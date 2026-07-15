The Coddling Movie

The Coddling Movie

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The Radical Individualist's avatar
The Radical Individualist
4h

As stated, private funding is subject to whatever rules the private funder cares to apply. But let's not forget that huge amounts of funding comes directly or indirectly from the federal government and no such money can be distributed on the basis of sex, religion or age. Of course that's not the case, but that's the law.

DEI is one of the most racist, bigoted programs to exist since slavery. And by the party of slavery and the KKK, the democratic party.

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LB - The Happy Underachiever's avatar
LB - The Happy Underachiever
7h

Yes, exactly this!

"In one recent application, artistic merit accounted for only 25% of the evaluation rubric. The remaining 75% evaluated factors such as identity and community impact, with equity criteria suffused across more than one category."

- these weird rubrics are in every industry, and in the youth sector too. After 2 seasons of lego robotics, we left when the rubrics of scoring went from 50% total score of how many points your robot got in the field to 25%. The rest was based on very subjective measures/identity politics. All girls' robotics team seemed to advance to next rounds at a statistically higher rate than all boys teams.

So I help work through the slush pile of essay submissions for a literary mag. Yes, the mag wants to promote emerging "marginalized voices" and encourages anyone with desired checkboxes to submit work. (It's a growing list, but doesn't include straight, white, male).

On many cover letters, many writers like to write "As a [preferred identity du jour] writer living in [racist backward town], etc etc...

I stopped reading cover letters and just read the submission. I don't even read names anymore either, so I don't even know if it's a male or female writer, or what ethnicity the writer may be.

I aim for exactly this feeling when reading:

"I care less about the identity of the artists who created the show, and more about whether or not the show made me think because I felt something profound."

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