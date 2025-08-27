Will she or won’t she?

We’ve been assured over and over that the madness has passed, that Cancel Culture is no more — that is, if it ever existed in the first place. Yet the moral panic erupting over Sydney Sweeney's spicy jeans commercials makes it feel like America just flashed back to 2020.

PR experts, professors and “netizens” can’t believe Sweeney has remained silent about the controversy. They warn of a mounting backlash. One suggests the curvy actress-producer set off a “toxic time bomb” that has begun its countdown to detonation.

You know the script.

Many assume Sweeney must apologize. As countless others have done before her, she must beg for mercy on camera or at least get her PR team/AI assistant to produce a public statement that outlines her specific transgressions while including all the usual required language. She’ll have to acknowledge the “pain” she has caused and promise to “educate” herself and “do better.”

But why should Sweeney interrupt her summer?

J.K’s Way vs. Sydney’s Strategy

Those who stand up against The Maddening make it a little easier for the next person to exhibit courage. Too bad public figures rarely summon such courage. They know that sicking your neck out invites attacks.

Consider J.K. Rowling. She’s stuck her neck out for six years. Since 2019, she’s engaged in countless scraps on social media and elsewhere.

Yes, as her foes are quick to note, she remains fabulously wealthy. But such responses should get the “so what?” treatment. Like everyone else, celebrities react to incentives.

Here’s a sample of what Rowling says she’s endured:

I've been sent thousands of threats of murder, rape and violence. A trans woman posted my family's home address with a bomb-making guide. My eldest child was targeted by a prominent trans activist who attempted to doxx her and ended up doxxing the wrong young woman.

No wonder public figures usually decide to keep dissident thoughts and actions to themselves.

But Sydney Sweeney highlights a different strategy.