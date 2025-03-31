I’ve always loved museums. I hated reading about history or social studies in school, but I loved looking at museum displays, the reenactment of past living, and the haunting mannequins.

Growing up just outside of Washington, D.C., I remember begging my dad every weekend to take me to either the Natural History Museum or Air and Space. He would relent maybe twice a year.

So when I became a parent, and a homeschooling one at that, I planned museum trips regularly. As early as a year old, my son would be at a museum. His first one may have been the National Building Museum in D.C. Their carpeted first floor is great for a little one to crawl about, especially during the summer.

Today’s museums are so much better than the ones I remember. There are much more interactive displays for children where touching is allowed. I’m a big proponent of experiential learning. Everyone, but especially kids, learns better using all their senses. If they use their hands to feel an exhibit, it makes a bigger impact.

The big Smithsonian museums are what I knew growing up. But now I really love the local small museums that highlight both American history and local history. We’ve been to many of these up and down the entire East Coast during yearly road trips.

“I Was Very Scared”

Recently I came across a “news” story from North Carolina. It made me think — did I traumatize my son with all those museum trips? After all, many of them were in the South.

Here’s how the story begins:

A North Carolina mother says her middle school student was asked to pick cotton during a lesson about the Industrial Revolution this week. The mother, who asked to stay anonymous to protect her child’s identity, said it made her student feel so uncomfortable that they and two other classmates even went to the principal’s office. “I was very scared because I didn’t know how my child was feeling on the inside and how this would affect my child long-term,” the mother said. “There were so many other examples and things that you could have used than to actually bring a physical plant and have a child reenact picking cotton.”

The horror — a middle-school student had to pick cotton inside a classroom to understand the significance of the invention of the cotton gin during the Industrial Revolution.

The trauma — the student was so uncomfortable that the student along with two (!) other classmates alerted the principal of their discomfort.

The shocker — the student’s mom agreed with her student’s uncomfortable feelings and said she should have been notified if there would be any type of “hands-on instruction” that week.

Unfortunately, the only lesson this student got was that their feelings are the only thing that counts and their feelings are more important than learning history.

The Doffer Challenge

When my son was four, we made a stop in Augusta, Georgia and visited the Augusta Museum of History. Cotton and textile mills were huge in this area and so one of the main exhibits showcased the inside of a factory. Children not much older than my son at the time were employed in these factories, working 10-14 hour days for one tenth the wage of an adult.

One of the exhibits had a “doffer” challenge where one had 20-seconds to place all the empty bobbins on their pins. My son happily tried the challenge. In the early 1900’s, many young boys were doffers who had to take the full bobbins out and replace them with empty ones without losing any fingers. Since my son completed the challenge with all fingers intact, I don’t think he was traumatized. But the display challenge wasn’t actually connected to any working machinery so…

They also had a replica of a working cotton gin where one could spin the wheel and see the cotton spill into the bucket without the seeds. Of course my son loved spinning the wheel and seeing cotton in the bucket. Again, I don’t think he was traumatized since we were in an air-conditioned building and he had no quota of cotton to meet.

I wish there was a video of the North Carolina student picking cotton.

Unanswered Questions

Was said student in the hot sun, hunched over for hours on end with no breaks? Did the student need to pick ten bales before being released? Maybe the student was forced to pick cotton with their non-dominant hand? I had to pay museum admission for my son to get his “hands-on instruction.” I’m quite jealous this student got it for free. The teacher brought in the cotton plant to the students!

But the real tragedy is that this event even became a news story.

I’m not sure if the writer was trying to perpetuate the idea that racism is all around us, even in the classroom by having readers imagine that the teacher is white and the student is black? Or the teacher is the oppressor and the student the oppressed? The article didn’t specify much besides uncomfortableness.

Of course, the school released a statement, which included the following:

“There were no references to race or slavery during this assignment. The focus was on inventions and how the cotton gin helped with productivity during this time in history.”

The statement goes on to assure parents that “Administrators are taking this assignment very seriously” and the school is “committed to continuing to work with teachers to discuss best practices for instruction.”

As school administrators revisit best practices for future instruction, I can foresee them bringing in virtual cotton where the students can virtually observe robotic hands picking it to get a “real” understanding of the impact of the cotton gin.

What sorts of discomfort did you have in the classroom? Were they worse than picking cotton?