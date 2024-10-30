Dear Coddling Movie Community,

While reading this essay from first-time contributor Allison Render

I bet you’ll have a similar experience.

Allison is a history geek, outdoor enthusiast, and fantasy novelist who lives in Canada. She recently started a Substack called In Search of Story

Please read her essay and then check our her Substack.

All the best,

Ted

Part way through the literary agent’s web form, I hit the identity question. Alongside questions about word count, genre, and pitch, the form asked whether I was writing from a marginalized perspective that was not my own. And, if so, why was I the right person to write this story?

Literary agents represent authors trying to sell their manuscript to traditional publishers. To get representation, authors must complete dozens of query forms like this one and face dozens of rejections. The New Rules of fiction have added a new question to some forms: about the author’s identity.

The New Rules of fiction began as a legitimate critique of the publishing industry. There were too few books about “diverse” or “marginalized” characters—meaning those who weren’t white, straight, male, or able-bodied. When diverse characters appeared, authors wrote them in limited ways: poor, inner city black teens; damsels in distress; effeminate gay best friends. Activists called for writers to broaden their horizons.

But what started as a critique of industry-wide patterns has become a set of rules, especially for books aimed at younger readers. Aspiring writers now face a dilemma. Write only characters like yourself, and you’re exclusionary. Write characters who aren’t like you, and you must follow the New Rules, or face the online mob.

As a Canadian Millennial, I didn’t learn the New Rules in school. When I was in university, pronouns were for Spanish class. Critical race theory was for PhDs. The left still loved J.K. Rowling. And reading fiction wasn’t a treasure hunt for identity offenses.

But something shifted in the late 2010s. Twitter mobs and online reviews began to call out authors for various prohibited -isms and -phobias on the flimsiest of pretenses. In 2017, Twitter mobs attacked Laurie Forest’s forthcoming young adult fantasy novel, The Black Witch. In 2019, Amélie Wen Zhao, a debut author, delayed publishing her young adult fantasy novel Blood Heir in response to online critics. The critics went beyond anonymous trolls to include authors and book bloggers.

Since I didn’t use Twitter or Tumblr and had never heard of TikTok, I only learned of this trend when it burst into the mainstream media. Many of the criticisms seemed absurd. Critics of The Black Witch objected to the protagonist having racist opinions, even though she gradually rejects the racism of her society and sides with the resistance. Critics of Blood Heir called Wen Zhao’s depiction of slavery insensitive to black Americans. Yet the system of slavery in Blood Heir was based on modern slavery in Asia, not American slavery.

I was also told not to cast marginalized characters as villains. But life’s hardships can inspire both heroism and villainy, and no group has a monopoly on either.

I read both books and saw nothing wrong with them. Yet controversy damaged the young authors’ reputations before their careers even began.

At the time, I was writing a young adult fantasy novel. Set in a world inspired by the Roman Empire, slavery features prominently in the story.

I believed I had good intentions. I wanted to understand what our ancestors faced when they resisted the injustices of the past.

Yet the cancelations worried me. I feared the mob. Surely, the authors must have done something wrong. Surely, I thought, there must be a way to do this right.

And so, like any good student, I studied the New Rules of fiction. I even took a class on it.

And I learned that the New Rules don’t encourage diversity. They deter it.

Let’s begin with the Fiction 101 rules.

Avoid Stereotypes

This sounds easy. After all, a character who is no more than a stereotype is badly written. But a stereotype is simply a bundle of characteristics that the audience expects to appear together, whether positive, negative, or neutral.

It’s unfair to insist that everyone in a group has stereotyped traits. But intention matters. Authors may use stereotypes to critique or subvert them. They may write a new twist on an old archetype. Stereotypes can also be a rich source of comedy—consider all the stereotypical Canadians on American TV!

The New Rules know no such nuance. The instructors in my diverse characters course advised students to simply not write characters who had stereotypical traits. They provided a list of stereotypes to avoid, which included some I’d never heard of, and suggested that we discard our first idea for a character since it was likely a stereotype.

Avoid Harmful Tropes

A “trope” is a recurring situation or archetype in fiction. Some banned tropes, like the “magical person of color” (a non-white character with no desires other than assisting the white protagonist), just describe bad writing. A flat character is flat regardless of their race.

Other banned tropes, however, are simply storytelling patterns. Avoiding them makes writing a minefield. For example, “fridging” describes a diverse character who only exists to get killed or suffer. To avoid being accused of this, I was told not to kill off the only prominent character of a particular group. If someone has to die, better it be a white man.

I was also told not to cast marginalized characters as villains. But life’s hardships can inspire both heroism and villainy, and no group has a monopoly on either.

As we saw from The Black Witch cancelation, you also can’t write a protagonist who has distasteful opinions or does bad things and learns from them. But if you write a white protagonist who helps a disadvantaged group, that’s a “white savior”.

So diverse characters can’t be the villain, the sidekick, the struggling underdog, or the person whose death inspires the hero to great feats.

Can they be the hero? Well, that may depend on the author’s skin tone, because the Fiction 201 rules also forbid cultural appropriation.

