The Coddling of the American Mind Movie

The Coddling of the American Mind Movie

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
LB - The Happy Underachiever's avatar
LB - The Happy Underachiever
5h

Leland Vittert has a great memoir "Born Lucky" that just came out that highlights this harm of accommodations - his dad refused to have a diagnosis box his son in.

Vittert writes: "Dad believed the minute they said I had a problem, I’d have a label placed on me that would remain for the rest of my life. At the time, special classrooms and accommodations for kids like me were just beginning to emerge. But Dad didn’t believe in that. He believed the world wasn’t going to change for me, so I had to learn to adapt to the world. In his mind, if I had been given those accommodations, it might have softened the edges of my experience as a child, but it wouldn’t have prepared me for the real world."

Reply
Share
2 replies by Ted Balaker and others
Randy Wayne's avatar
Randy Wayne
6h

Thank you Margot for writing this essay. Everthing in it rings true with me.

thanks,

randy

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Ted Balaker · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture