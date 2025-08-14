At some point in junior high, I had to choose a “shop.” My school in Mexico offered some sensible, safe options such as music, typing, and shorthand. But the ones most boys wanted were the two slightly dangerous ones — Electronics and Electricity or Metalwork.

These were not tucked-away electives; they had pride of place at the far end of the schoolyard, in two corrugated steel warehouses butted against each other like twin workshops in a small industrial park.

I chose Electronics and Electricity.

The proximity of the two classes meant a constant back-and-forth — a lot of joking, teasing, and the occasional informal competition to see who could cause more noise or sparks.

In my shop, we learned how to solder electronics and cables together. We played with full-voltage circuits, wired light fixtures, and installed electrical plugs. We were 13 and 14-year-old boys using tools that could burn us, shock us, and — if we ignored the teacher’s warnings — put us in the hospital. The boys next door were welding in full gear, cutting and filing metal, and doing things that came with a real risk of tetanus. I can’t recall a single accident bad enough to stop a class, though there were burns, scrapes, and the occasional singed eyebrow.

And we loved it.

We gave each other electric shocks for fun. We raced to see who could wire a circuit the fastest or the cleanest. There was no discussion about “toxic masculinity” — just a roomful of boys learning to master tools and danger.

They weren’t officially boys-only classes, but the self-selection was complete. The girls chose other electives. This was our domain. And because it was, it gave us something most boys today rarely get: a place where we could learn physical competence without shame. Boys gravitated toward tools the way we now expect them to gravitate toward screens. And because it was carved out for us, it felt different from any other part of school.

What I learned in that shop carried into life outside of school. If my mother needed a light fixture changed while my father was at work, I’d head to the breaker box, throw the right switch, and get to work. When my father was around, I’d help him install fans, wire lamps, and fix the AC.

Even though I eventually built my career in the arts — film and animation, not wiring and welding — I still carry what I learned in those shops. The skills themselves were useful, but more important was the mindset: working with my hands, thinking through problems step by step, trusting that I could figure something out. It also taught me the value of that kind of work — the satisfaction of making or fixing something tangible, and the respect due to people who do it every day. That confidence crosses disciplines. You can apply it as easily to a film set as to a breaker box.

Even now, I feel more confident dealing with electricity than with plumbing. I wish I had learned more — not because I want to be an electrician, but because there’s a quiet confidence in knowing you can do something with your hands, and a frustration in realizing the opportunity to learn those skills has been taken away from most kids.

The trust our teachers, parents, and society placed in packs of adolescent boys — trust with tools, with risk, with responsibility — did not make us reckless. It made us capable.

It made us better men.

From Hammers to Hard Drives

There was a time when shop class was part of a standard North American education. Woodworking, metalwork, drafting, auto repair — all were common in junior high and high school. In many towns, they were compulsory at some stage.

These programs had purpose-built spaces, full-size machinery, and instructors who came from the trades themselves. The smell of sawdust, the clang of hammers, the hiss of a welding torch — these were as much a part of school life as the gym or the library.

That began to change in the 1990s. In many districts, middle schools eliminated shop entirely. High school programs were scaled back or quietly phased out. The reasons were practical on the surface: budget cuts, shifting priorities, and — increasingly — liability concerns. But there was a deeper cultural current pulling in the same direction.

In the U.S., the shift had been building since the 1980. Schools faced budget cuts and stricter academic graduation requirements. There was a growing push for students to pursue college degrees. Between 1990 and 2009, the number of high school credits earned in career-ready courses dropped by 14%. Teacher shortages, outdated equipment, and curricular pressures accelerated the decline.

Federal policies like the 1983 A Nation at Risk report and the 2002 No Child Left Behind Act further tilted priorities toward academic testing at the expense of vocational training. By the 2010s, academic credits had risen 36% while career and technical education credits fell by 27%, and many school workshops either closed or scaled back dramatically.

In Canada, similar trends were underway. Many provinces reduced or eliminated shop programs from junior high in the late 1990s and 2000s, often citing budget constraints and the same push toward college-prep curricula. Entire shop facilities were repurposed for computer labs or general classrooms.

