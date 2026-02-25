In the late 2010s, a movement to better accommodate neurodiverse students made major progress.

Educators described students with neurodivergent diagnoses not as disabled by their own limitations but by societal rejection. Accommodations (or modifications) became commonplace, and schools adopted more flexible curriculums tailored to individual student needs. After all, why should they fail because of something they can’t help, right?

My own high school adopted a neurodivergent-sensitive education model. I’ve since graduated as one of the first who can report on the effectiveness of the program.

Here’s my verdict: accommodations did more harm than good.

The Right Way to Help

Imagine you’re a parent of an autistic child.

You want to teach your child how to navigate the world, and that it’s okay to ask for help. The school should get involved in the process too. Perhaps general awareness efforts can also be integrated beyond family and academic life. As they say, it takes a village to raise a child.

What might our village do to help an autistic child?

I might suggest the usual:

Parents should have a frank discussion with their children about the reality of their diagnosis — how living with a disability can be difficult, but also how it’s not something to be ashamed of.

Schools can provide outside support — like social skills therapy or tutoring — to help the child with difficult classes. Expert college counseling should be available to help the student choose a college curriculum best aligned with their strengths and weaknesses.

Additional options might include peer groups to meet other neurodivergent people — if the child desires them — or self-selected social activities with smaller group sizes or fewer overwhelming sensory factors. Awareness efforts could explain what autism is, and how it means more than being “a little bit different.”

The Wrong Way to Help

Or parents could take a different approach, such as the approach the Davidson Institute suggests: Label everything from picky eaters seasoning their vegetables to packing an extra snack for a busy workday as special “modifications.”

Schools might do as my high school did: Refuse to allow students to fail. If students in the advanced English course cannot handle reading Frankenstein, assign a play adaptation instead. No need to move students into a different course based on their own limitations. If they want to be an advanced English student, the school must be responsible for making that possible.

Awareness efforts could follow the philosophy of groups like the Autistic Self-Advocacy Network: Autism isn’t a disorder, it’s just a difference in thinking. Acknowledging that some autistic people are unable to speak or live on their own is considered a harmful stereotype.

I speak on autism because I’m more familiar with it than other diagnoses. However, overgenerous accommodations and awareness efforts can happen to all students regardless of specific diagnosis.

The Downside of Overlabeling

Let’s go back to the example of labeling everything “modifications,” or special accommodations. What message does that really send? It makes accommodations seem mundane and everyday — which sounds great on paper, but is an oxymoron in practice.

The over-labeling can fail in one of two ways. First, if children internalize the idea that something like not wanting broccoli for dinner is a symptom of autism, it might make them scared to express any kind of discomfort. Adults might misinterpret the desire for a different side dish as a sign of a clinical disorder.

Overmedicalizing is also unfair to the neurodiverse child. Not everything autistic people do is because of “their autism.” While an autistic person can dislike broccoli due to sensory issues, nobody should receive therapeutic interventions as a knee-jerk reaction to having human preferences.

Alternatively, if the so-called negative connotations are removed, “accommodations” becomes a fancy way to label ordinary decisions. When an autistic child asks the school cafeteria for a different meal option to accommodate her sensory issues, the staff might assume the child is only requesting accommodations to get more junk food, just like every other child might want to do.

Autistic people might even get called ableist for breaking the illusion that special needs means anything more than “just being different.” Yes, this happens a lot.

When Lowering Standards Removes Responsibility

What about schools? Let me put it to you this way: which doctor would you rather have treating you?

One whose med school curriculum excused them from any tasks they found difficult, tailoring their assignments to only what the student could handle? Or one who had to meet a criteria set for all med students based on what a doctor needs to be qualified?

I’d personally prefer the latter. If someone isn’t qualified to be a doctor, they shouldn’t be a doctor. If someone is unable to function in a classroom, then they will fail the class. Good accommodations, like wheelchair ramps or textbooks in braille, help people access programs while still treating students as capable of handling the content itself. Lowering standards doesn’t promote accessibility, it removes responsibility.

Almost all of my high school friends either failed out of college or had to take a hiatus from higher education. Smarter students lost trust in their abilities, and students with challenges never learned to manage their issues without the world catering to them.

Removing standards hurt the most. Unfairly high standards can be exhausting, but expecting students to meet fair and necessary standards shows that the school believes in its students. By eliminating standards, and with them, the possibility of failure, my high school’s curriculum treated students as if they had no agency and no dignity.

How were we supposed to grow when we were treated as so helpless we needed goals thrown out the window the second we faced challenges?

Agency Leads to Empowerment

From characters like Sesame Street’s autistic puppet Julia to reality shows like Love on the Spectrum, autistic people — and disabled people in general — are often portrayed in the media as objects of pity. Audiences will see their cute little quirks, feel bad, and realize the only thing that was ever wrong with the poor, struggling misfits was how society “misunderstood” them.

It’s irritating, but I also don’t want to see the disabled equivalent of the hackneyed Strong Female Character trope put forward as the solution. Both pity-driven portrayals and superpower narratives are insulting because they refuse to hold characters accountable for their own actions.

While writing an autistic protagonist for a recent piece, I committed to avoiding tropes that diminished the character’s agency. He is kind, patient, and a diligent worker. He earned a PhD at a young age. He works in a prestigious career as a diplomat, and readers follow him as he tries to save his country from a war its army isn’t strong enough to win.

But he’s also treated like an adult who is required to meet the high expectations his career demands. When he has a meltdown that results in damaged equipment, he gets fired. When he fumbles his peace talk efforts and provokes the enemy, his country suffers heavy losses.

It turns out the enemy army isn’t going to hold back to give the poor neurodiverse diplomat a fighting chance. A tumor isn’t going to stop growing because a surgeon is having a bad anxiety day. A hacker isn’t going to make himself more obvious because the learning disabled cybersecurity agent can’t read code. An iceberg isn’t going to give a ship extended time to avoid it because the captain with ADHD missed it from a mile away.

But an autistic person can still become a diplomat, a person with an anxiety disorder can still become a surgeon, a learning disabled person can still work in cybersecurity, and someone with ADHD can still become a ship captain. The reality is neurodivergent people are capable of doing a lot once they figure out their strengths, and — here’s the important part — understand their limitations.

To properly support students’ shortcomings means being frank about what they are. To elevate someone’s talent also means acknowledging when others lack it. And while cheap compliments are comforting in the short term, they never compare to the feeling of receiving praise that’s truly earned.

“They can’t help it!” sounds nice when adults say it in blogs for other adults, but what neurodiverse students are hearing is, “you’re helpless!”

Students don’t need security blankets, they need honest answers.