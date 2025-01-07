Today John Stossel, Next Month The TODAY Show!
John Stossel and his team just released a video about The Coddling Movie. Please share it with anyone who might be interested.
The video has already attracted nearly 50,000 views and we can expect many more in the days ahead. After all, Stossel has more than 1 million subscribers on YouTube alone.
Some other big media hits are right around the corner including The TODAY Show, which will feature The Coddling movie early next month.
Stay tuned for details!
In the meantime, here’s some select coverage:
My piece in Newsweek: Coddling College Kids Makes Gen Z Mental Health Crisis Worse | Opinion
Lean Out with(I see plenty of you also Subscribe to Tara’s Substack!) Weekend reads: 'I'm stronger than I was told' — A Q&A with Ted Balaker, director of The Coddling of the American Mind
“Excellent” (Steven Pinker, Harvard), “Terrific” (Michael Smerconish, CNN), “Great. Important. Eye-opening” (Chris Gore, Film Threat)
I’m watching the movie tonight. As a woman in m 60s I took classes at a community college. I was surprised at how many of the young students had anxiety disorders. However, I don’t see anything wrong with bringing animals to campus to pet or cuddle .
I watched Stossel's video earlier this morning. I hope his highlighting of "The Coddling" Movie helps the documentary find new viewers and furthers its reach!