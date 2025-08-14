The Coddling of the American Mind Movie

MetalMoomin
just now

This is a great and wise essay. Fully agree. I graduated high school in 1990 and tried to get into shop classes. Sadly, small town South Carolina meant Home Ec for girls. I went to a very competitive engineering school where the attrition rate was something like 75%. How many of those failed students would have been better off in the trades and without tens of thousands dollars wasted? Although I had a day job as a structural engineer, I became a skilled carpenter. My husband, an architect by profession, grew up in the Appalachias under a car, a motorcycle, a sink - learning how to work with his hands. When 2008 hit and the economy crashed, our employers went belly up. We kept the lights on doing skilled labor. The wealthiest person we know is an ex-felon who learned plumbing from her brother after prison. She now owns dozens of properties in Seattle and started several trades (HVAC, plumbing etc) firms that employ ex-con women like her, who she trains in a free school she set up. You are so right - there’s a confidence you can only get by getting your hands dirty and learning you’re effective.

Nathan Woodard
5mEdited

Awesome. Thanks for this. :)

I was a machinist apprentice in prototyping shops at Cornell back when the MechE department made the fateful decision to remove machine shop class as a requirement. Now I'm an applied industrial physicist. Everyone at the time, including myself, predicted that cancellation of shop class would of course mean that graduates would get better with computers but would have more trouble designing parts if they didn't know how the parts actually get made. Of course that was true...but as Brett Weinstein might say "it's worse than that." We had no idea in 1980 that working on things with your hands lights up massive brain activity and creates mental connections that would otherwise never occur and that are more than just complimentary to theoretical mental modelling. We certainly did not understand that the evolution of fingers triggered one of several evolutionary arms races in brain size, and the relevant neural systems cannot be detangled from our vision systems and other networks that are required for sophisticated mental modelling. How could we have known that discouraging youngsters from engaging in so called "mundane" work would create generations of cognitively impaired humanoids who lack judgement and confidence because during their growth years they denied themselves daily opportunities to practice judgement and problem solving by cleaning, repairing, creating and experimenting. Honestly modern cognitive science was only barely kicking off back then and we had no idea how devastating it would be to discourage tactile hands on problem solving as a vital aspect of our humanity.