Avoid Cultural Appropriation

This rule refers to using elements from cultures (or identities) other than your own. In other words, stay in your lane. If you’re white, don’t write about indigenous people. If you’re straight, don’t write about gay characters. And, as demonstrated by the Blood Heir controversy, don’t write about slavery if you’re not black.

While the New Rules acknowledge that authors may sometimes write about other identities, it’s unclear where the line falls. New writers like me, facing the identity question on an agent’s query form, don’t know how to answer it.

The New Rules have taken us from “you don’t write us enough” and “you only write us this way” to “never write us this way,” and “don’t write us at all.”

In my writing circles, my fellow writers now hand-wring about whether to write other identities and cultures. Is it acceptable for a white writer to write a mixed-race protagonist? I wondered whether I would get dragged on Goodreads for writing a lesbian protagonist, or because one of my fantasy countries is inspired by Ancient Egypt?

Yet cultures have always borrowed from each other. And while authors who have lived in a community will have unique expertise on that community, that doesn’t mean others can’t write about that culture if they do their research. Indeed, in order to have books that reflect the real diversity of our world, we need authors to write about characters different from them. Otherwise, we will have stories full of author self-inserts and little else.

How, then, do authors write diverse characters if they’re not allowed to write about other cultures? Enter Fiction 301: Personality as Identity.

Related

The Identity Trap

The Internet has brought us a wide range of identity labels for experiences we once considered personality traits. Inevitably, they’ve made their way into fiction. Now, quirky, socially awkward characters are neurodiverse. Gender non-confirming characters are non-binary. Recently, I read a book featuring an asexual teenage protagonist. One wonders how a girl with no experience of romance can know that she is asexual, but I digress.

People are free to describe themselves however they wish. Authors can do the same for their characters. But the rush to ascribe every aspect of a character’s personality to a marginalized identity can be a trap, especially when writing teenagers. Character can—and must—develop. Identity cannot. And, once given an identity label, the character must fit in the box that came with it.

This labeling would have gutted one of my favorite childhood reads. In Tamora Pierce’s Song of the Lioness quartet, tomboyish Alanna of Trebond disguises herself as a boy to train as a knight. She eventually saves the realm, marries the man she loves, and becomes a mother on her own terms.

The novels, first published in the 1980s, contain touching moments that speak to girls struggling with puberty and coming of age as a woman. In one scene, Alanna consults a female healer about her first period. The healer advises Alanna that she cannot use magic to stop her periods or her developing body. Her womanhood is not a limit—it is a gift. Eventually, Alanna accepts that.

Now, Tumblr posts call Alanna’s story “trans masc”, even though she is known as the Lioness. And Pierce has said on X that, while Alanna defies labels, she thinks the current term for her would be “gender-fluid”. But were the books published today, labeling Alanna “gender-fluid” would suggest that her personality makes her something other than a girl. It would undercut the series’ message that girls can be and do anything. And the healer’s wisdom would probably be excised for transphobia.

The New Rules have, at least, tried to provide authors with a guide through the minefield. Enter Fiction 401, the capstone seminar: sensitivity readers.

A New Kind of Gatekeeper

A sensitivity reader is a person who advises on a book’s depiction of their identity. Usually, this goes beyond correcting facts about matters such as language, history, religion, or food, to include advising whether a story is offensive or sufficiently “authentic”.

Since publishers hire sensitivity readers, in part, to avert controversy, the readers have every reason to be more sensitive than the average person of their identity. Moderates don’t start Twitter mobs. Stories abound of publishers, agents, and literary magazines using sensitivity readers to justify dubious edits or even to stop publication.

Yet offense and authenticity are subjective (and often political). No one person can speak for a group with millions of members. And sometimes these readers’ idea of what is “authentic” seem downright stereotypical.

For example, one sensitivity reader told Vulture that she gave feedback on a middle-grade book “about a little black girl who loves to go to national parks.” She told the book’s author that, since black people generally don’t go to national parks and were historically excluded from them, the author would need to explain why this girl liked going to parks and how her family reacted in light of that history—or “make her white.” Sounds like a stereotype.

The New Rules have taken us from “you don’t write us enough” and “you only write us this way” to “never write us this way” and “don’t write us at all.” Yet they’re also unnecessary. In a world where publishers and readers want more stories about underrepresented groups and cultures, writers will write them. And skilled writers will write them well. They’ll research their character’s history and world. They’ll get feedback from insightful readers. They’ll use their insight into human nature and the power of their imagination to step into a character’s skin and bring them to life.

The New Rules don’t help this exercise. In fact, they undermine it. The New Rules are political, not artistic. They turn characters into representatives of their entire identity group and, in the process, of the author’s politics. Never mind that it’s unfair to expect one character to represent an entire group. In fact, if we did that to a real person, we would call that racist.

But if you think of the best characters—the ones that still live in your head years after finishing a book—do you think of their race, religion, sex, or disability? Or do you think of what makes them stand out from the identity categories that others might use to define them?

I think it’s the latter.