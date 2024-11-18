“It’s giving me anxiety.”

“He was having a panic attack.”

“She’s depressed.”

How often do you hear these terms in your everyday life? When was the last time they actually gave you pause? When was the last time you thought the person in question might be going through a serious mental health crisis?

Mental health vocabulary has become a staple in our dialogue. We often interchange terms such as “anxious,” “depressed,” and “panic attack” with terms like “nervous” and “sad.” Such language may seem harmless, and some may regard it as a way to reduce stigma. But blurring the line between a serious disorder and normal discomfort has its consequences.

Discussing symptoms of mental disorders must be done with clarity in mind. Otherwise, one can wrongly pathologize behaviors. We can do it to ourselves (via misguided self-diagnosis). Or mental health professionals can do it to us (via misdiagnosis).

Previously, I covered how my high school’s Gay-Straight Alliance presented a prime example of this kind of clumsy communication. The problem extends far beyond my high school. After looking deeper into concerning statements from my classmates, I’ve realized this poor style of communication could spiral out of control. And when statements come from professionals, miscommunication may breed a widespread belief in misinformation.

Also by Margo Margan

Professionals often fail to handle “queerness” or “LGBTQ+” issues with clarity. Using that familiar acronym creates ambiguity because it suggests sexual orientation is identical to gender identity. For instance, academic publications imply that homosexuality is inherently tied to mental disorders.

Consider an article published at SENG, (Supporting the Emotional Needs of the Gifted), titled Understanding the Intersection Between Queerness and Twice-Exceptionality. The authors make an appalling assertion, “The intersection between disability, queerness, and giftedness cannot be ignored without invalidating a person’s identity.”

Share

The Gifted Community Connection

The gifted community has been hit especially hard. I used to call that community home. I used to speak to that community about the impact of misdiagnosis. The gifted community used to be acutely aware of the danger of misdiagnosis, but today it’s often a source of the danger.

Psychologists in gifted spaces now use yet another ambiguous term — “Thrice-Exceptional” — to refer to students who are gifted, learning disabled, and of another minority group. Such terms invite confusion. Students who are gifted and gay, but not learning-disabled, might assume they’re “Twice-Exceptional,” but that term usually refers to gifted students who are learning-disabled. In fact, special education programs often target such students based on that definition. Even just hearing the term in passing might cause some students to make the wrong assumption.

“Thrice-Exceptionality”refers to LGBT+ students as well as students of color, female students, and so on. And it's a terrifying initiative. To a layperson, such language suggests one’s sexuality, gender, or race is itself a special need. We should regard terms like “Thrice-Exceptional” as medical misinformation, but many students come to believe such conflations are accurate information.

Having spoken directly to professionals who have made similar claims to SENG, I know their efforts are well-intended. They desire to support lonely, struggling children. It is not wrong to observe how students of minority populations like gay, transgender, or neurodiverse students may experience mental distress due to isolation or bullying. However, due to a lack of clarity, professionals risk rolling back the clock to the time when homosexuality was stigmatized as a mental disorder.

They should know about the studies that argue the opposite. For instance, examinations of brain patterns belonging to gays and straights revealed no differences with regard mental disorders. It’s sickening that protectors of the gay community could be once again promoting bad science.

Neurodivergence and Sexual Orientation

Likewise, conversations about neurodivergence and sexual orientation would benefit from more clarity. It’s imperfect, but this Fountain House article provides some clarification:

People who are LGBTQ do experience mental illness at a higher rate, not because they are LGBTQ, but often as a direct result of societal stigma, targeted violence, and prejudice. In this way, society has often doubled down on the LGBTQ community, wrongfully labeling them for centuries as “mentally ill,” and thus creating an LGBTQ mental health crisis by doing so.

Unfortunately, even the above article seems to conflategender identity and sexual orientation, a consequence of adding the “T” into the acronym “LGBTQ+.”

In a post at The Art of Autism, the author categorizes many common behaviors as symptoms of Autism. At the end of the long post, she includes a disclaimer that advises readers use her list only in conjunction with Autism’s DSM criteria. But, by that point, her loose language might have already led to much confusion.

After all, chances are good that many readers never read all the way to the bottom. Mental health professionals must hold themselves to a very high standard. They have a responsibility to know better and do better. When they drown their language in ambiguity, many supposed experts come off as woefully incompetent.

Medicalizing Everything

Hearing about a friend’s depression used to fill us with concern, but that’s less likely to be the case today. Normalizing mental illness has its downsides. We start to see these illnesses as normal. They’re “no big deal,” and they’re seldom taken seriously.

If someone breaks down to the point where things warrant serious help, then please, seek it. But therapy isn’t a cure all. Take lonely people. Often what they need isn’t therapy, but community. Unfortunately, the obsession with therapeutic terms can pollute the communities that struggling people seek out. That’s especially true when teens spread myths on social media.

If there is anything I am qualified to report on, it’s what happens when therapy is misapplied. I want to shout the warning loudly: Therapy is not a glamorous trip to a meditation retreat, and when it’s done wrong, the outcome is ugly.

It does more harm than good. I’ve lived through that awful journey and pray others can avoid it.