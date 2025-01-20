Those of us in The Coddling Movie community have a lot in common. But we’re also a politically diverse group.
Is it possible to discuss politics like civilized human beings!
If anyone can do it, we can — right?
So let’s get to it.
Donald J. Trump returns to the White House today. Tell us your hopes and fears.
What’s the best that could (realistically) happen?
What’s the worst that could (realistically) happen?
How will #47 affect “coddling” issues?
Make your predictions!
As a denizen of what some affectionately call the “51st state,”. I’m optimistic about his return. Perhaps not so much because of him, but for the shift in thinking in all of us. The “Vibe Shift” to use the current parlance.
Realistically, I’m hoping gone is the attitude that America—and the West more broadly—is irredeemably flawed. The principles upon which these societies are built—freedom of speech, the right to self-defense, the sanctity of property, fair elections, and the virtues of limited government—are not only worth defending but are the very foundations of our great society.
I hope that the borders will be properly secured, that women and children will be afforded the protections they deserve, that the free market will be unshackled from overreach, and that the American military will rediscover its main purpose as a force of undeniable strength and deterrence.
My fears are that the system, so riddled with inertia and rot, can withstand the strain of the necessary reforms in the time required. There is also the risk of unintended consequences—economic upheaval, defensive vulnerabilities—that could sap the momentum and leave us, yet again, in the middle of a missed opportunity.
And then there is the rise of a Woke Right, a reactionary mirror image of the very forces that have brought us to where we are. Already, hints of this are emerging, cloaked in the same sanctimonious certainty and cultural authoritarianism that we once saw on the Left. The risk is that we won’t recognize it in time, and in our zeal for change, we might find ourselves stumbling into the same trap—just from a different direction.
One of my hopes is that Americans can give politics its proper place: not a religion/faith, but a way to live, with law and order, in our nation. Our faiths should inform our politics, not the other way around. And if ideologies are ridiculous and evil (let's continue to engage in robust, intelligent debate), they should be discarded. Our worth is not tied to our ideas. Because of that, we can let go of ideas that are bad without having an identity crisis. 🙂