The College-for-All Myth

The prevailing wisdom became that a university degree was the only respectable path to success. Politicians and educators championed the “college for all” model, and vocational programs were rebranded as the place for students who couldn’t “cut it” academically.

Parents bought into the prestige economy. A four-year degree became less about what you learned and more about where you belonged in the social hierarchy. The trades, once respected, were treated as fallback options — respectable in theory, but quietly avoided in practice.

Shop class, once a foundation, was reframed as a consolation prize.

Fear and Infantilization

At the same time, schools became more risk-averse. Insurance premiums rose. Legal departments grew. Anything involving sharp edges, heat, or voltage began to look like trouble waiting to happen.

Workshops — loud, dusty, and unpredictable — were out of step with the clean, carpeted environments preferred by administrators. Tools were replaced with computer labs. The message to students was subtle but clear: risk is something to be eliminated, not managed.

We taught a generation that competence with dangerous tools was not a mark of maturity, but a liability.

The Vanishing Ground Where Boys Grew Up

Shop classes were never officially boys-only, but they were one of the few places in school where boys could be physically and mentally engaged without being told to sit still, be quiet, and do nothing.

It was an unspoken rite of passage: here’s a tool, here’s the risk it carries, here’s how to use it without hurting yourself or anyone else. You learned to focus, to control your strength, to finish what you started. You learned that the tool didn’t care about your intentions — only about whether you were competent.

Those spaces gave boys a way to prove themselves through action, not a performance. Now, that same energy is more likely to be pathologized. Restlessness is medicated. Curiosity is redirected to screens. Hands-on competence has been replaced with virtual simulations — the safe kind that doesn’t smell like burnt steel or leave a callus.

The Bitter Irony

We’ve dismantled the very training grounds for the skills we now desperately need. Across North America, there is a shortage of electricians, welders, carpenters, and mechanics. These jobs are secure, in demand, and often pay more than many “knowledge work” careers.

Meanwhile, we have a generation of college graduates carrying tens of thousands in student debt and working in jobs that don’t require the degrees they hold.

We pour money into STEM programs while ignoring the trades — forgetting that the “T” in STEM originally stood for technology in the most hands-on sense: the people who actually build and fix things. Coding is useful, yes, but so is wiring a breaker panel. And when the lights go out, one is more immediately relevant than the other.

Ironically, even the most futuristic industries still rely on these supposedly “outdated” skills. In a recent interview on the Ruthless podcast, Michael Kratsios — currently the Director of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy and Science Advisor to the President — pointed out that the boom in artificial intelligence is actually increasing demand for tradespeople. Building the vast data centers and physical infrastructure needed to power AI systems requires electricians, pipefitters, HVAC specialists, and construction crews. The future, it turns out, still runs on calloused hands.

What Shop Class Really Taught

It wasn’t just wiring or welding. It was agency. Precision. Patience. The ability to take responsibility for a mistake — and to fix it yourself.

Shop class was one of the last places in school where failure was real. If your solder joint failed, the circuit didn’t work. If your weld was weak, the joint broke. There was no extra credit for effort, no rubric to soften the blow. You learned, quite literally, to tighten things up.

Restoring the Sparks

This isn’t nostalgia for nostalgia’s sake. It’s about balance. We need spaces where young people — especially boys — can learn competence through doing, not just talking about doing.

Mike Rowe, host of Dirty Jobs, has been making this point for years. Through his mikeroweWORKS Foundation, he’s offered scholarships for trade schools and fought the cultural stigma that paints blue-collar work as second-class. He calls it a “war on work”.

His argument is simple: we have millions of unfilled jobs, not because people aren’t smart enough to do them, but because we’ve convinced them they’re too good for them. That message starts early — in the classes we cut, the skills we don’t teach, and the risks we no longer trust young people to handle.

Keeping the Lights On

When I think back to those shop classes in Mexico — the soldering iron in my hand, the faint buzz of current in the wire, the clang of metalwork next door — I remember the feeling of being trusted with something real.

We once trained boys to handle dangerous tools. Now we train them to avoid dangerous ideas. One makes you capable. The other makes you careful.

And between the two, only one can keep the lights on.