof. Randy Wayne, Cornell University) … “This is a fantastic film. Every single person in the United States should see it without exception,” (Prof. Peter Boghossian, University of Austin)

“I can’t recommend it enough.” Michelle Tafoya, former NBC and ABC reporter, and host of the Michelle Tafoya Podcast

What Gen Zers Are Saying About The Coddling Movie

The Balakers with students after a special screening at Biola University

“The movie has been incredible for me, letting me know I’m not alone. To reach Gen Z, we need to first pull them out of their bubbles. This is why The Coddling Movie is so important. The scenarios the film described perfectly echoed my high school experience.” Margo Margan

We screened the film for undergrads, and then asked them to complete anonymous questionnaires. We invited them to use their own words to describe the film.

Here are some of their responses:

“Bold, important, honest—risky, but needs to be shared”

“Sincere, insightful, suspenseful”

“Inspiring”

“Felt like a breath of fresh air”

“Authentic, accurate, and profound”

“The movie’s not afraid to tell it like it is”

“Fun, refreshing, hopeful”

“Refreshing, hopeful, scary”

“Shocking and eye opening”

“Inspiring and incredibly well produced”

“Let’s us hear what’s usually not spoken of”

“A wake up call”

“Sincere, empathetic, and doesn’t sugar coat anything”

“Captivating, insightful, and refreshing”

Here are some reflections the film sparked:

“I am not a victim. I am stronger than what I was told.”

“Stand up for what’s right even if the majority is against you.”

“Don’t take freedom of speech for granted. Defend it.”

“I won’t coddle my kids.”

“Helped me find words for a lot of my feelings.”

“Many times I caught myself thinking, ‘Oh, I’ve done that,’ or ‘I’ve had thoughts like that.’”

“I’m not the only one who struggled with this kind of stuff.”

“As someone on the inside (GenZ), after seeing the destruction of lives around me — including very close friends — this film gives me hope and further inspires me to share this message.”

“Discussion and conversation need to keep happening.”

“Irrational thought processes contribute to the tense climate of the world because it causes people to lose touch with reality and lash out.”

“Don’t be afraid to stand up for the truth publicly.”

“Wokeism is directly related to a culture of fear.”“Young people don’t know that they’re being taught lies, but they need to know. Knowing why they’re so miserable can save them.”

“Don’t let toxic ideas rule your life.”

“We need to tell kids more stuff like this.”

“A ‘must-see’ for anyone on the fence about leaving ‘wokeism’ or generally feeling lost while at college.” Mia Saboga

Give a gift subscription

Get 20% off a group subscription