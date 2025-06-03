The Coddling of the American Mind Movie

The Coddling of the American Mind Movie

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
LB's avatar
LB
5hEdited

I agree with the kidnapping statistics. And I agree that kids should be outside for free time.

However, the data can also just show that MOST kids are in school, at home, or in organized sports nearly all of their waking time which is true. If nearly zero kids aged 14-18 are at a playground (which is true), then there will be no injuries from a playground reported for that age group.

As for risks, I think parents need to not think of the physical risks at all, but the mental/psychologial risks and stunted development that occurs when children do not have freedom to explore their physical surroundings thru free play as a part of normal routine.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
The Radical Individualist's avatar
The Radical Individualist
7h

I keep thinking about 'free range chickens'. The same people who insist on letting chickens rum freely, insist of cooping up their children.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Ted Balaker
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Ted Balaker
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture