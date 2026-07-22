Sunday’s World Cup final was a frustrating watch for fans of Argentina. Lionel Messi, their legendary captain, the player many consider the greatest of all time, struggled against Spain’s smothering defense. But imagine if Messi simply grabbed the ball with his hands and threw it into his opponents’ goal. Would Argentina fans cheer wildly? I don’t think so.

Such a flagrant rules violation would strike them as bizarre. They would probably wonder if Messi needed psychological help.

It’s not just a soccer thing. Baseball fans know batters can’t advance to first base by threatening to hit the pitcher with a bat. Fight fans know that a kick to the groin is a low blow.

Fans remain notoriously partisan. They’ll wail about calls that don’t go their way, but even the lunatics with painted faces won’t cross certain lines. Even they respect the game enough to agree on flagrant violations. Yet something strange happens when the competition switches from sports to politics.

In this domain, partisans rarely acknowledge low blows. But it’s worse than that. Political fanatics don’t just tolerate cheating, they reward it. They contribute to the rise of smugnorance.