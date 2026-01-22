Sundance just keeps on Sundancin’.

If you thought its embarrassing Jihad Rehab censorship fiasco or the much-discussed “vibe shift” would finally prompt the fancy film festival to open its collective mind, you would be mistaken. The vibe at Sundance remains decidedly unshifted.

The Sundance Film Festival starts today, and once again its offerings represent a narrow brand of progressivism that’s embraced by only about eight percent of Americans. The unspoken yet screamingly loud message to aspiring Sundancers is this: Don’t challenge the progressive activist worldview.

In other words, fall in line.

It’s a strange message for a festival that prides itself on celebrating human creativity. And there’s no arguing that Sundance does embrace creativity in many dimensions — directing, cinematography, writing, editing, and so on. But when it comes to substantive issues, to ideas, to worldview, the festival retreats inward.

It remains, not welcoming of diversity, but frightened of it.