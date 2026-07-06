There was a time when I believed that most of the public intellectuals I disagreed with in what I considered “settled matters” were either stupid or malicious.

This was not a particularly unusual belief. Most of us inherit some version of it from our tribe. We are taught that the people on the other side are not merely mistaken, but fundamentally flawed. They are uninformed, dishonest, biased, corrupt, or blinded by ideology. Their conclusions are wrong because there is something wrong with them.

The problem was that many of the people I was told to dismiss did not seem stupid at all.

Some had written bestselling books. Others held positions at elite universities. Many had built successful careers in journalism, business, science, or public policy. They possessed the kinds of credentials my own side typically treated as evidence of expertise. They were educated, accomplished, widely read, and knew far more about their subject than I did.

That realization produced a kind of intellectual discomfort. If these people were fools, then intelligence appeared to be a far less reliable indicator of truth than I had been led to believe. But if they were intelligent—and they clearly were—then perhaps the explanation for my disagreement was more complicated than simple ignorance or malice.