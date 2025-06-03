Dear Coddling Movie Community,

Today I’m pleased to share an intriguing essay by an intriguing fellow.

The author is Damien Puddle, a play advocate, PhD, and parkour promoter in New Zealand.

Note that the New Zealand-specific data mirrors the stats in the rest of the West.

I asked Damien to let me know of any other interesting tidbits that might be of interest to you all, and here’s what he passed along:

The Dr Play Podcast. Bite-sized musings from me on play topics big and small but all coming back to creating more playful and playable cities. I speak to the data in my LinkedIn post in this episode Ep 10: Free-range childhood. The other thing that is a constant work in progress is POpTED: Play Opportunities Through Environmental Design, it’s an approach I’ve developed to try and get everyone involved in city planning and design to be thinking about enabling play. It’s taken inspiration from, and offers a counterbalance to, CPTED: Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design, while taking heavy inspiration from my enthusiasm for parkour and using the whole world as a play space. For some short background: CPTED focuses primarily on reducing fear of crime, promoting safety, and minimising opportunities for criminal behaviour through design. Its principles emphasise things like clear sightlines, territorial reinforcement, access control, and maintenance to make spaces feel controlled and orderly. POpTED, on the other hand, is about creating opportunities for free, joyful, unstructured play by shaping environments to invite exploration, creativity, and active engagement — often embracing a bit of messiness, risk, and unpredictability as positive qualities.

Please enjoy Damien’s essay!

All the best,

Ted

What is your favourite play memory from childhood?

What were you doing?

Where were you?

Who were you with?

If you’re a Millennial or older, there’s a good chance that memory involved you being outdoors, probably with friends or cousins, taking some kind of risk. In other words, you were having an adventure! But that type of experience is becoming rarer.

After all, it’s not safe to let children play unsupervised these days … or is it?

Is Free Play Safe?

Around the world, especially in Western countries, the three barriers parents tend to list for why they don’t let their children play outdoors by themselves are:

Injury fears

Road safety

Kidnapping

It’s the same three issues I hear in New Zealand too.

As a play advocate and an academic, I know the research that speaks to the innumerable benefits of play, the consequences of playlessness, the positive and negative impacts of adult involvement in children’s play, and societal/generational changes that have shaped (mostly negatively) the current status quo for play in our cities. I also know the international data that directly challenges these parental fears:

Injuries in outdoor play are less than organised sport

It’s more dangerous for children to be in a car than a pedestrian on the street

Kidnapping by strangers is as rare as winning the lottery

But that research is from Europe, Canada, and the US, and that always bugged me. We need New Zealand data…Is it safe to let children play outside here?

Of course, it is! Use some common sense.

But read on if you want the numbers.

How Safe Is Your Home?

As injuries are the biggest reported risk for play, we’ll look at the NZ injury data.

ACC (New Zealand’s Accident Compensation Corporation) records data on injury claims, and following an information request I was able to get a very clear picture of injury rates for children and young people between 2007 and 2022.

Most injuries happen at home, followed by sport/recreation facilities, and then school. All places we’re happy to have our children because we perceive them as being safe. The irony is that the places we think are safe (and they are still relatively safe) are actually more dangerous than we perceive them to be.

If we start splitting out the sport/recreation data into playing via sport, or in public places, or on playgrounds, we see an even clearer picture. Injury claims in sport far outweigh injuries from playing in playgrounds and other public spaces regardless of age.

Older kids and teenagers play more organised sport, so we could assume that more sporting injuries occurs because less play occurs. I’ve also just been saying that kids experience less independent play these days, so we could expect sporting injury to be higher when organised participation is more common these days. However, even if it’s not as adventurous or independent as they would like, we should still assume that children still play or at least try to play, anywhere and everywhere.

When Young Children Play

Even for young kids, outdoor free play is safer than sports.

The data also show that even younger kids still get hurt more playing sport than outdoor play. The trend lines give us the picture that these statistics were likely the case prior to 2007 as well, and therefore not unique to the current generation. So, we can’t automatically assume less play injury occurs purely because less play occurs.

Importantly, although playing sport results in a substantially greater number of injuries than outdoor play, the benefits of participating in sport clearly outweigh the risks (because physical activity is amazing). With this being true for sport, it’s even more true for play.

Takeaway: Injury rates in play are significantly lower than they are in organised sport in New Zealand, and the benefits of sport already outweigh the risks. Let the children play outside.

Road Safety vs. Free Play

Parents regularly cite concerns about traffic dangers as to why they won’t let their children independently play outside the home, explore the neighbourhood, or use active transport to/from school. I share some of these concerns, acknowledging that my neighbourhood (indeed the whole city of Invercargill) privileges vehicles through wide roads, high numbers of parking spaces, few pedestrian crossings, and long wait times at signalised intersections.

However, if we highlight the earlier graph of injuries by location and highlight just the home and road-based data, it’s a pretty stark contrast.

The home is clearly more dangerous than being out on a road. But does it still make sense to drive our children instead of letting them walk and bike to school and for play purposes because of road safety fears?

The 15th report from the Child and Youth Mortality Review Committee shows that between 2015 and 2019, transport incidents were the second biggest killer (498 incidents) of 0–24-year-olds (suicide being the worst at 655) in New Zealand. But of the 498 transport incidents 64.5% were car occupants, vs 12.2% being pedestrians.

We could assume that if more 5–15-year-olds were allowed out for independent travel and play that there might be an increase in pedestrian-based transport fatalities. However, more childhood independence would also correspond with a decrease in vehicles on the road, so that isn’t a given.

Takeaway: It is more life-threatening for children to be passengers in a car than being a pedestrian (i.e., playing and exploring the neighbourhood). Let the children play outside.

Kidnapping?

New Zealand Police statistics do not record kidnappings as a unique crime, instead, crimes are aggregated under the category titled “Abduction, Harassment and Other Related Offences Against a Person”. This means we can’t directly pinpoint child (0-19 years old) kidnappings specifically. Nonetheless, here are the stats based on the aggregate data:

In this category, across all perpetrator and victim ages and relationships (i.e., strangers and persons known to the victim) makes up 3% of total crime. This is even less for children and young people, and even less for strangers. In other words, kidnappings are rare and more likely to be perpetrated by person’s known to the victim.

In this category, for 2022, specifically involving strangers (i.e., stranger-danger, the fear this is based off) there were zero instances for 0–9-year-olds, three for 10–14-year-olds, and four for 15-19-year-olds.

If all seven incidents were true examples of kidnapping (which they are unlikely to be), the odds of a child (0-19 years old) being kidnapped are 1:142,888. This is equivalent to 142,857 hours of outdoor time before the chance of kidnapping might occur. That’s equivalent to children being outside unsupervised 24/7 from their birth to age 16.

That’s obviously ridiculous though, so what about something more realistic such as average time actually spent outdoors?

Sport NZ’s Active NZ data shows an average of 11 hours of physical activity per week for children and young people between 2017-2019. If all of those 11 hours were spent in independent outdoor play then it would take 261 years before encountering a risk of kidnapping by a stranger.

Even with the most pessimistic outlook, these odds are stupefyingly low. It’s possible that none of the seven instances recorded for 10–19-year-olds were kidnappings (e.g., they could have been harassment or other crimes). I also haven’t mentioned yet that there are cities and whole regions that also hadn’t recorded any instances across the reporting timeframe.

These stats also don’t take into account children’s skills at protecting themselves. Even even when playing independently, children typically play with other children and in public places.

Takeaway: The odds of a stranger kidnapping a child whilst outdoors playing are incomprehensibly low. Let your kids play outside.

Summary: In NZ and the Western world, free play is safer than sports, staying home, or riding in a car.

The New Zealand data matches the international data:

New Zealand Children’s informal play injuries are lower than in organised sport (which we rightfully value and is normalised by society).

It’s more dangerous for New Zealand children to be at home than on the road, and when they are on the road children are killed and hurt more when they’re passengers in vehicles than as pedestrians.

The chances of a child in New Zealand being kidnapped by a stranger are so infinitesimally small it’s hard to comprehend.

We Can’t Eliminate All Risk.

None of this denies that accidents and crime do sometimes happen, and our attempts to protect our children by limiting their outdoor play come from the best place in the world, but at what cost?

Let Grow Co-founder Jonathan Haidt and Greg Lukianoff say:

We believe that efforts to protect children from environmental hazards and vehicular accidents have been very good for children. Exposure to lead and cigarette smoke confer no benefits; being in a car crash without a seat belt does not make kids more resilient in future car crashes. But efforts to protect kids from risk by preventing them from gaining experience — such as walking to school, climbing a tree, or using sharp scissors — are different. Such protections come with costs, as kids miss out on opportunities to learn skills, independence, and risk assessment.

But it’s even bigger than that.

Going into all the research on the benefits of play and the consequences of playlessness is a whole other article, but it’s worth highlighting one other piece of work that relates to the previous statistic of suicide being New Zealand’s number one youth killer. Another Let Grow Co-founder Professor Peter Gray, a psychology researcher, and his colleagues have made the case that increases in anxiety, depression, and suicide are linked to reduced play opportunities in childhood. The hard truth is that our fears are not based in reality, and denying children their playful independence comes at huge cost.

Let the children play outside!

Anyway, next time you’re talking about health and safety in outdoor play and parental fears associated with it, you can now point to the New Zealand data.

For the data cited, please visit the original piece, here at Dr. Puddle’s LinkedIn, where this piece originally appeared. It also appeared at Let Grow.

For a free implementation guide for schools to start a Let Grow Play Club, where kids get to do exactly this — free play — click here. And, parents, please click here to get the free Let Grow Kid’s License!